Man Asks If He Was Wrong For Not Telling His Fiancée Her Engagement Ring Wasn’t Made With Real Diamond

Many people dream about what their wedding will be like, including what their engagement ring will look like. That doesn't mean a woman will necessarily get the ring she wants, however. In fact, a David's Bridal survey, reported on by Cosmopolitan, found that 57% of women don't actually like the ring their fiancés proposed with!

One woman knows this all too well. She thought she had been proposed to with her dream ring, until a jeweler revealed a key fact about it that her fiancé had omitted.

Advertisement

A young man shared that he proposed to his fiancée with a Moissanite ring instead of a diamond.

A man asked the Reddit community if he was in the wrong after his fiancée found out that the engagement ring he gave her wasn’t actually made with a diamond. The 26-year-old explained that he and his 25-year-old girlfriend had been in a relationship for three years before they took this big step.

“I just graduated college, and she’s been in the workforce for a bit longer,” he said. “We’ve been talking about marriage for a while and agreed it was time to take the next step.”

Jonathan Borba | Pexels

Advertisement

As someone who worked in the film industry, the man planned something truly special for his proposal to his girlfriend. It drew a lot of attention, as did the engagement ring. “We both posted it online, and everyone was commenting on how beautiful the ring was and how big the diamond looked,” he said. “She almost couldn’t believe it herself. Rightfully so, because it’s not a diamond. It’s Moissanite.”

The man explained that he just couldn’t afford a real diamond at this point. “I just graduated, and honestly, I couldn’t afford a big diamond, but I wanted to give her something that looked nice and made her feel special,” he said. “Moissanite was way more affordable and still looked beautiful, so I went with that.”

He never meant to keep the true material of the ring a secret, but he didn’t exactly rush to speak up either.

“My intention was never to deceive her,” he insisted, “I just figured I’d tell her later and then things got hectic with wedding planning and I never did.”

Advertisement

His plans to tell her the truth eventually were squashed when someone else beat him to it. He continued, “Well, we recently went to a jeweler to get custom wedding bands made, and the jeweler mentioned that her engagement ring wasn’t a real diamond.” This did not go over well with his fiancée.

Jesus Arias | Pexels

“She turned to me, asked if it was true, and I admitted it,” he said. “She stormed out of the store and later texted me saying she felt totally betrayed. Since then, she’s locked herself in the bedroom, hasn’t worn the ring and I’ve been sleeping on the couch. It’s been a few days now and she still won’t talk to me.”

Advertisement

Now, he feels devastated and unsure of how to move forward. “I get that I should’ve told her, but I didn’t think it was going to be such a big deal,” he argued. “I just wanted her to have something beautiful.”

Moissanite rings are a deal compared to diamond rings.

Writing for The Knot, Elle Cashin explained that engagement rings are hardly limited to just traditional diamonds anymore. With differing preferences and budgets, couples now have many options to choose from.

W W | Pexels

Advertisement

Cashin used jewelry retailer Brilliant Earth for price comparisons. She noted that a natural three-carat oval diamond can cost between $15,000 and $40,000. A comparable Moissanite gem is about $2,850. Similarly, a three-carat oval lab-grown diamond costs $7,460 at Taylor Custom Rings, while an equivalent Moissanite stone is $2,575.

Moissanite rings are considerably less expensive than diamond rings, which would make sense for someone who has recently graduated from college and begun their professional career. It probably wouldn’t have been that much of an issue if this man had not neglected to tell his fiancée the truth. Perhaps she would have been more understanding if he hadn’t essentially betrayed her trust.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.