These cities are beautiful, fun, and affordable.

Each one brings its residents something a little bit new and exotic.

And even better, you can live like you own a yacht, but on a blue-collar salary. Time to start saving to travel.

Here are the 7 best places to live rich without much money:

1. Alicante, Spain

Alicante is a city that has mastered the art of frugal living. They've done it without sacrificing any beauty or quality of living. It's a beach city on Spain's Costa Blanca and is famous for its excellent climate, great food, stellar entertainment, relaxing lifestyle, and lack of significant tourism.

It's a place that won't disappoint. Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city's center runs you about $550 a month. Public transit is around $40 a month. A good bottle of wine is $5 and a good domestic beer is a dollar. Spain's minimum wage is $5.82 an hour.

2. Mendoza, Argentina

Right smack in the heart of Argentina's wine country is the beautiful city of Mendoza. The local economy is strong and there's much demand for fresh, new businesses. If you're looking to start a business, Mendoza is the place to do it.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city's center runs you about $380 a month. To buy a one-bedroom apartment is about $60,000. A good bottle of wine is $4 and a good bottle of domestic beer is $1.40. Argentina's minimum wage is $8.35 an hour.

3. Bali, Indonesia

This is a low-cost living heaven located in Asia. Bali has a hopping nightlife, a vibrant tourism economy, and a great place to shop.

Rent on a one-bedroom apartment in the city's center is $300 a month. A good bottle of wine is $12 and a good bottle of domestic beer is $1.60. The minimum wage is $1.20 an hour.

4. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai has one of the nicest climates in all of Asia. It's a mountain town rich in culture, good food, and friendly neighbors. It's where you can make your dollar stretch pretty far, too.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city's center is $250 a month, a good bottle of wine is $13 and a good domestic beer is $1.30. Thailand's minimum wage is $2.87 an hour.

5. Corozal Town, Belize

This is the city for folks who want to kick back and relax. It's a hot spot for meditation and yoga, and has beautiful beaches, and delicious restaurants. Plus, it's very affordable!

A one-bedroom apartment in the city's center runs you $190 a month. Buying a two-bedroom apartment costs around $115,000. A good bottle of wine is $12 and a good domestic beer is $1.50. The minimum wage in Belize is $2.92.

6. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Mexico has many little gems of places to live on the cheap, but Puerto Vallarta beats them all in my book. It's naturally beautiful and very romantic but has heavy tourism.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city center costs $450 a month. Buying a traditional townhouse costs $55,000. A good bottle of wine is $7.50. A good domestic beer is $1.25. And the tequila is dirt cheap. Mexico's minimum wage is $.89 an hour. Good luck.

7. Ojén, Spain

Back to Spain! Ojén has multimillion-dollar villas and also incredibly affordable living.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city's center runs you $330 a month. A traditional townhouse costs $100,000. A good bottle of wine is just $4 and a good domestic beer is $1.25. Spain's minimum wage is $5.82 an hour.

