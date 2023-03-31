Looking for the best witch movies to watch? Luckily, there are plenty of witch films all about covens, warlocks, witchcraft, and spellcasting, ranging from fantasy to horror and everything in between.

Movies and films about witches are fun any time of the year, not just during Halloween. Ranging from good to bad witches, these movies will give you a different picture of what the occult can be.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy the perfect witch movies to watch for when you're in the mood for something new.

45 Best Witch Movies Of All Time

1. Bell, Book, and Candle (1985)

Rated: NR

Running time: 1:33

Genre: Comedy/Fantasy/Romance

A witch puts a love spell on her neighbor to make sure he won’t marry her college nemesis. Her plan backfires when she falls in love with the man, but she can’t be happy as she is in danger of losing her powers.

2. Black Sunday (1960)

Rated: R Running time: 1:39 Genre: Horror/Drama

Also known as "The Mask of Satan," a witch rises from the dead and has one thing on her mind: to bring revenge on the ones who helped put her in the ground many years ago. This movie is known for its graphic details and gory imagery.

3. The Craft (1996)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:45

Genre: Horror/Fantasy

A teen, who just transferred to a new school in Los Angeles, discovers her telekinetic gift appeals to a group of aspiring witches in need of a fourth member. Things start off friendly, but once a spell causes a few students to lose their hair, the group is hungry for more power.

4. Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:48

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Set during summer in Louisiana, 10-year-old Eve discovers her family’s existence is a facade. The family starts to fall apart and leads the mother and sister into emotional turmoil.

5. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Rated: PG

Running time: 1:36

Genre: Comedy/Family

Teenager Max, upset at his family’s move to Salem, MA, accidentally frees a coven of evil witches after exploring an abandoned house that they used to occupy years back. With the help of a talking cat, Max and his friends must steal the witches’ book of spells before the group becomes immortal.

6. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Rated: G

Running time: 1:44

Genre: Animation/Action & Adventure/Drama

Following the tradition of a teen witch moving away to another city in order to strengthen her powers, Kiki moves to a seaside town that is skeptical of her. She eventually sets up a delivery service that soon becomes popular with the town’s residents, and Kiki questions her abilities and learns to overcome her self-doubt.

7. The Love Witch (2016)

Rated: NR

Running time: 2:00

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Elaine is a beautiful young witch who is determined to find a man to love her. Most of her time is spent making spells and using them to seduce men... until she finds the man of her dreams and spirals into desperation that leads her to the brink of insanity and murder.

8. Practical Magic (1998)

Rated: PG-13

Running time: 1:44

Genre: Romance/Drama

Sally and Gillian Owens were born into a magical family but have avoided using witchcraft for most of their lives. They find out that Gillian’s ex has died, and decide to give into their family legacy to bring him back.

9. The Witch (2016)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:33

Genre: Horror/Drama

Set in 1630s New England, a family panics after their youngest son disappears. They blame the eldest daughter who was watching the son at the time, and suspicion and paranoia lead to her being accused of witchcraft.

10. The Witches (1990)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:32

Genre: Family/Adventure

A kid and his grandmother, while staying at a hotel in England, spy on what turns out to be a coven of witches where they learn of a plan to turn all children into mice. The witches find out about the spies and test the formula on the kid. With the help of the hotel manager, the two fight back.

11. The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:57

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Three small-town friends, each having lost the man in their lives, are feeling unfulfilled until a furtive stranger arrives and begins courting each of them in turn. Eventually, he tells them that they are witches. But as the three friends spend more time at his mansion learning their powers, they begin to worry about his ultimate intentions.

12. Maleficent (2014)

Rated: PG

Running time: 1:38

Genre: Fantasy/Adventure

Based on "Sleeping Beauty," "Maleficent" tells the tale of the infamous villain and how she became the most hated witch around.

As a beautiful young woman of pure heart, Maleficent has an idyllic life in a forest kingdom. When an invading army threatens the land, Maleficent rises up to become its fiercest protector. However, a terrible betrayal hardens her heart and twists her into a creature bent on revenge.

She engages in an epic battle with the invading king's successor, then curses his newborn daughter, Aurora — realizing only later that the child holds the key to peace in the kingdom.

13. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

Rated: PG

Running time: 2:01

Genre: Family/Fantasy/Action & Adventure

The sequel to "Maleficent," this story follows Maleficent as she travels to a grand old castle to celebrate young Aurora's upcoming wedding to Prince Phillip.

While there, she meets Aurora's future mother-in-law — a conniving queen who hatches a devious plot to destroy the lands of fairies. Hoping to stop her, Maleficent joins forces with a seasoned warrior and a group of outcasts to battle the queen and her powerful army.

14. I Married a Witch (1942)

Rated: TV-G

Running time: 1:17

Genre: Fantasy/Comedy

Just as she is about to be burned at the stake for witchcraft, 17th century witch Jennifer casts a curse on the family of her accuser, dooming all the men of future generations to marry the wrong woman. Freed from her ethereal prison some 250 years later, Jennifer decides to make the most recent descendant of her accuser even more miserable by using a love potion on him that makes him fall in love with her, a plan that has unexpected results.

15. Into the Woods (2014)

Rated: PG

Running time: 2:04

Genre: Comedy

As a result of the curse of a once-beautiful witch, a baker and his wife are childless. Three days before the rise of a blue moon, they venture into the forest to find ingredients that will reverse the spell and restore the witch's beauty: a milk-white cow, hair as yellow as corn, a blood-red cape, and a slipper of gold.

During their journey, they meet Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack, each one on a quest to fulfill a wish.

16. Stardust (2007)

Rated: PG

Running time: 2:20

Genre: Family

To win the heart of his beloved, a young man named Tristan ventures into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star. What Tristan finds, however, is not a chunk of space rock, but a woman named Yvaine.

Yvaine is in great danger, for the king's sons need her powers to secure the throne, and an evil witch wants to use her to achieve eternal youth and beauty.

17. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Rated: G

Running time: 1:41

Genre: Action & Adventure

When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz.

They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard and, en route, they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.

18. Oz the Great and Powerful (2013)

Rated: PG

Running time: 2:10

Genre: Science Fiction/Action & Adventure

In a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz," shady circus magician Oscar Diggs is hurled away from Kansas into the wonderful land of Oz. He thinks that fame and fortune are his for the taking.

However, three witches — Theodora, Evanora, and Glinda — remain unconvinced that Oscar is the great wizard that the inhabitants of Oz need and expect. Reluctantly drawn into Oz's epic problems, Oscar must find out who is good and who is evil before it's too late.

19. Suspiria (1977)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:40

Genre: Horror/Mystery

The first in the "Three Mothers" trilogy, Suzy travels to Germany to attend ballet school. When she arrives late on a stormy night, no one lets her in, and she sees Pat, another student, fleeing from the school. When Pat reaches her apartment, she is murdered.

The next day, Suzy is admitted to her new school but has a difficult time settling in. She hears noises and often feels ill. As more people die, Suzy uncovers the terrifying secret history of the place.

20. Inferno (1980)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:46

Genre: Horror

In the second installment in the "Three Mothers" trilogy, Rose Elliot is found dead after reading a book that tells the story of the Three Mothers. Her brother Mark investigates her murder and, after his friend Sara is killed, heads for New York.

21. Mother of Tears (2008)

Rated: G

Running time: 2:27

Genre: Horror/Drama

In the last installment of the "Three Mothers" trilogy, grisly deaths await Italian citizens after an archaeology student accidentally releases a demonic witch from her ancient prison.

22. Witching & Bitching (2013)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:52

Genre: Horror/Drama

Originally in Spanish, English speakers can watch the film with subtitles. This film won multiple awards for its cinematic quality. Jewel thieves flee into the Basque forests and are captured by a coven of witches. This is more of a parody of witches and witchcraft, in general.

23. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:45

Genre: Horror/Indie

Famous for its home video style of telling the story, "The Blair Witch Project" follows three film students who decide to investigate a rumored haunted woods and find the woman in charge of it all. They start by interviewing the local townspeople and gathering clues, but the project soon turns into a dead end as they lose their way in the woods and are at the mercy of the one haunting them.

24. Spellbinder (1988)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:39

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Jeff emerges from his weekly basketball game and witnesses a woman being menaced by a man with a knife. He intervenes and discovers that the woman, Miranda, is alone and desperate and has nowhere to stay.

He takes her in and the two become lovers, but soon an ominous and threatening woman calling herself Mrs. White shows up, claiming that Miranda belongs to her and her coven of Satan-worshiping witches. And they want her back.

25. Teen Witch (1989)

Rated: PG-13

Running time: 1:34

Genre: Fantasy/Comedy

High-school nerd Louise Miller learns from psychic Madame Serena that she's possessed with magical abilities that will begin working on her 16th birthday. When the prophecy proves true, the teenager uses her new powers to get what she's always desired: popularity.

After getting back at some bullies, the young witch casts a spell over hunky jock Brad Powell. But Louise soon learns that getting what you want isn't all it's cracked up to be.

26. Bewitched (2005)

Rated: PG-13

Running time: 1:42

Genre: Comedy

Based on the 1964 TV series of the same name, movie star Jack Wyatt has hit a rough patch in his career. Looking to make a comeback, he signs on to play the role of Darrin in a movie version of the popular 1960s sitcom "Bewitched."

Jack insists that an unknown actress is hired to play Darrin's better half, the beguiling witch-housewife Samantha, so the studio finds an up-and-comer named Isabel Bigelow. Once shooting begins, though, Jack learns that Isabel was cast too well — since she actually is a witch.

27. Häxan (1922)

Rated: NR

Running time: 2:20

Genre: Horror/Documentary

A hybrid of documentary and fiction, this silent film explores the history of witchcraft, demonology, and satanism.

It shows representations of evil in a variety of ancient and medieval artworks, offers vignettes illustrating a number of superstitious practices, and presents a narrative about the persecution of a woman accused of witchcraft.

The film ends by suggesting that the modern science of psychology offers important insight into the beliefs and practices of the past.

28. Night of the Eagle (1962)

Rated: NR

Running time: 1:30

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Known as "Burn, Witch, Burn!" in the United States, a man finds that his wife is practicing black magic and proceeds to destroy all her tools for practice. Soon, dark forces threaten to harm him, and his wife now has to defend him before serious injury befalls him.

29. Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Rated: G

Running time: 1:57

Genre: Family/Comedy

During the Battle of Britain, Miss Eglantine Price, a cunning witch-in-training, decides to use her supernatural powers to defeat the Nazi menace. She sets out to accomplish this task with the aid of three inventive children who have been evacuated from the London Blitz.

Joined by Emelius Brown, the head of Miss Price's witchcraft training correspondence school, the crew uses an enchanted bed to travel into a fantasy land and foil encroaching German troops.

30. The Woods (2006)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:31

Genre: Horror/Mystery

A girl is sent to a remote boarding school, where she has nightmares and hears voices coming from the woods. She soon suspects that the school is a coven of witches. When some of her classmates disappear, the girl believes she will be next.

31. Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Rated: PG-13

Running time: 2:04

Genre: Romance/Fantasy

Based on the book of the same name, "Beautiful Creatures" follows teenage Ethan Wate who sees his static world shaken by the arrival of Lena Duchannes, the niece of town patriarch Macon Ravenwood.

Immediately, Ethan feels drawn to Lena, even though destruction seems to surround her, and she has supernatural powers that are beyond her control. Worse still, a curse looms for Lena at the approach of her 16th birthday — a time when the forces of either light or dark will claim her.

32. Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017)

Rated: PG

Running time: 1:43

Genre: Anime

Young Mary follows a mysterious cat into the nearby forest and discovers an old broomstick and the strange Fly-by-Night flower, a rare plant that blooms once every seven years.

Together, the flower and the broomstick whisk Mary above the clouds, and far away to Endor College — a school of magic run by headmistress Madam Mumblechook and the brilliant Doctor Dee. But there are terrible things happening at the school, and when Mary tells a lie, she must risk her life to try and set things right.

33. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:31

Genre: Horror/Psychological Horror

A woman and her husband move into an apartment in New York next to neighbors who give off an unsettling vibe. After they visit one night, Rosemary finds out she is pregnant, but soon comes to the conclusion that her child is the spawn of Satan and her pregnancy was caused by her witchcraft-practicing neighbors.

34. Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996)

Rated: TV-G

Running time: 1:31

Genre: Fantasy/Comedy

A prequel to the popular TV series, Sabrina has to live with her aunts when her parents take a year's sabbatical. She finds it difficult to fit into her new surroundings and matters are complicated when bizarre things happen around her with increasing frequency.

35. Halloweentown (1998)

Rated: TV-G

Running time: 1:24

Genre: Family/Fantasy

The first in the series, Marnie gets a big shock when she and her siblings follow grandma home to Halloweentown — and find out they come from a family of witches. The town is the only place where supernatural beings can lead a "normal life," but there's trouble looming.

On her 13th birthday, Marnie not only finds she is a witch, but that she and her family are involved in a fight against the evil that is threatening to take over the world.

36. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

Rated: TV-PG

Running time: 2:02

Genre: Family/Teen

In the second installment in the "Halloweentown" series, an angry warlock has stolen a magic spell book and plans to turn everyone into whatever costume they're wearing at midnight on Halloween. It's a race against time to get the book back and save the humans from permanent horror.

37. Halloweentown High (2004)

Rated: TV-PG

Running time: 2:03

Genre: Family/Teen

In the third installment in the series, Marnie organizes a student exchange program between her mortal school and Halloweentown High so they can experience life as a teen in the human world.

38. Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Rated: TV-PG

Running time: 1:57

Genre: Family/Teen

In the final installment of the series, Marine returns to Halloweentown to attend Witch University after being offered a full scholarship. Thinking she will learn how to be a witch, she finds that the university has banned the use of magic, as a result of her opening a portal to the human world in the previous film. Marnie soon uncovers more mysteries the town has tried to hide.

39. Twitches (2005)

Rated: TV-PG

Running time: 1:26

Genre: Family/Teen

As fate brings them together, twins separated at birth find out they are the daughters of a royal witch couple. As they learn how to harness their powers, they realize they are in danger of being found by the Darkness, a magical being who threatens to destroy their homeworld.

40. Twitches Too (2007)

Rated: TV-PG

Running time: 1:30

Genre: Family/Teen

In the sequel to "Twitches," the twins try to live normal lives. However, when they hear their biological father might still be alive, they come back to their hometown and try to find him. Can the twins save the covenant again?

41. Harry Potter Franchise (2001-2011)

Rated: PG

Running time: 2:32

Genre: Family/Fantasy

The boy who lived! Embark on the magical and dangerous adventures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione as they help to save the wizarding and muggle world form the dark Lord Voldemort.

42. Spirited Away (2001)

Rated: PG

Running time: 2:05

Genre: Fantasy/Adventure

A Studio Ghibli film that will take you into the whimsical world of magic and friendship, "Spirited Away" follows the story of a young girl who needs to save her parents from the mean witch Yubaba.

43. The Conjuring (2013)

Rated: R

Running time: 1:52

Genre: Horror

"The Conjuring" tells the story of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were called to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in a secluded farmhouse.

44. Fantastic Beasts Franchise (2016-2022)

Rated: PG-13

Running time: 2:13

Genre: Fantasy

Long before the events of "Harry Potter," darkness was growing in the wizarding world. Explore the magical world across the pond in America, where we meet Newt and his new wizarding (and furry) friends.

45. Nightbooks (2021)

Rated: PG

Running time: 1:43

Genre: Dark Fantasy

A young boy named Alex is imprisoned by a witch and held in a magical apartment in New York. Alex is obsessed with scary stories and the witch demands to have a story every night.

