The Most Successful People Spend First 10 Minutes Of The Day Doing This

The secret to feeling good all day long.
By Lisa Petsinis — Updated on Apr 06, 2023
Photo: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock
Aside from getting a good night's sleep, there is nothing more critical to having a great day than how you begin it. How to have a good day depends on the first 10 minutes of your morning — this is what counts the most.
Does your morning routine sound something like this?:
The alarm sounds. You hit snooze and close your eyes. You toss and turn. The alarm sounds. You hit snooze. The alarm sounds.
You grab your phone, defeated. You check Instagram. "Like, like, like, pass. Wow, she looks great in EVERY shot." You close down the app.
You check Facebook. "Love, like, thumbs down. Wow, that's a little too personal!"
You check Twitter. Next, you check your news feed, then get depressed at the state of the world. You check your email and remember 10 million things that are due before noon.
You jump out of bed, realizing you're 20 minutes behind schedule. You race to get ready, stressed to the max, and already on a downward spiral.
If this is you, you are not alone. What if your morning — and your day — could look different? What if you invested only 10 minutes each morning in making the rest of your day fantastic?
You can make some simple improvements to your morning routine to make yourself more productive, healthier, and happier in the process. (Start by putting down your phone — and leaving it down until you really need it.)
RELATED: The Harsh Reason Some People Always Seem Unhappy
RELATED: 8 Unsexy Morning Habits Of Extraordinarily Successful Humans
Here are five things the most successful people do in the first ten minutes of their day:
1. They nourish themselves
Before you do anything at all, sit up, reach over to your nightstand, and grab a glass of water. Water is nourishing, hydrating, stimulating, and it even wakes up your digestive system. If you drink the whole cup, you'll be well on your way to meeting your required intake.
Dehydration is a leading cause of fatigue, so drinking up will keep you alert later when your energy crashes.
2. They express gratitude
After you finish your water, take a moment just to breathe. As you do so, reflect on everything in your life that makes you thankful. Maybe you're happy to have the love of your family, health, food on the table, and a fulfilling job — or you're merely appreciative of the promise of a new day.
Add it to your gratitude list and keep it by your bedside for easy access. Let your breath and your gratitude envelop you and fill up your heart.
RELATED: The 3-Step Routine That Will Set You Up For Happiness Every Single Day
3. They get inspired
Take a few minutes to remind yourself of your end game — what matters to you most in your life and all that you want to bring into it. Look at your vision board, if you have one.
I mean, really look at it, as if for the first time. Connect with what inspires you and drives you. Channel how you want to feel and what confidence you want to bring to the day.
Read some quotes or affirmations out loud for an extra boost of motivation.
4. They find focus
Now that you're clear on how you want to feel, and you can envision your aspirations, make choices that align with those outcomes.
Hone in on one or two things that you can do to make today great and set out your intentions. You can note these in your planner if it helps. With clear goals and a clear path, you can win the day!
RELATED: 8 Little Things To Add To Your Morning That Will Instantly Better Your Life
5. They get moving
You don't have to commit to a full workout every morning to reap the benefits of exercise. The practice is more important than the duration here, and the activities don't have to be complicated.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Start with a few stretches and yoga poses, then do a few arm-weight repetitions. That will be enough to get your heart pumping and your oxygen circulating. Take that momentum and let it carry you through the day.
Once you've tried out these steps, make them a daily ritual. It takes 3 weeks for something to become a habit that sticks. Then, set a goal for yourself to implement this morning routine for three months.
Notice how you feel, how much you're accomplishing each day, and what else shifts in your life. You'll be amazed at what an impact these 10 minutes will have.
Feel more alive physically and emotionally, with added gratitude and joy — and get more done than you ever thought possible. You're worth it!
RELATED: 10 Habits The Healthiest People Do Before 10 AM Every Single Day
More for You:
Lisa Petsinis is a certified life and career coach who works with burnt-out individuals to reconnect to what matters, find their perfect work, and create more joy, meaning, and success.
This article was originally published at Lisa Petsinis' website. Reprinted with permission from the author.