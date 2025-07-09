Bride Blames People Who Didn’t Show Up To Her Wedding For Her Canceled Honeymoon

Weddings used to be about gathering your friends and family all in one place for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of companionship. But if one bride who blamed her wedding no-shows for having to cancel her honeymoon is any indication, weddings have turned into more like once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for the kind of narcissism that is beyond parody.

Now I hear you asking: What on Earth do wedding no-shows have to do with honeymoon planning? Reader, your guess is as good as mine. These two things are seemingly unrelated, and brainstorming how one could possibly impact the other is a brain stumper. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Let's start with Exhibit A of this bride's absolutely bonkers self-obsession.

This whole story began with the bride posting a note on Facebook thanking her guests for making their wedding day magical.

"Our wedding last week was an unforgettable day, and we're still soaking in all the love and joy!" she wrote. "Although it has passed, we'd still love for you to celebrate with us in spirit." You might assume that she means, say, to continue celebrating by posting all the fun photos you took at the reception. Oh, you sweet, naive fool.

The bride asked wedding attendees to donate to her honeymoon fund to make up for the no-shows.

After thanking everyone who attended, the bride then made a sharp turn into finger-pointing and guilt-tripping everyone who didn't make it for somehow ruining her and her new husband's honeymoon.

"We had our hearts set on a honeymoon, but after spending $3,000 on empty seats (yes, we're side-eyeing those no-shows), we're hitting pause on the getaway dreams... for now," she wrote. Uhhh okay… In fairness, simply not showing up to a wedding you RSVP'd "yes" to is wildly rude, and a lot of y'all have completely lost your manners ever since the internet made it easy to ghost on even the biggest of life events. You should quit that.

But, um, even THAT doesn't justify the passive-aggressive insanity of this note, nor what the bride said next. "If you're feeling kind and generous, we've shared a few links below to help support our honeymoon." Oh, so we're crowd-funding honeymoons now?! Babe, wake up! I just found the one thing even tackier than not showing up to a big event you RSVP'd "yes" to!

According to recent research by the knot, the average cost of a honeymoon is $5,300, but as the outlet noted, that's because the trend in newlywed trips is having an experiential vacation. Basically, that means the honeymoon is more like a bucket list trip rather than just a getaway to celebrate saying "I do." Obviously, honeymoons can be taken for a lot less money, but this bride clearly wants what she wants.

People online found the bride's post wildly tacky and implausible.

Seriously, people, stop ghosting people's events. With all that goes into planning a wedding, to simply not show up is brain-melting in its rudeness. If you're old enough to be invited to a wedding, you're old enough to handle letting the couple know you won't or can't attend. You are an adult, and the conversation will not kill you. I promise.

HOWEVER. There is simply no way that her wedding no-shows are the reason she had to cancel her wedding, because a wedding is not a ticketed event! You pay for everything well in advance. That $3,000 in no-shows? That money was already spent months ago, whether those people showed up or not!

No, the problem here is that the bride and groom simply can't afford their honeymoon, which is fine! Weddings are expensive, and economic times are tough! But asking people to crowdfund your vacation when they've already showered you with gifts and made the effort to come to your wedding is pretty presumptuous.

To then blame it on an entirely made-up money problem that you then guilt-trip your guests for? Ma'am, please be so for real. This is not how anything works. And not to be mean, but it kind of makes sense why a lot of people didn't show up. When you have this kind of entitlement toward people you supposedly love, is it really that surprising that they can't be bothered?

