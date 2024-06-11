Job Applicant Has Her Offer Rescinded After Revealing She Was An ‘Lil Bitty Bit’ Pregnant — ‘A Whiff Of Pregnancy Made Me Unfit’

A highly experienced young worker was excited after she was offered a job that checked all of her professional boxes.

However, her excitement came to a sudden halt after she learned that the company would not be hiring her after all.

She was even more stunned when she learned the reason why she would no longer be a part of the team — and it is something that women in the workplace often fear will happen to them.

The woman’s job offer was rescinded after she inquired about maternity leave.

Sarah Brazier, who is now the founder of Dimmo, a technology, information, and media company, did not always have an easy go of it when it came to landing jobs.

Africa images / Canva Pro

In a lengthy post on LinkedIn, Brazier revealed that she was stripped of a job opportunity when she simply asked a question regarding the company’s maternity leave, and they were quickly able to figure out that she was expecting.

According to Brazier, she had always had a passion for sales and knew it was something she wanted to pursue as a career. “Sales transformed my life, and I knew I wanted to find an opportunity that would set me up for another 5+ year run selling at an amazing company,” she wrote in her post.

Brazier was able to find a job that checked all of her boxes and began the interview process. “I multi-threaded my way through their business, spent hours refining my final presentation, and, when I got the call immediately following my final round interview offering me a job, was ecstatic,” she shared.

“The hiring manager told me he was beyond impressed with what I'd presented. Said I was the best final round interview to date.”

G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock

Over the next few days, Brazier and her boss-to-be settled on a starting date and agreed to a sign-on bonus and stock options.

They also scheduled a follow-up meeting where Brazier would be able to ask questions about benefits and vacation time. Unbeknownst to the rest of her company, the woman was newly pregnant and wanted to know more about their maternity leave, but she was afraid that her pregnancy might cost her the job.

She eventually asked about maternity leave, and her employers were able to sniff out her pregnancy.

Two days later, she received a voicemail from the hiring manager letting her know that her job offer had been rescinded.

When Brazier asked multiple people why she was suddenly denied her position, they refused to give her an answer. However, after consulting with her peers, she was quickly able to piece together what happened.

“When I shared with my inner circle what happened, they all came to the same conclusion: it's because you asked about maternity leave. They know,” she wrote.

Even though she initially sought the help of a lawyer to build a case, the woman ultimately decided to drop it, given the small likelihood that she would win.

“I was crushed. It was so unjust. So unfair,” Brazier wrote. “A whiff of pregnancy had made me ‘unfit’ to sell.”

Brazier is far from the only woman to encounter pregnancy discrimination in the workforce.

Pregnancy discrimination refers to the unfair treatment of an employee based on pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.

Around 54,000 women around the world lose their jobs simply because they are pregnant. These women never even display behavior or imply that their pregnancies will impact their work performance or give their employers a reason they need to quit their jobs.

Pressmaster / Shutterstock

Their employers simply assume that since they are pregnant they will need to take maternity leave, and they do not want to fill their position while they’re gone.

Those who experience pregnancy discrimination should keep it documented and report it through the HR department. They should also consult with an attorney specializing in employment law to understand legal rights and options.

Workers in the U.S. can file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) if they are denied job opportunities and positions because of their pregnancies.

Thankfully, Brazier was able to take her lost opportunity and turn it into a dream come true.

“Tomorrow, I'm launching Dimmo with Troy Munson and Lucas Swartsenburg,” she wrote. “We're building something pretty dang cool, and I'm excited to share the vision with you.”

Brazier’s perseverance and dedication should serve as a message to those who believe that pregnant women or women who plan on having children should not be working.

Even though she is a mother, Brazier is more than capable of maintaining a successful career despite taking some time for maternity leave.

She does not deserve to be told that she can’t do a job that she is clearly crushing!

