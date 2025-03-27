Boss Forced To Rescind New Rule Requiring Every Employee To Take Lunch At Noon After Everyone Complies

For anyone working a full-time job, taking a lunch is more than just fueling your body. It's an opportunity to rest your brain so you can actually be productive for the rest of the afternoon. For one boss, however, that can't apparently be done with the rest of your co-workers.

Posting to Reddit, an employee recalled that a new boss at her company completely changed a rule that allowed employees to leave their desks and take a much-needed lunch break, and it was all about timing.

Advertisement

A boss was forced to rescind a rule requiring employees to take lunch at noon because everyone complied.

In her Reddit post, the employee explained that at her old job, the employees were able to have "flexible lunch breaks." They were allowed to leave at any time between 11:30 to 2:00, but the only stipulation was that they had to find someone to cover their shift while they were gone, which worked fine for the employees at the company.

BananaStock | Canva Pro

Advertisement

However, a new manager ended up coming in and changing the rule. Instead of being able to get lunch during the designated hours, employees were told they were required to all leave and get lunch at noon. So, that's just what all of the employees did.

"By the time we got back, it was a complete mess. Next day? New rule. 'Lunch between 11:30-2:00 is fine,'" she recalled in her Reddit post. "Oh, so back to normal? Cool, boss."

Most employees end up skipping lunch altogether at work.

According to a 2023 survey from ezCater, employees skipping their lunch break was an ongoing problem. An estimated 40% of workers were more likely to say they never stop for a midday meal than they were the previous year, and 48% of respondents said they skip lunch at least once a week.

Advertisement

On top of that, among the 29% of office workers who blocked out time on their calendars for a lunch break, only a handful said they used that time for a meal.

"We live in a world that constantly prioritizes productivity over rest and wellbeing. But working around the clock without taking breaks throughout the day can be detrimental to your health," explained Lisa Mosconi, Ph. D., to Forbes. "Eating appropriately-portioned meals regularly throughout the day can help in stabilizing blood sugar levels, which is particularly important for brain function, as fluctuations can impact mood and cognitive performance."

Stepping away from your desk is integral to job satisfaction and preventing burnout as well. Sarah Heckler, MS, RD, a licensed dietitian, told the NY Post, "Taking a break during lunch supports a healthier work-life balance." She added, “It temporarily allows individuals to step out of the professional mindset, fostering a sense of separation between work and personal life. This boundary is essential for preventing work-related stress from permeating into other aspects of one’s life.”

Advertisement

Employees are reporting lower levels of satisfaction and high burnout at work.

Individuals not taking lunch breaks at work, whether they're worried about making sure all of their projects and assignments are turned in on time or simply want to be more productive, doesn't help when you consider the high levels of burnout that many workers are facing.

Jean-philippe WALLET | Canva Pro

According to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace report, 57% of U.S. and Canadian workers reported feeling stress on a daily basis in 2022, up by eight percentage points from the year prior.

Advertisement

Considering that taking a lunch break is a bare minimum consideration for employees, they shouldn't forego the option. But eating is also a fundamental part of living, and no one should skip meals or be restricted on when they should eat, especially at work.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.