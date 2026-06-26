Boomer Tells Healthcare Worker His 3-Day Schedule Isn't Actually Real Work

A healthcare worker's 3-day schedule still counts as real work.

While older generations may be used to a more traditional 9-to-5 schedule, many workers today build full careers in a totally different way, especially in healthcare, where 12-hour shifts are common. That disconnect came up in a big way when a healthcare worker said a Boomer at the grocery store judged him for working "only" 3 days a week and taking care of his kids during the day, turning a random conversation into a debate about real work and outdated ideas about who gets to be considered a provider.

Advertisement

A healthcare worker said a Boomer scolded him for working 3 days a week, even though he works 12-hour night shifts

"We were at the grocery store, and some Boomer asked me if I was a stay-at-home dad," the man wrote in a since-deleted post. I work three [12-hour] days (night shift) a week… I take my kids everywhere."

After responding to the unprompted conversation and telling the man that "no," he both works and takes care of his kids during the week, the Boomer's attitude quickly changed. "[He] goes on about how 'that's not work,' and I had to tell him full-time for me is these [12-hour] shifts during the week."

Advertisement

"I just ignore the guy, and I can tell he starts to get heated," he wrote. "[He] goes off about ‘how can I afford a house only working 3 days?' and I just tell him [we have] double incomes. I make good money on my own and my wife makes even more money than me. The guy just can't believe it."

CDC / Unsplash

Advertisement

The Boomer seemed bothered that the healthcare worker's family didn't follow a traditional provider setup

After hearing that his wife earns more money than he does, he Boomer seemed personally offended.

The healthcare worker wrote, "He starts blabbering about ‘how can she make more money than me?' and 'how I need to provide and how I'm not a man with the kids at home.’ I just smiled and told him to [expletive] off."

While one-income households may have felt more realistic for some families decades ago, being a stay-at-home parent today is financially out of reach for many people. Many older generations cannot grasp that times have changed since they were growing up, including in the economy and cultural standards.

Working "hard" is not enough to make a living. People are also more willing to question old gender stereotypes about who should earn money, who should care for kids, and what it really means to provide.

Advertisement

Younger generations want a more socially aware culture where splitting parenting responsibilities and prioritizing mental health and work-life balance are the norms.

Of course, it's unfair to dismiss all Baby Boomers as misguided. "I'm a Boomer," one commenter wrote. "How many hours you work is your business, not mine. Yes, I've worked hard at some awful jobs in my life… But if we can't make things better for the younger generations, what's the point?"

Many people felt the Boomers' reaction showed how outdated some ideas about work and parenting have become

While this man's experience was focused on workplace expectations, many young people have reported their distaste for what they have labeled “Boomer entitlement."

Advertisement

Boomers have a different perspective on the way the world works, and that's totally normal. It happens with every generation.

From buying a home to defining what it means to be a provider, some Boomers may view younger adults through the lens of standards that no longer fit today's economy. So, while this Boomer man might consider working 40 hours and not being a stay-at-home parent to be the ideal version of a provider, the truth is that's an outdated ideal.

Family dynamics look different now, especially in an economy where even two working adults can struggle to support their family's needs. Yes, some Boomers may feel superior because they built successful lives for themselves. But assuming their version of success is still just as accessible now feels out of touch

Advertisement

"I'm lucky enough during this time that I have a good job, am healthy, and am able to care for my kids," the man concluded. "I headed out with a big smile, not taking [any of that] for granted."

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.