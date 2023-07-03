The Animal You See First In This Visual Test Reveals The Best Thing About You

In the day and age of personality tests we live in, we can dig down to know exactly what personality type we are, how we process information, and why our brains work a certain way.

We can even see if we have a rare gem of a personality or are a part of the big five personality types out there.

Now, you can identify the best part of your personality with this visual test.

It's not always easy to nail down the best things about ourselves, but thanks to this personality test, you can easily find out. This free personality test will help you figure out the best part of your identity, and it couldn't be easier.

Here's how it works: Simply look at the image below and take it all in. Now, pay close attention to the first animal that you see what you focus on the image.

Once you spot an animal, see how the animal you selected reveals just what it is about your personality that makes you so awesome. (See? Told you it was easy!)

1. If you saw the koala first

If you saw the koala first, the best thing about your personality is your inner core of strength.

Sure, you may look cute and cuddly on the outside, and sure, that's definitely how you treat your friends and co-workers and even strangers... until they cross you.

The thing people can't get enough of about you? You refuse to take any garbage lying down.

You weren't born yesterday and you're as quick to challenge someone who mistreats a friend as you are a person who thinks they can get away with mistreating you.

2. If you saw the giraffe first

If you saw the giraffe first, the best thing about your personality is your laid-back attitude.

While many people your age are often focusing on what they have to worry about next, it takes a lot to really make you freak out, and even then your level of "freak out" probably won't even cause your heart rate to rise.

Being around you is relaxing and recharging. Your presence and attitude is a great reminder to people around you not to sweat the small stuff.

3. If you saw the pig first

If you saw the pig first, the best thing about your personality is your sense of humor.

No matter where you are — be it the office, at a party, chilling with your family, or even commuting to work with people you don't know very well — you're always the one who can be counted out to provide the laughs.

You see the humor in every situation, and that can make you a real asset to everyone around you.

4. If you saw the duck first

If you saw the duck first, the best thing about your personality is your loyalty.

The people you let into your life are people you are going to be ride or die friends with until the end. When you finally let a person inside, it's a big deal, and it's something you take seriously.

The people in your inner circle know that they always have someone at their back.

5. If you saw the cat first

If you saw the cat first, the best thing about your personality is your way with words.

While you might not always speak much, when you do decide to weigh in on a subject the people around you really listen.

You know that sometimes silence speaks volumes, and when you use your words you treat them with respect, a really rare quality these days.

You impress everyone you meet, but people are also likely to find you just a little bit intimidating.

6. If you saw the elephant first

If you saw the elephant first, the best thing about your personality is how you're always looking around to include people in your life.

You are the definition of an extrovert in the best possible way. To you, life isn't worth living unless you are surrounded by new and interesting people.

You help connect so many others; don't ever think people don't recognize the gift you give them by bringing them into the fold!

7. If you saw the bear first

If you saw the bear first, the best thing about your personality is your courage.

You are brave enough that sometimes people will describe you as being a person who is totally incapable of fear, but you know better: Courage doesn't mean you aren't afraid, it means being afraid and going ahead anyway.

You never hesitate to do the right thing, and that's a very rare trait.

8. If you saw the owl first

If you saw the owl first, the best thing about your personality is your intelligence.

You're witty, smart, and eager to share your knowledge. People often turn to you as their own personal Google, because you aren't just well-educated, you're also passionate about continuing to learn even once you're out of school.

Your passion for knowledge is an inspiration to the people around you.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.