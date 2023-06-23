The 300 Best 'This Or That' Questions

Conversations can be so awkward when you meet someone new. Sometimes it helps to have ideas for questions to ask, break the ice, and get the conversation flowing.

Whether it's just a casual conversation, a nervous one, or a difficult discussion, asking this or that questions will ease the tension and give you a chance to learn more about each other.

This or that questions come in handy in tons of situations. All you need to do is start talking and others will begin to open up. Above all else, if you can make the other person laugh in the process, you're doing a perfect job at helping others become more comfortable around you.

Remember, it's always better to have too many questions than to not have any, because you want to keep the conversation going so there aren't any awkward silences. Overall, asking this or that questions will help you all feel more comfortable!

300 Best 'This or That' Questions

Funny This or That Questions

1. Pandas or whales?

2. Weird or crazy?

3. Shower or tub?

4. Zombies or robots?

5. Control the weather or talk to animals?

6. Small hands or big feet?

7. North or South Pole?

8. Talking pets or talking babies?

9. Bad haircut or bad dye job?

10. Swim in a pool or in the sea?

11. Toilet paper: over or under?

12. Wet or dry?

13. Truth or dare?

14. Trip or staycation?

15. Yoga pants or jeans?

16. Egyptian cotton or silk?

17. Misquoted movies or mistaken lyrics?

18. Phone in bathroom or no phone in bathroom?

19. Air guitar or air drums?

20. Funny story or one-liner?

21. Speeding ticket or parking ticket?

22. Robots or dinosaurs?

23. Winning the lottery or finding your soulmate?

24. Zombies or vampires?

25. Comedian in a serious film or serious actor in a comedy film?

26. Fainting or spit take?

27. Sort by price or by rating?

28. Sandals or sneakers?

29. Test the waters or dive in the deep end?

30. Silly hats or silly socks?

31. Loud neighbors or nosey neighbors?

32. Passwords or secret handshakes?

33. Wood carver shop or chocolate factory?

34. Bad luck or bad karma?

35. Babies dressed as animals or animals dressed as humans?

36. A store where every item is free or a restaurant where every dish is calorie-free?

37. Instagram famous or infomercial famous?

Deep This or That Questions

38. Day or night?

39. Circles or squares?

40. Money or fame?

41. Love or money?

42. Being too warm or too cold?

43. Late or early?

44. Fire or ice?

45. Heartache or numbness?

46. Fast or slow?

47. Touch or taste?

48. Younger or older?

49. Real or artificial?

50. Smoking or non-smoking?

51. American made or imported?

52. Glass half-full or glass half-empty?

53. Rich and famous or rich and unknown?

54. Passenger or driver?

55. Ambition or comfort?

56. Logic or emotion?

57. Poor and happy or rich and miserable?

58. Success or happiness?

59. Cherished or respected?

60. Regret or doubt?

61. Skill or popularity?

62. Past or present?

63. Words or actions?

64. Family or friends?

65. Family or significant other?

66. Kids or no kids?

67. Be forgotten or be left?

68. Be feared or loved?

69. Deaf or mute?

70. Lose feeling or lose smell?

71. Religious or spiritual?

72. Passion or stability?

73. Kill or be killed?

74. Happy endings or sad endings?

Difficult This or That Questions

75. Gold or silver?

76. Morning or evening?

77. Boat or plane?

78. Flowers or trees?

79. Roses or daisies?

80. Piercings or tattoos?

81. Lions or bears?

82. French or Spanish?

83. Summer or winter?

84. Paper or plastic?

85. Alaska or Hawaii?

86. Mountains or beach?

87. Comedy or drama?

88. Almost relationships or one-night stands?

89. Rap or opera?

90. Disney World or Bahamas?

91. Sunburn or mosquito bites?

92. Itch or cough?

93. Money or free time?

94. Electric light or natural light?

95. Store-bought or handmade?

96. Bad breath or body odor?

97. Owe money or owe a favor?

98. Lose sleep or skip a meal?

99. Call first thing in the morning or call in the middle of the night?

100. Play or stand-up show?

101. Save 100 strangers or one loved one?

102. Growth or security?

103. Smartest person in the world or richest person in the world?

104. See the future or change the past?

105. Be embarrassed or be afraid?

106. Painful truth or comforting lie?

107. Second chance at love or second chance for a career?

108. Sight or sound?

109. False hope or unnecessary anxiety?

110. Free travel for one year or free lodging for five years?

111. Intense pain for 10 minutes or dull pain for one day?

Pop Culture This or That Questions

112. Books or magazines?

113. Theater or cinema?

114. Facebook or Twitter?

115. Instagram stories or Snapchat stories?

116. Netflix or Hulu?

117. Paypal or Venmo?

118. Camping or glamping?

119. 90s or 80s music?

120. Music festival or art festival?

121. Kim or Khloé?

123. Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber?

124. Super Bowl or World Cup?

125. TikTok or Instagram?

126. Baby Spice or Scary Spice?

127. Taylor Swift or Katy Perry?

128. Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears?

129. Jeans or leggings?

130. Justice League or Avengers?

131. Pop music or rock music?

132. Uno Reverse or Draw 4?

133. Manifestation or reality shifting?

134. Clue or How To Hunt A Killer?

135. BLM or #MeToo?

136. Iron Man or Captain America?

137. Broadway or Off-Broadway?

138. Name brand or generic?

139. Outer Banks or Bridgerton?

140. Dungeons & Dragons or Minecraft?

141. Squid Game or The Circle?

142. BookTok or BookTube?

143. Crystals or essential oils?

144. SoulCycle or yoga?

145. Nike or Adidas?

146. Winter or Summer Olympics?

147. Team Edward or Team Jacob?

148. Car or motorcycle?

149. Comedy or horror?

This or That Questions About Food

150. Tea or coffee?

151. Chocolate or vanilla?

152. Coca-Cola or Pepsi?

153. Frozen yogurt or ice cream?

154. Fruits or vegetables?

155. Hamburgers or hot dogs?

156. Cookies or cake?

157. Milk or juice?

158. Pancakes or waffles?

159. Hot chocolate or coffee?

160. Burgers or tacos?

161. McDonald’s or Burger King?

162. Ketchup or mustard?

163. Apples or oranges?

164. Bagels or toast?

165. Sweet or salty?

166. Breakfast or dinner?

167. Bananas or apples?

168. Pizza or pasta?

169. Donuts or candy?

170. Pizza or chips?

171. Bacon or sausage?

172. Chinese or Japanese food?

173. Dine-in or delivery?

174. At a movie theater: candy or popcorn?

175. Sweet or sour?

176. Pineapple pizza or candy corn?

177. Sauce on the side or sauce on top?

178. Hot coffee or iced coffee?

179. Guacamole or salsa?

180. Salad or sandwich?

181. Pizza or Chinese food?

182. Espresso or drip coffee?

183. Sandwiches with crust or no crusts?

184. Lobster or crab?

185. Lays or Pringles?

186. Outback or Texas Roadhouse?

187. M&Ms or KitKat?

188. Crunchy peanut butter or smooth peanut butter?

189. Cadbury’s or Hershey's?

190. Soft or hard tacos?

This or That Questions for Work

191. Google or Bing?

192. T-Shirts or sweaters?

193. Library or museums?

194. TV shows or movies?

195. Book or e-book?

196. Working with others or working alone?

197. Rich or successful?

198. Work hard or play hard?

199. Intelligence or humor?

200. Save or spend?

201. Honesty or other people's feelings?

202. Pen or pencil?

203. Working hard or hardly working?

204. Start assignments immediately or wait until the last minute?

205. Start work late or leave work early?

206. Free lunch or free dessert?

207. Save as you go or save at the end?

208. Angry client or angry coworker?

209. Messy desk or clean desk?

210. Interviewer or interviewee?

211. Work from the office or work from home?

212. Video meetings or in-person meetings?

213. Physical planners or digital planners?

214. Emails or conversations?

215. Physical work or mental work?

216. Win the lottery or land your dream job?

217. Raise or bonus?

218. Pep talk or motivational quote?

219. Education or experience?

220. Private office or reserved parking spot?

221. Loose guidelines or clear directions?

222. Visual learner or verbal learner?

223. Group feedback or one-on-one feedback?

224. Company retreat or company holiday party?

225. Big company or small company?

226. Speed or accuracy?

227. Salary or hourly?

This or That Questions for Couples

228. Text message or call?

229. Living room or bedroom?

230. Cat or dog?

231. Leather or lace?

232. Blue or green eyes?

233. Painting or drawing?

234. Reading or writing?

235. Singing or dancing?

236. Sneakers or flip flops?

237. Lipstick or mascara?

238. Amusement park or water park?

239. Bowling or miniature golf?

240. Straight or curly hair?

241. Texting or FaceTiming?

242. Sex or cuddling?

243. Back massage or foot massage?

244. Neck kisses or forehead kisses?

245. Beard or clean-shaven?

246. Good morning texts or good night texts?

247. Boxers or briefs?

248. When sleeping: fan or no fan?

249. Shy or outgoing?

250. Neat freak or messy?

251. Brown or black hair?

252. Glasses or contacts?

253. Morning sex or nighttime sex?

254. Hand holding or PDA?

255. Wine or rum?

256. Strip poker or skinny dipping?

257. Shaving or waxing?

258. Shower or bubble bath?

259. Flowers or candles?

260. Split the bill or take turns paying?

261. Looks or personality?

262. Clean as you cook or clean up at the end?

263. Talking or listening?

264. Expensive gift or homemade gift?

This or That Questions for Kids

265. Book or movie?

266. Rain or snow?

267. Witches or wizards?

268. Computer games or video games?

269. Stuff animals or dolls?

270. Phone or computer?

271. Superman or Batman?

271. Doctor Who or The Walking Dead?

273. Puzzles or board games?

274. Skates or bike?

275. Skiing or snowboarding?

276. Watch or play sports?

277. Cars or trucks?

278. Bird or horse?

279. Zoo or aquarium?

280. Pool or trampoline?

281. Helicopter or airplane?

282. Movies or waterpark?

283. Roller coasters or water slides?

284. Puppies or kittens?

285. Christmas or your birthday?

286. Piano or guitar?

287. Cinderella or Snow White?

288. Time machine or magic wand?

289. Outer space or the bottom of the sea?

290. No homework or no bedtime?

291. Angels or vampires?

292. Xbox or Nintendo?

293. Souvenirs or postcards?

294. Gryffindor or Slytherin?

295. Mom or Dad?

296. Flying or turning invisible?

297. Ninjas or pirates?

298. Pink or blue?

299. Disney World or Legoland?

300. Dragons or unicorns?

