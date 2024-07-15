Bride Sending Out Wedding Invitations Claims She Consumed More Than 1,000 Calories By Licking The Stamps & Envelopes

It's not the story you usually hear about brides and calories.

Written on Jul 15, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
woman putting stamps on envelopes Sopotnicki / Shutterstock
Advertisement

Weddings take a lot out of a person. They are difficult to plan, and can even be difficult to get through. Sometimes, sacrifices have to be made.

However, when it comes to brides and calories, you usually hear about brides cutting calories. Many would not purposely consume over 1,000 calories right before the big day. One bride did without even realizing it.

A bride said she accidentally consumed over 1,000 calories by licking the stamps and envelopes for her wedding invitations.

Chloe Williams is a TikTok content creator who went viral for a strange reason. In a video with over one million views, Williams said, “I just found out I consumed over 1,000 [calories] in one sitting by licking envelopes.”

Advertisement
@chloewilliams3663 I tried a sponge and it didn’t seal very well…😭 yes, i did accidentally look at Britsh Stamps cals instead of envelopes😳 #fyp#weddingtiktok#weddinginvitations#envelopes#savethedates#calories#wedding#sendingmail#horrified ♬ Tell Ur GF - Lay Bankz

RELATED: Bride & Groom's Strict Wedding Rules Include Enforcing When People Can Get Out Of Their Seat & Making Everyone 'Help Out' Instead Of Hiring Staff

Advertisement

In the video, Williams triumphantly held up a stack of envelopes above her head.

Unfortunately for Williams, licking the envelopes was the only method that would work. “I tried a sponge, and it didn’t seal very well,” she said in the caption.

One person helpfully commented, “They sell stamp sealers! They look like bingo dabbers.”

Williams replied, “I bought them for the rest. They work so well.”

woman licking envelope CentralITAlliance / Canva Pro

Advertisement

Others were incredulous. “Not possible,” one person said.

Do things that aren’t edible have calories?” another asked.

It does seem like Williams’ calorie calculations could have been off, though. In the caption of her video, she also said, “Yes, I did accidentally look at British stamps [calories] instead of envelopes.”

How many calories do envelopes and stamps have?

Despite Williams’ incorrect calculations, she was still on to something. It’s true that British stamps do have a surprising amount of calories.

According to Livestrong, “British stamps … contain about 5.9 calories per lick; the adhesive on a larger commemorative or special British stamp contains a whopping 14.5 calories.”

Advertisement

Based on this information, someone could do some serious damage from licking British stamps.

Meanwhile, American stamps have a lower calorie count, although it is still one that is present when many people would have assumed it wasn’t.

@adrienneberry0 All of my calorie counters gather safely here 😅😅 #caloriecounting #funny #caloriecounters ♬ original sound - ron.clipped

RELATED: Bride Asks Wedding Videographer To Avoid Capturing Her Breastfeeding Sister On Camera

Advertisement

“The calorie content in the adhesive on the back of a U.S. postage stamp works out to about one-tenth of a calorie, according to nutritional information from the United States Postal Service posted on the DietFacts.com website,” Livestrong noted.

Therefore, U.S. stamps are relatively healthy compared to British ones. If Williams did lick any stamps in addition to her envelopes, they were likely U.S. ones, so she can rest easy knowing the calorie count is lower.

According to information from Atlas Obscura, envelopes most likely have a similar amount of calories.

They said, “Per the Food and Drug Administration, gum arabic, a substance commonly used in stamps and envelopes, has around 1.7 calories per gram, which by some estimates, equates to around 0.1 calories per lick in the U.S. Not a ton, but it’s not the same everywhere.”

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Bride Wants To Sue Her Wedding Photographer Because She Had 'A Bad Attitude' & Only Took 10 Good Photos
Groom Wants An Assortment Of Peanut Butter Sandwiches Instead Of Cake Served At His Wedding & The Bride Isn't Happy
Sister Of The Groom Wonders If She Was Wrong To Tell The Bride That Her Family Won't Like Her 'Revealing' Wedding Dress

Did Williams really consume 1,000 calories from licking envelopes?

It’s really nearly impossible to tell how many calories Williams took in from her envelope-licking session. However, it’s likely that it was less than 1,000.

The 5.9 calories that can be found on the back of a British stamp are far more than the one-tenth that usually show up on an envelope. Williams can take comfort in knowing that she didn’t consume as many calories as she originally thought.

@healthspiritbody Every time you lick a stamp... #didyouknow #facts #health #calories #healthiswealth ♬ original sound- healthspiritbody

It is surprising to learn that there are actual calories to be consumed from licking an envelope or a stamp. As someone in the comments pointed out, it seems like things that aren’t actually edible shouldn’t contain calories.

Advertisement

In any case, Williams probably shouldn't worry about fitting into her wedding dress because of this.

RELATED: Mother Of The Bride Upset After Insisting She Gets Paid To Cook For The Wedding — But The Bride Hires A Caterer Instead

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.