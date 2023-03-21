30 Best Movies To Watch While High

If there’s one unspoken national pastime of millennials, it’s smoking weed and watching movies. It’s how we bond, how we start to stretch our minds, and how we relax.

Sometimes, rolling a joint will make us want to watch a scary movie. Other times, it will be a thought-provoking documentary. Even more times, it’s all about goofy comedies.

For those who have done several binges while smoking a bowl, these picks of the best movies to watch high. Because these movies pretty much call for having a bag of weed next to you.

30 Best Movies To Watch High

1. The Interview (2014)

Seth Rogen always knows how to make a killer good comedy, and he really outdoes himself in "The Interview." This is his story of two intrepid journalists as they are selected to go interview the leader of North Korea — and the chaos that ensues when they actually meet the mentally unstable dictator.

2. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

You have never truly lived until you’ve watched this Britcom classic while stoned. This movie is a classic as far as goofy humor goes, and that makes for amazing times when you're stoned.

"Monty Python" is loosely based on the tales of King Arthur. Everything else is pretty much a mix of WTF moments and silliness. Needless to say, it’s a great way to geek out after a hard day.

3. Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (2019)

When it comes to finding a good documentary to watch while you’re blitzed, things get rough. "Fyre" tells the story of the doomed (and perhaps fraudulent) Fyre music festival. It’s a party planning disaster that will leave your jaws dropping and make you wonder what was really in the mind of the CEO.

4. Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

There can’t really be a list of the best movies to watch high without pointing out at least one Kevin Smith film. "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" is all about stoner humor and follows two of NJ’s most famous potheads as they go around doing hijinks. And it just has a lot of epic lines that make it worth seeing.

5. Pulp Fiction (1994)

If you’re looking for a darker edge to your movie night, it’s always a good idea to go with a cult classic. "Pulp Fiction" has it all — sex, drugs, and action. It’s gritty and remains a popular flick to watch today.

This might be a little grittier than a chill stoner movie, but by no means is it a bad choice. For people who love looking into the darker side of vice, you really can’t get a better movie.

6. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

This is a terrifying, artsy, and sad film that’s visually explosive. And that always makes it worth a watch, regardless of sobriety. This critically-acclaimed movie brings an amazing story to life with beautiful imagery that is just plain incredible.

Anyone who loves dark fantasy and wants to see trippy stuff while they smoke should watch this film. Ideally, you’ll watch it with art supplies nearby. It just is one of those movies that spark creativity.

7. Trailer Park Boys: The Movie (2006)

The Trailer Park Boys are three of the most hilarious human beings to come out of Canada. Their hit TV show tells the tale of Ricky, Bubbles, and Julian as they work on their quest to make one last, massive heist.

"Trailer Park Boys: The Movie" shows them as they actually make their dream come true. Watching Bubbles freak out is made all the better with a spliff. Oh, and Ricky’s decision-making? Somehow understandable too.

8. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

"Scott Pilgrim" is a movie that offers action, geekery, fight scenes, satire, and romance in droves. If you are looking to smoke up, laugh, and enjoy good cinematography, you’re going to love this.

It's also completely socially conscious. Ramona Flowers plays the perfect anti-Manic Pixie Dream Girl and reminds us all that people are human, even when they’re insanely hot.

9. Mad Ron’s Previews From Hell (1987)

Do you love 80s-style cheesy horror movies? Are you a nostalgic type of stoner? Well, there’s something incredibly charming about watching the kind of movies that would be considered crappy from yesteryear.

That’s pretty much what "Mad Ron’s Previews from Hell" is all about. It’s spoofed horror previews, all wrapped up in a nice movie.

10. Jaws (1975)

Is there anything more satisfying than smoking some weed, watching a shark attack a bunch of people in a delightfully cheesy 80s way, and yelling at said shark while high? This classic, kitschy movie is on multiple streaming platforms, as are all of its sequels. "Jaws" binge, anyone?

11. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

This film is one of the few that has survived in the crossover genre of live-action and animation. The formatting makes the movie kooky and uncanny. But the best part is that it's a mystery which, if you're a stoner, will keep your interest.

12. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

It might trigger your paranoia, but this movie is essential to watch. And if supercomputer H.A.L. doesn't freak you out, the 5 minutes of straight breathing will. The apes are pretty fun, right? Plus, there isn't much dialogue so you don't need to pay that much attention.

13. The Big Lebowski (1998)

Considered a cult classic, "The Big Lebowski" could be a bit complicated for stoners; however, the hysterical performances from the actors? Well, that more than makes up for it. We follow Dude as he finds himself in the middle of a pretty wild mystery.

14. Blade Runner (1982)

Based on Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?", the OG 1982 film is explosive, action-packed, and features Harrison Ford as he hunts synthetic humans.

15. Interstellar (2014)

If you love to wonder all about the universe, this mind-boggling science fiction space epic is for you. It follows a group of astronauts who take on a dangerous mission: going through a wormhole to find a new home for humanity who is struggling to survive on Earth.

16. Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

If you're stoned, "Howl's Moving Castle" is the way to go. The movie follows Sophie, a young milliner who is turned into an elderly woman by a witch. Sophie encounters a wizard named Howl and gets caught up in his resistance to fighting for the king. The movie is simply magic!

17. Tron: Legacy (2010)

Cool lights? Racing? Check and check! We follow Flynn's adult son, Sam, who responds to a message from his long-lost father and is transported into a virtual reality called "the Grid." Here, Sam, his father, and the algorithm Quorra must stop the malevolent program Clu from invading the real world.

18. Step Brothers (2008)

When you're in the mood for a hilariously stupid movie, "Step Brothers" is the perfect go-to. It's about two grown adult men who end up becoming step-brothers once their single parents marry each other. Who could forget the iconic drum set scene?

19. The Fifth Element (1997)

"The Fifth Element" takes saving the world to a whole new dimension. And we're not just talking about the dimension that new strain has you on. The movie is all about saving the earth from cosmic attacks by gathering numerous mystical stones. Sounds very Marvel, doesn't it?

20. Fight Club (1999)

If "Fight Club" hasn't already been spoiled for you (and even if it has), watching it stoned means the plot twist is even better. Well, we can't tell you much else about the movie (remember the first rule of Fight Club?).

21. 21 Jump Street (2012)

This film is on drugs — just like you are! It's a great cop movie about a high school drug bust. And it has everything you'll enjoy, including hilarious dialogue, action, alcohol, and drugs.

22. Spirited Away (2001)

"Spirited Away" is filled with magic, friendship, and courage. It follows a young girl named Chihiro Ogino who, while moving to a new neighborhood, enters the world of Kami along with her parents.

After her parents are turned into pigs by the witch Yubaba, Chihiro takes a job working in Yubaba's bathhouse to find a way to free herself and her parents and return to the human world.

23. Big Fish (2003)

Tim Burton's fantastical movie will have any stoner glued to the screen. The whole movie is about a frustrated son who tries to decipher fact from fiction in his dying father's life.

24. The Matrix (1999)

Red pill or blue pill? "The Matrix" will make you think about your life and whether we are really living in a simulation. Computer programmer Neo uncovers the truth about the world he is living in and joins a rebellion.

The truth? humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality that intelligent machines have created to distract humans while using their bodies as an energy source. After watching this you'll be looking for glitches everywhere.

25. Bad Trip (2022)

If you've never watched "The Eric André Show," it's a late night talk show... that's on every drug you can think of. This movie is what happens when you take that bizarre show, add in a plot, and mix in hilariously cringe-worthy pranks.

26. Tangled (2010)

Disney had to make it on this list somewhere, right? This film is fun to watch and won't trigger any anxiety from more serious movies. You think you know the real story of Rapunzel, but do you really?

"Tangled" is a story of a rambunctious girl who wants to live life to the fullest, and a handsome man who falls in love with her. But there are some dark secrets the two uncover.

27. Inception (2010)

This movie will trip you out, stoned or not. Leonardo DiCaprio is a professional thief who deals in the area of information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. Try not to think too hard about it.

28. Half Baked (1998)

Considered one of the best stoner films, "Half Baked" follows a group of friends who must raise $1 million to get their other buddy out of jail. A young Dave Chappelle stars as a man who ends up falling in love with a woman who doesn't approve of toking. Oh, and did we mention her name is Mary Jane?

29. Friday (1995)

Two friends from South Central Los Angeles experience all the crazy things that can happen on a normal Friday afternoon when marijuana is involved. You know, like a drive-by shooting, selling drugs, and the inception of the phrase "Bye, Felicia!"

30. Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, this martial arts film follows the Bride as she embarks on a revenge mission to assassinate those who tried to kill her, along with their leader, Bill.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer based out of Red Bank, New Jersey whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others. Follow her on Twitter for more.