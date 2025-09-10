It’s Better For A Woman To Sleep Next To A Dog Than A Man, Says Study

Sleep divorces have been growing in popularity in recent years, and it's no wonder why. Despite some romanticized notion that says couples should sleep better together, sleeping with another person is disruptive. The same has often been said of sleeping with a pet, but a study from 2018 might show otherwise; at least if you’re a woman who likes to sleep next to her dog at night, that is. Researchers found that women who sleep next to their pups are disturbed much less than women who sleep next to their partners. Does that mean they sleep better? I guess you need to be the judge.

Advertisement

Researchers surveyed 962 adult women in the United States, and of the 55% who said they slept with a dog each night, there was an increase in feelings of "comfort and security" and fewer disturbances. Apparently, puppy snoring is less disruptive than husband snoring!

Researchers found a link between women who sleep next to their dogs and improved sleep.

JulieK2 | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Researchers pointed out just how common it is for cat and dog owners to share their beds with their furry family members. They found that 55% of participants shared their bed with at least one dog, while 31% shared it with at least one cat. It’s interesting that dogs seem to claim the bed more often. Is it because people actively want them there? Or could it be that cats are simply more independent and less interested in curling up for a goodnight cuddle?

The study also found that 57% of women shared their bed with a partner. Now, did the research find out if women sleep better with pets than with men? Well, it depends on how you look at it.

Researchers found a correlation between people who sleep with dogs and better sleep hygiene.

If you take a strictly scientific approach, the short answer is no; the research did not explicitly state that sleeping with a dog is a guarantee to better sleep. Specifically, the study did not uncover a strong relationship between pet ownership, bed-sharing habits, and sleep quality as measured by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. But it's also not quite that simple. The researchers did leave some room for interpretation. “It is possible that pet ownership contributed to the high global PSQI scores we observed,” they noted, “especially since all but 7% of participants resided with dogs and/or cats.”

Advertisement

What the researchers did observe, however, was that participants who slept with dogs were less disturbed during the night, had a better sense of comfort while winding down at the end of the day, and, perhaps most important of all, were more regimented in their sleep schedules, which researchers suspected had to do with basic dog-owner responsibilities. "Dog ownership and its associated responsibilities may cause individuals to adhere to a stricter routine," the study found. Adding, "Keeping to a consistent sleep schedule may be beneficial to dog owners."

Sorry, cat lovers. The same could not be said for women who slept with their feline friends. Researchers indicated that sleeping with a cat seemed to be as disruptive as sleeping with a male partner. Seriously, have you ever tried to sleep with a cat? Those nocturnal beasts love to attack when you least expect it!

People prefer sleeping with their pets to sleeping with a romantic partner.

RossHelen | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Although sleeping with a pet isn't for everyone, statistics have shown that for animal lovers, it's a must. In fact, for many, they might even prefer it to sleeping with a partner. UK-based furniture company Dusk surveyed 2,000 people in Britain to shed light on how they feel about who they share their beds with.

The survey showed that 39% of Brits would rather sleep alone than share their bed with someone else. But here’s the twist: that only applies when we’re talking about another person. It’s a different story with pets. According to the survey, “65% of respondents said they let their dog or cat sleep in the same bed.” On top of that, 18% said they would actually prefer sharing a bed with their pet over their romantic partner.

Can you really blame them? From snoring to bathroom breaks, sleeping with another person isn't easy. We haven't even talked about blanket hogs or bedroom temperature preferences either!

And it doesn’t stop there. Researchers found that 16% of people prefer cuddling with their pets instead of their partners. To top it off, 6% of respondents admitted they prioritize their pet over their partner altogether. Maybe the real issue is that people in the UK aren't with the right partner... that's probably a whole different article, though.

Advertisement

So, next time you crawl under the covers, who would you rather have by your side: your pet, your partner, or maybe both? Each comes with its own benefits. Perhaps the best solution is also the simplest: get a bed big enough for everyone to fit.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.