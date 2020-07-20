What Does Red Pilled Mean?

Red pilled has become much more than a movie scene!

You get two choices: to take the blue or red pill.

The blue pill leaves things the way they are, without knowing the meaning of the world around you.

On the other hand, the red pill is meant to reveal the truth and reject any comfortable falsehood.

What does it mean to be red-pilled?

It is the belief that a person who takes a red pill can learn the truth to an unknown situation.

Originally presented in the 1999 film, The Matrix, the concept of taking the red pill is coming up within American politics.

In the film, protagonist Neo is offered a blue or red pill to either continue in blissful ignorance or uncover a difficult and potentially painful awakening.

Described as showing “how deep the rabbit hole goes,” Neo chooses the red pill.

Throughout the years, this scene has suggested the idea that we are unaware of the reality of certain situations.

While The Matrix centers around living in a computer simulation, it’s undeniable that there are things we don’t know about the world.

Taking the red pill has implied seeing something that others can’t.

So, what would you choose? To continue on with what you’ve always known, or be fearless in learning the truth.

Is ignorance really bliss? Or is it more beneficial to be set free from lies?

Regardless of your answers, you’re probably wondering how and why this idea is presenting itself within politics.

Well, it’s actually rooted in misogyny and racism — not good things.

According to Dictionary.com, a Reddit community known as The Red Pill was founded in 2012.

They act as a far-right group with extreme misogynistic views, believing that men are oppressed by society.

This sexist subreddit chose the title, The Red Pill, to imply that taking this pill reveals the anti-feminist “truth.”

Their theory is to never show weakness because she is not on your side, as said by NewStatesman.

Although this community doesn’t receive as much traffic as it did in the early stages, it still exists today.

The men who believe that women are the oppressors, continue to maintain their anger.

Now shift forward to the 2016 presidential election of Donald Trump.

Alt-right groups began to adopt the red pill ideology as a way to discuss political beliefs.

Dictionary.com explains that “taking the red pill is seeing the truth that white nationalism is under threat from such things as socialism, feminism, immigration, social justice, and other aspects associated with liberal politics.”

Getting “red pilled” implies that your eyes are being opened to white oppression.

It aims to push extreme conservative views that are not only incorrect, but dangerous.

When someone moves toward right-wing ideologies, they are considered to have taken the red pill, according to Business Insider.

In an attempt to sway voters by suggesting that liberal views are a kind of brainwashing, these extremists have further divided the political parties.

The red pill has also been used to shed light on supposed “fake news” throughout Trump’s presidency.

So why are we hearing about taking the red pill again?

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, recently tweeted to his 34 million followers, “Take the red pill.”

Although he has considered himself to be a moderate, he has disagreed with orders to shut down the country following the outbreak of coronavirus.

After the temporary shutdown of his factory in Fremont, California, he called stay-at-home orders “fascist” and resumed operation against local orders, Business Insider reports.

This is why his tweet on May 17 sparked enthusiasm in far-right politics.

It was taken as a sign that he was moving to the side of conservatives, even after giving support to former presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, in the upcoming election.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, quickly retweeted the tweet and replied, “Taken!”

While it’s still unclear whether or not Musk was referring to a shift in his ideologies, this tweet caused immense controversy and confusion.

Whether you sway to the right or left, the term “red pill” involves heavy bias.

It’s not positive for our political system to have one side believing that the other has no sincerity.

Personally, I believe that both democrats and republicans are needed to create a compromised democracy.

It goes in accordance with the checks and balances the United States prides itself on.

Holding onto conspiracy theories and an inability to respect another perspective is not only dangerous to our country but also unproductive.

There’s nothing wrong with differing viewpoints, as a matter of fact, they should be encouraged.

But when we refuse to see the other side, there can be no honest discussion.

I believe we all play a role in ensuring that both liberals and conservatives respect each other’s opinions and beliefs.

It is up to the younger generation to create change and establish a more understanding society.

By doing so, we will cultivate kindness, generosity, and admiration for the neighbors around us.

We must change the belief in getting “red pilled” and acknowledge that it’s not just black and white — there can be gray.

Simply put, we must be accepting of others regardless of their political beliefs.

There is no right or wrong, just a country that is working together to protect the rights of its citizens.

I encourage everyone to do their part in reducing the stigma that liberal or conservative extremists speak for the whole party.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.