50 Totally Useless Websites To Help You Waste Your Time Online

Sometimes there aren't enough hours in the day to get the things done you actually need to get done, yet we all have found ourselves with a little time to kill.

When we're really bored and especially lazy, we turn to the Internet for useless websites to distract our thoughts during our idle moments.

Sure, we try to keep ourselves educated by reading the daily news, but there's only so much information about the day's events a person's brain can handle.

We all need a break to consume a little mental junk food every now and then, and time-wasting websites are one of the best ways to decompress. These useless websites are so clickable, you might have to take a couple of vacation days to make sure you get a chance to enjoy them all.

50 Best Pointless, Useless Websites to Have Fun Wasting Your Time On Online

Do you love music and gardening? This site is just for you. Drag your cursor around the screen and enjoy!

Anyone into creepy, strange and weird phenomena and images will get a kick out of this website. Seriously, you could spend hours just scrolling.

The idea of this site is simple: pick up the coin and drop it in the slot. Repeat until you’re no longer bored.

For all your Hollywood news and gossip, this site is a classic. You can even scroll through the archives that date all the way back to 2004.

Exactly what the name describes. Cats bounce in an acrobatic display, or for those who feel daring, you can click on the "make it rain" button.

Think you can draw these logos freehand on a computer? Hey, it never hurts to try.

Scare the crap out of your friends or boss. Anything you type will make it look like you’re in "The Matrix."

For biology nerds, this site helps you learn all about marine life. You can even scroll all the way down to Challenger Deep, the deepest known point of the ocean.

Remember those screensavers with all the colorful lines? Now you can make your own with this interactive generator.

This site literally covers every single subject under the sun. You’ll come away knowing more than you did when you started reading.

Shopaholics, beware! This site is full of things you didn’t know you wanted. Do you really need them? No. But just look how neat they are!

Want to stare at lines and boxes in the primary colors? Look no further than this useless website.

Waste time while you expand your vocabulary and help end world hunger. For every definition you get correct, this side will donate 5 grains of rice to people in need.

This site is all about making colorful dots move in simple motions. You can change the pattern and speed, and make something truly visually cool.

So, you’ve been to all the websites on the web. On this last one, you’re encouraged to maybe step away from the computer for a little while.

Want to build your own hourglass? Now you can be truly relaxed, one grain of sand at a time. You can even make a creation of your own.

If you’re yearning for the internet of the past, this website allows you to take a trip down memory lane with all your favorite websites and apps from Windows 93.

Love Nyan Cat? You can watch this for hours with the classic music of this meme. You can also choose different Nyan cats.

How does this card trick work? No one knows! But it’s creepy how it’s never wrong.

The title of this site is pretty self-explanatory. It’s a good idea if you genuinely have no idea what day it is.

The perfect site for goat lovers. Every time you refresh the page, you get a brand new GIF or picture of, you guessed it, a goat!

See in real time what emojis people are using all over the world on Twitter. But be careful, because there are flashing colors.

While this site has literally nothing to do with koalas, it’s still pretty satisfying. And there’s no clicking needed.

Simple and to the point, a fidget spinner for your screen time.

Type in ideas you have for passwords, and see what your passive-aggressive friends and relatives would say to that.

If you're a real glutton for losing, this website will keep you entertained for hours.

Don’t have one of those plasma balls in your home? Now you can play with one on the internet.

Each time you load the site, you’ll get a cat and a song. See what great combinations of both you can get.

Watch as this dog is unwrapped from a sheet. How many spins can you watch?

Don’t go to this site if you’re impatient. Seriously, you’ve been warned.

Scroll up or down with your keyboard arrows, and see this guy fly through the clouds. See how many meters you can make him fall.

Hungry and want a sandwich? Look at photos of yummy sandwiches of all kinds. The only downside is that you can’t actually eat them.

Tell the fake Starbucks barista your name. Watch as hilarity ensues. Just like real life.

Is everything not OK? Click the button, and wait for the bar to load. Then, read its message. Now, everything is OK.

Nobody wants animals to die in movies. It’s worse than humans dying! Check to see what dogs in movies die, so you’re prepared before you watch.

Click and refresh as needed when you need a reminder.

If you don’t know what color to paint your home or want a swatch for something else, get a random color each time you refresh.

Watch these mesmerizing colors “fall” and blend into one another. Hours of relaxation right here. The site even has music to zone out to.

Think you have the unlikely chance of beating a computer at rock, paper, scissors? Try your luck!

This useless site is great when you’re mad at your partner for not putting the toilet roll on the wrong way.

Get hours of relaxation popping bubble wrap online. Now the pop noises won’t be so scary like in real life.

Quick! You need a compliment to feel better about yourself! This site will generate one for you, though you may not really like what it has to say.

Can you find the invisible cow? Using grunting noises as a clue, search around the blank site for the cow you can’t see.

Are you able to relax for two short minutes? You can’t fool this website.

Throw the earth and the moon around the sun for as long as you want. It’s the only way you could do so otherwise.

Once you find the sloth using the flashlight, you’re in for a true treat.

Puns are like eggs, people either love them or hate them. If you love both, this is the website for you.

Go ahead and stare at the screen for a while, as colors change and fade. You can even split the screen for different color combinations. It’s truly relaxing to just sit back and watch.

All you have to do is click on each letter to remove it. Enjoy, and then repeat.

Watch as two different colored pixels invade each other’s space. Which side will be victorious?

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, numerology and astrology.