Breast Massages May Prevent Cancer, Says Study

By Pleasure Mechanics — Updated on Mar 14, 2023
Photo: Elena Savva / Shutterstock
A decade-old study by researchers at the University of California Berkeley still holds up with its suggestion that a simple squeeze of the breasts may help prevent malignant cells from triggering breast cancer.
How? The physical pressure helps regulate the cells back to a normal growth pattern.
According to the study, cells that were effectively squashed stopped growing, even when force was removed. On the other hand, untouched cells continued to grow uncontrollably in a way that leads to breast cancer.
The research results were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology in San Francisco. This is great news for women and their lovers, giving new motivation to incorporate breast massage into your sex life.
RELATED: 13 Breast Cancer Risk Factors You Need To Know About (5 Of Which You Can Change)
Breast massage — more than foreplay.
You can explore the sensual benefits of erotic breast massage and support your breast health simultaneously. You can do breast massage as part of your self-care or have your lover give you a helping hand as part of a full-body sensual massage.
Breast massages lavish the breasts and chest with skillful touch. Many women love breast stimulation but get tired of their lovers going directly for the nipple.
Instead, learn how to warm up the entire chest area, then gradually build arousal in the breasts and use careful nipple stimulation to create tons of erotic sensation.
RELATED: I Almost Missed The Signs Of Cancer Due To The Demands Of Early Motherhood
Welcome relief, relaxation and pleasure.
Like other forms of full-body massage, breast massages emphasize graceful strokes and gentle kneading of the breast tissue to create both relaxation and pleasure.
A lot of women wear bras all day long, holding the breasts still and preventing full blood flow. A breast massage is a welcome relief at the end of a long day. Many women report a sensation of release, warmth and relaxation during breast massage.
RELATED: Breast Cancer Survivor Schooled Rude Man On Tinder And Went Viral
Health benefits of a breast massage.
The health benefits of breast massages have long been established and the new study adds even more data to the existing pool of studies that suggest touching the breasts can be very healthy for women. Breast massages help sweep out stagnant lymph from the breasts and increase blood flow, both crucial for maintaining breast health.
Related Stories From YourTango:
So, take the time to squeeze the breasts you love (your own or your lover's). It can be as simple as a simple squeeze and release, or you can master erotic massage skills. Either way, you'll know that you're doing something healthy and pleasurable, and you can't do better than that.
RELATED: 10 Things Your Breasts Are Trying To Tell You About Your Health
More for You:
The Pleasure Mechanics is a team of sex educators and touch experts dedicated to providing people around the world with the tools and strategies they need to experience maximum sexual pleasure.