Bride-To-Be 'Just Sad' After Figuring Out Her Fiancé Got Her Engagement Ring On Amazon For $56

When the perfect romantic moment finally comes and the guy drops to one knee, any girl, assuming she loves him back, is excited to see the ring and slip it on. But what if it’s not the ring you imagined? Or worse. What if it's just cheap costume jewelry, bought right off of Amazon?

That’s the exact situation one bride-to-be found herself in. She took to Reddit looking for advice after her dream proposal turned into a nightmare when she found out her ring only cost $56.

A bride-to-be confessed she felt sad after she found out her ring was a cheap purchase from Amazon.

“So I just got engaged yesterday to my boyfriend who I’ve known for 17 years of my life,” the bride-to-be wrote in her Reddit post. She explained that they had been close since elementary school and had never lost contact. Now, both in their twenties, he finally got down on one knee, and she said yes, excited to spend life with him.

But then she "made the mistake" of checking the name on the ring box. It said "Newshe Jewelry." Curious, she looked it up online and found the exact same ring listed on Amazon for $56. “I really do admire the ring and all of the bling and sparkle because he knows I love these types of things,” she wrote.

Her main concern wasn't how the ring looked. It was how long it might last. “I know the ring might only last me a year or two,” she said. It’s made of 925 sterling silver, which is decent quality, and she admitted the rhinestones seemed secure in place for now. Still, she worried that the ring wasn’t built to stand the test of time.

The bride-to-be was more concerned that the ring would fall apart or break after a few years.

At first blush, it certainly sounds like this newly engaged woman was complaining about getting a cheap ring, but that's not exactly the case. She was actually very happy with how the ring looked and wasn't concerned about a traditional diamond. Her concern was more that it wasn't a quality piece, and she was worried it might break.

She wrote, “I just expected him to spend a little bit more money.” She insisted she’s not materialistic but said engagements are meaningful, and that the ring should be as well. “I don’t expect him to pay $1,000,” she added. “But a good $300 to $400 would have been nicer.”

Now, this fiancée's wondering if she’s wrong for feeling this way. “I’ll cry the day it breaks,” she wrote. "Getting engaged is a big deal to us women," she added, "and our engagement rings symbolize the love we share with our future spouse."

Most commenters were in full agreement with this bride-to-be and encouraged her to be open and honest with her fiancé. One wrote, "I can completely understand why you’d be disappointed with the price of the ring your fiance bought. Getting engaged is such a big and exciting moment and you’re right to want a ring to last you a long time! The hard part about this situation is that you’re going to have to talk to your fiance about it. I think how you expressed your feelings in this post was great. You’re entitled to however you feel. Even if you just wanted a more expensive ring just because, I feel like you’re justified. I would figure out if he’d be open to exploring other types of ring options together. Maybe see if he’d have a budget in mind and then from there you can explore what YOU really like. There are so many options out there!"

Her ring is, in fact, of good quality.

The main concern for the soon-to-be wife seemed to be durability. She was worried the ring wouldn’t last. She wanted something she could wear and look at for years, something to hold the memory. So to really understand if this ring can stand the test of time, we need to look at its actual specs.

The Amazon listing, priced at $56.99, says it’s made from 925 sterling silver. According to Roma Designer Jewelry, sterling silver is a strong and affordable choice. The site even highlighted that it’s hypoallergenic, meaning it won’t cause irritation like nickel sometimes does.

With over 60 ratings, there were no 1-star or 2-star reviews at all. Several people gave it 3 or 4 stars, but an incredible 79% gave it 5 stars, giving the ring a respectful 4.7-star average. “Both rings feel comfortable, durable, and well-crafted,” one buyer wrote.

So overall, yes, it’s fair for the fiancée to feel a little disappointed that her partner didn’t spend more money on something so symbolic. Engagements are important, and she’s dreamed about this moment. But there is a bright side. The ring she got actually seems to be decent quality and should hold up until the wedding. If she’s still nervous, she could always ask her man for a longer-lasting upgrade and keep this one as a sweet memory.

