100+ Best 90s Movies You’ll Want To Watch On Repeat

The 90s was more than flannel and baggy jeans, and heavens know we can get plenty of that today. The decade of grunge and glitter was also an incredible decade for movies.

From action to comedy to horror, the 1990s was a game-changing time that broke all new ground — and box-office records — in every genre. (To narrow it down to even 100 was an impossible job. So we didn't even try.)

These are the best movies of the 90s. Now, show me the money... I mean, movies!

The 100+ Best 90s Movies Of All Time

1. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles remain #goals in this teen classic, a take on Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew."

Ledger's star-making turn (the "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" scene, never forget) and a slew of young stars (baby Joseph Gordon-Levitt!) keep this film feel modern even with the lowest-rise jeans and crop tops on display.

2. A League of Their Own (1992)

"We're one for all, we're all for one, we're all-American!" Penny Marshall's World War II-era flick stars Geena Davis, Rosie O'Donnell, Lori Petty, Madonna, and Tom "There's No Crying In Baseball" Hanks.

Giving us girl power in front of and behind the camera, "A League of Their Own" tells the story of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Filled with laughs, tears, and heart, this is the ultimate sports film for even the most anti-sports fan.

3. The Addams Family (1991)

They're creepy, they're kooky, they're all together ooky, and they are one of the greatest families ever committed to the screen. In the film adaptation of the 60s TV series, Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston have ridiculous sexual chemistry as Gomez and Morticia Addams.

4. Addams Family Values (1993)

Its the sequel where the real magic lies. Christina Ricci as daughter Wednesday really gets to shine, and Joan Cusack steals every scene she's in as Uncle Fester's (Christopher Lloyd) bride-to-be, Debbie.

We're still quoting this one to this day (but, Debbie — pastels?).

5. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

For you youngin's out there, know that your parents spent the entirety of 1997 quoting this film, and deservedly so.

The Mike Myers send-up of the James Bond spy flick, "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" followed its leading man from the swingin' 60s to the 90s when love was less free and women were way more liberated. One of Myers' all-time best.

6. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

One of Disney's most perfect films, without a doubt. In fact, the animated fairy tale became the first animated movie ever to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

What more can we say? It's a tale as old as time, a song as old as rhyme.

7. Before Sunrise (1995)

As two strangers who meet on a train and form a powerful connection, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy would go on to star in two sequels to one of Richard Linklater's most beloved films. But it's the first one that holds so many by the heartstrings to this day.

Knowing that this one evening could be the only time they ever have together makes the whole thing a sad kind of magical, and that's why this movie is a classic.

8. Being John Malkovich (1999)

Directed by Spike Jonze and written by Charlie Kaufman, the feature debut for both, "Being John Malkovich" is a weird wonder of a film.

Puppeteer Craig (John Cusack) finds a portal into the brain of actor John Malkovich (as himself), and as for what happens next, you'll just have to watch. It's a wild ride that will shoot you right onto the New Jersey Turnpike.

9. The Big Lebowski (1998)

If you haven't seen this one yet, no worries. The Dude doesn't judge, he only abides. But there's a reason this celebration of rugs, White Russians, and bowling is among the most popular movies of all time.

The Coen Brothers struck gold with this film and Jeff Bridges' iconic performance as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski.

10. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

It's easy to take for granted now, but we wouldn't have the found-footage genre as we know it today if not for "The Blair Witch Project," the tiny budgeted horror phenomenon that challenged the audience's notion of what's real and what's fiction. We're still shaking at the end.

11. The Bodyguard (1992)

If your heart doesn't swell just thinking about "I Will Always Love You," is it even beating? Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston's outrageous chemistry, and Houston's incredible soundtrack, make "The Bodyguard" a must-watch.

12. Boogie Nights (1997)

Let's get this out of the way first: it's a prosthetic. But "Boogie Nights" is still a great movie, not just for the star-making performance from Mark Wahlberg, then still known as Marky Mark, but Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John C. Reilly, and Heather Graham's infamous "Roller Girl."

13. Bound (1996)

The Wachowski Sisters are best known for "The Matrix" Trilogy (wait for it) but they first entered the 90s zeitgeist with "Bound," a film noir mystery at the time known best for its sultry scenes between Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon.

Neo is great and all, but "Bound" is the lesser-known, even better Wachowski film you may have missed out on.

14. But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

"Russian Doll" star Natasha Lyonne was bestowed LGBTQ+ icon status thanks to "But I'm a Cheerleader," a rare joyful lesbian movie of the 90s.

When Megan's (Lyonne) family suspects her of being gay, they send her to a conversion camp where she meets Graham (Clea DuVall) and, well, doesn't exactly convert.

15. The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The 90s saw a slew of vintage TV shows get the big-screen treatment, but "The Brady Bunch Movie" did it best, thanks to hilariously transplanting its wholesome 70s family into the grungy 90s without so much as an explanation or question. The end result is happenin' in a far out way.

16. Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Preston (Ethan Embry) had loved Amanda (Jennifer Love Hewitt) from afar all through high school, and on graduation night, he has written a letter to tell her how he feels. That's it, but it's also so much more.

A party movie that truly grasps so much about what it means to be on the precipice of leaving high school, "Can't Hardly Wait" is just as much fun now as it was in 1998, senior year, and beyond.

17. Chaplin (1992)

Robert Downey Jr. is a superstar now, but "Chaplin" is the film that secured him as an unparalleled talent, garnering the "Iron Man" actor his first Academy Award nomination.

As the British comedian, Downey embodied the most well-known physical comic of all time and did so in a way that showed early on just how destined for greatness he truly was.

18. Clerks (1994)

This wacky, creative cult classic follows a pair of pals slacking off during what turns out to be a not-so-normal workday. “Clerks” introduces hilarious twists and turns that are sure to keep you equally confused and entertained.

19. Clueless (1995)

Alicia Silverstone is perfectly cast in this fashion-forward coming-of-age comedy, and Paul Rudd as her unconventional love interest is at his peak... um... acting. (He is also quite hot).

20. The Craft (1996)

Who could say no to a teen horror film about a coven of high school witches? Beyond this intriguing premise, “The Craft” is riddled with dark comedy and stellar performances that highlight its freaky and fun storyline.

21. Dazed and Confused (1993)

This classic comedy combines juvenile humor with genuinely sweet moments. Its honest portrayal of youthful angst is sure to make you nostalgic for the nineties high school experience you never had.

22. Death Becomes Her (1992)

Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn delight in this dark dark comedy about two bitter rivals who discover the key to immortality and lasting beauty. Sort of. A camp classic.

23. Dogma (1999)

Kevin Smith's religious satire has everything — Jay and Silent Bob, Alanis Morissette as God herself, Alan Rickman with a Ken doll nether situation, and a poop demon. You'll see pretty quickly why the Catholic church tried to get this one banned.

24. Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

This mockumentary follows a slew of stars-to-be (Kirsten Dunst! Amy Adams! Brittany Murphy!) as they compete in a small-town beauty pageant that turns deadly — hilariously so.

25. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Johnny Depp is perfect for the role of a manufactured man with the unfortunate feature of scissors for hands. Will he find true love? Can he ever run? Find out in this spookily charming Tim Burton fantasy film.

26. Ed Wood (1994)

This underrated gem might be one of Depp's best performances. Another team-up with Burton, "Ed Wood" tells the story of the infamous B-movie director whose enthusiasm was as powerful as his lack of talent.

27. Election (1999)

Reese Witherspoon became a star thanks to her performance as Type-A icon Tracey Flick in Alexander Payne's high school dark comedy. A school election gets wildly out of hand as the overachieving Flick runs afoul of her civics teacher (Matthew Broderick).

28. Empire Records (1995)

This quotable masterpiece follows a day in the life at a record store that's about to be bought out by a corporate chain. Damn the man! Save the empire!

29. Fargo (1996)

One of the Coen Brothers' all-time best, "Fargo" is a murderous comedy that takes place in the snowy north. Frances McDormand's pregnant cop, Marge Gunderson, is a classic character and one of the actress's greatest performances.

30. Father of the Bride (1991)

This family comedy stars Steve Martin as a father struggling to come to terms with his daughter’s surprise engagement. Its picture-perfect suburban setting and light-but-relatable conflicts amount to a sweet, comforting watch.

31. Fear (1996)

This thriller stars a young Reese Witherspoon as a teenager being stalked by a seriously messed-up Mark Wahlberg at his peak hotness. Its unique and frighteningly plausible storyline makes for a genuinely unsettling viewing experience.

32. Fight Club (1999)

There’s a reason this film is a household name. With incredible acting and a gritty, intense narrative, "Fight Club" builds to a twist ending that is difficult to anticipate and almost impossible to forget.

The presence of a sexy, grungy Helena Bonham Carter should seal the deal in convincing you to see this iconic film.

33. The First Wives Club (1996)

When you have the caliber of Bette Middler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton, you know there's magic on your screen. The three stars team up as divorceés who seek vengeance against their ex-husbands in the name of first wives everywhere.

34. Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Sigh, Hugh Grant. Such a floppy-haired dreamboat. This romantic comedy put him on the map. The title tells you exactly what to expect, but the ride is full of surprises and delights.

35. Friday (1995)

Bye Felicia, but if you've never seen it, say hello to "Friday." Ice Cube and Chris Tucker star as two best friends who go through a series of adventures while trying to pay off a drug dealer.

36. Ghost (1990)

The special effects may not have aged well, but "Ghost" remains one of the most romantic movies ever made — and it's also wildly funny. Whoopi Goldberg's performance as Oda Mae Brown deserved her well-earned Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Warning: You'll need tissues for the ending — they don't make 'em like Swayze anymore.

37. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Having penned the screenplay themselves, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck earned their breakout roles in this emotional drama. "Good Will Hunting" follows the redemption arc of a brilliant but disadvantaged janitor (Damon) and the strong bond he forms with his therapist (Robin Williams).

38. Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese's gangster classic isn't just one of the best movies of the 90s — it's one of the best movies of all time. Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) becomes fascinated by the Mafia as a kid and dedicates his life to it — for better or worse. Mostly worse.

39. Groundhog Day (1993)

You’ll want to watch this unique comedy on an endless loop like Bill Murray caught in a time warp! If you haven’t guessed what happens in the movie, Bill Murray gets caught in a time warp.

"Groundhog Day" is full of laughs, but there’s a sweet and profound message beyond its silly surface.

40. Home Alone (1990)

Macaulay Culkin is adorably intrepid in this family comedy about a young boy whose family accidentally forgets him at home when leaving for vacation.

The child actor’s charm and talent practically carry the film as he gets brutally creative in fighting off a pair of dimwitted burglars. A must-see for anyone who is, or has ever been, a kid.

41. Hoop Dreams (1994)

One of the most influential documentaries of all time, "Hoop Dreams" is about way more than basketball. The film is a necessary piece on class and race, as well as the opportunities provided to a select few.

42. How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Based on Terry McMillan's bestselling novel, the ever-ageless Angela Bassett learns about what she wants in life thanks to a fling with a younger man (Taye Diggs in his film debut, and good god... the abs).

43. Independence Day (1996)

The film that officially solidified Will Smith as an action hero, "Independence Day" is among the 90s disaster classics we still can't get enough of. The image of the White House being blown up by aliens remains iconic.

44. Jerry Maguire (1996)

Two questions: Did you know the human head weighs 8 pounds? Also, did you know "Jerry Maguire" still holds up as one of the best romantic comedies ever?

The Tom Cruise-Renée Zellweger-Cuba Gooding Jr. hit follows a disgraced sports agent as he finds himself, love, and his path ahead in the sports world.

45. Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

If you are a Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan completionist, you simply can't miss this wonderful and weird flick that is unlike any other you've seen and features not one, not two, but three Meg Ryan roles.

46. Jurassic Park (1993)

If dinosaurs were brought back to life in modern times, would you go to a theme park full of them? Thanks to this film you don’t have to wait around to pay your own visit.

"Jurassic Park" appeals to even the shortest attention spans with its unique premise and suspenseful action sequences.

47. Liar Liar (1997)

Forget "Ace Ventura" — this is the greatest Jim Carrey physical comedy performance of the 90s. As a father who continually lies to his son to further his selfish ways, a birthday wish makes Fletcher (Carrey) tell the truth and nothing but for 24 hours. Hilarity ensues.

48. The Lion King (1994)

This Disney classic models its plot off of Shakespeare’s "Hamlet," with an adorable twist: it follows a baby lion as he matures into his role as ruler of the animal kingdom.

Interspersed with catchy musical numbers and unlikely friendships between different species, "The Lion King" is a sweet and satisfying coming-of-age cartoon.

49. Little Women (1994)

The 90s version of Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age tale is brought to life by its talented cast, with Winona Ryder in the lead as Jo. Simple yet potent, “Little Women” will make you cry and laugh in the space of minutes.

50. Magnolia (1999)

Paul Thomas Anderson's ensemble film features incredible performances, including a famously foul-mouthed performance from Tom Cruise as a motivational speaker. But the real star is Aimee Mann's soundtrack, one of the decade's best.

51. Mallrats (1995)

Kevin Smith's follow-up to "Clerks" is bigger, louder, and raunchier than its predecessor. It's a lot of fun. Say, would you like a chocolate-covered pretzel?

52. The Matrix (1999)

Keanu Reeves stars in the dramatic film that brought about the simulation conspiracy theory, so it’s worth watching just for the memes, but “The Matrix” also boasts a gripping plot and impressive world-building.

53. Men in Black (1997)

If you'd told us a few years before that Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones would be the best buddy team-up of the decade, we'd never have believed you. But fighting aliens and looking good while doing it, MIB — and its banger of a theme song — is still a delight.

54. Miller’s Crossing (1990)

There's a reason there are so many Coen brothers movies on this list — the auteurs know how to make movies, and they do so across genres. This one is a Prohibition-era noir film — and if it's missing from your Coen brother's viewing list, add it immediately.

55. The Mummy (1999)

Combining elements of comedy, romance, and action, this adventurous film is broadly appealing. Brendan Fraser stars as an American soldier who accidentally disturbs an ancient Egyptian tomb and must grapple with a vengeful undead Pharaoh. Spoiler alert: the mummy gets a romance too!

56. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

After she and her best friend make a pact to marry each other if they're still single by 28, Jules (Julia Roberts) decides to ruin his wedding to the perfect Kimmy (Cameron Diaz). The "I Say A Little Prayer" scene is still stuck in our heads. Pure joy.

57. My Girl (1991)

Fire up those tear ducts. This coming-of-age flick follows Veda ("Veep" star Anna Chlumsky) as she comes to terms with life, love, and death as a young girl living in a funeral home in the 70s. Put his glasses on! Put on his glasses!

58. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

This Tim Burton film is not only stunningly animated, but it also manages to combine Halloween and Christmas themes — so you have an excuse to watch it twice a year. This film appeals to lovers of both holidays, as well as fans of romance, fantasy, and phantasmagoria.

59. Notting Hill (1999)

We’ve all fantasized about falling in love with a celebrity, but "Notting Hill" lets us watch this daydream play out in a quaint and believable way. Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant showcase their surprising on-screen chemistry in this eccentric rom-com.

60. Now and Then (1995)

From Thora Birch to Gaby Hoffmann to Christina Ricci, the "it girls" of the mid-90s came together to give us a nostalgic dream flick and this ode to friendship holds up to this day. Bonus points for the mega-stars like Demi Moore and Rosie O'Donnell who play the girls' grown-up selves.

61. Overnight Delivery (1998)

Paul Rudd, looking exactly like modern-day Paul Rudd, and Reese Witherspoon star in this severely underrated rom-com about a young man who sends a breakup letter to his girlfriend and then changes his mind, sending him and his new pal (Witherspoon) on a cross-country adventure to stop it from arriving.

62. Out of Sight (1998)

With white-hot chemistry, George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez go head-to-head as a bank robber and the US marshal he's kidnapped as he escapes from prison. Hot, hot, seriously, wear gloves, it's too hot.

63. Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills (1996)

The modern true crime boom has seen a ton of docs and podcasts, but the "Paradise Lost" films remain among the very best.

Telling the story of the West Memphis Three, three teen boys wrongly convicted of murdering three 8-year-old boys, the documentary looks at other possible suspects the small town of West Memphis, Arkansas, never considered in their satanic panic.

64. Point Break (1991)

Keanu Reeves? Patrick Swayze? Director Kathryn Bigelow? How can you go wrong? Reeves stars as FBI agent Johnny Utah who goes undercover to catch Bodhi (Swayze) and his band of surfing bank robbers.

65. Practical Magic (1998)

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock star in this witchy delight as sisters and witches who come into their power and use it to fight their family curse, one that states any man who falls in love with them is doomed to die.

66. Pretty Woman (1990)

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere pair up for the first time in this unconventional romantic comedy, telling the story of a shrewd-but-kind businessman who falls in love with a strikingly innocent sex worker. You’ll come for the outfits but stay for the shameless quasi-fairy-tale plot.

67. Pulp Fiction (1994)

This pleasantly surreal, iconic crime film breaks from the norm with its dynamic characters and intricately combined narratives. Regardless of plot and genre (which almost seem to fade into the background here), "Pulp Fiction" is a fascinating exercise in storytelling.

It’s worth seeing just for those elements, but as an added incentive, people will think you’re weird if you haven’t seen it.

68. Reality Bites (1994)

Winona Ryder and Ethan Hawke fit their roles perfectly in this painfully pragmatic portrayal of life after college. With its clever comedy and down-to-earth themes, "Reality Bites" presents an interesting and accessible look at the gen-X, post-grad condition.

69. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Quentin Tarantino's feature debut is the ultimate 90s heist flick. When a robbery goes wrong, the robbers learn one of them is a police informant.

70. Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

This irreverent parody has remained popular over the years, and with good reason! Cary Elwes stars in Mel Brooks's hilarious and totally inappropriate take on the classic tale of Robin Hood.

71. Romeo + Juliet (1996)

It’s worth watching for the costumes alone (Juliet's winged gowned will haunt you in the best way), but Baz Luhrmann’s take on the age-old Shakespearean tale also serves up unique settings, colorful tableaus, and a teenage love story that will make you yearn for youthful infatuation.

72. Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion (1997)

This light-hearted, comedic tale of female friendship is worth watching for its unique fashions alone, but its fun and silly narrative will be sure to hold your attention, and Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino play their title roles to sheer icon status.

73. Rushmore (1998)

The film that put Wes Anderson on the map, "Rushmore" follows Jason Schwartzman as Max Fischer, an enthusiastic student with delusions of grandeur, a lot of school spirit, and none of the grades to back it up, and the mentor (Bill Murray) who changes his life.

74. The Sandlot (1993)

This film is still killing us, Smalls. This ode to 60s nostalgia follows a group of boys who play baseball one summer, become best friends, and take on the local terror: a St. Bernard.

75. Schindler’s List (1993)

This haunting film portrays a true Holocaust-era story that is heartbreaking and hopeful in equal measure. Be prepared to sob, but you’ll be glad you saw it.

76. Scream (1996)

The quintessential slasher film of recent decades, "Scream" is flagrantly campy and refreshingly self-aware. Neve Campbell and Matthew Lillard stand out in this meta-horror film, among other skilled actors who make their characters respectively endearing and repulsive — but we won’t spoil which is which!

77. Selena (1997)

Jennifer Lopez became a star thanks to her performance asTejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who was murdered at 23 years old just as her stardom was on the rise. Enjoy the film but also the soundtrack and celebrate a superstar lost too soon.

78. Seven (1995)

"Seven" is a psychological thriller that doesn’t pass on gore, making it a win-win situation for fans of the genre, plus the added bonus of creepy religious undertones.

You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman struggle to solve a series of murders that mirror the seven deadly sins.

79. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Considered one of the best, most inspirational films of all time, "The Shawshank Redemption" is based on a Stephen King novella. Starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, "The Shawshank Redemption" follows a man in prison who never loses hope. A true classic.

80. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This film is still one of the creepiest thrillers ever made, with its evergreen combination of visceral horror and a well-crafted psychological storyline.

Jodie Foster shines in her lead role, and his masterful portrayal of cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter was enough to make an entire generation kind of scared of Anthony Hopkins.

81. Singles (1992)

One of the 90s-est movies of all time, truly. Cameron Crowe's celebration of love during Seattle grunge culture even features Pearl Jam as members of Matt Dillon's character's band, Citizen Dick.

82. Sister Act (1992)

Whoopi Goldberg stars as a lounge singer who, upon witnessing a murder, goes into hiding in the one place her gangster boyfriend will never find her: a convent. At first, she hates every moment, but she finds her groove thanks to the church choir — and helps the choir find its groove right back.

83. The Sixth Sense (1999)

M. Night Shyamalan's debut film remains one of the most frightening movies of all time. Even if you know the surprise ending — one that put the writer/director on the map for his surprise endings — it's still a powerful, well-made film with plenty of scares and great performances.

84. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

A Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan combo is already unmissable, but the charmingly classic romance of “Sleepless In Seattle” sweetens the deal. Add in Nora Ephron's characteristic clever humor and you’ll understand why this movie is so deeply embedded in the rom-com canon.

85. So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

There are several Mike Myers vehicles on this list, but this underrated joy is a personal favorite. Charlie (Myers) is unlucky in love until he meets Harriet (Nancy Travis) who seems great. Except she may have murdered her previous lovers. No one's perfect.

86. That Thing You Do (1996)

Tom Hanks's directorial debut is known for its Oscar-nominated theme song, but the tale of a band who becomes the original "one-hit" wonders is far more than just its glorious title tune.

87. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Matt Damon delivers a creepy performance as Tom Ripley, a chameleon of a con artist who can become anyone in a desperate search for love and belonging. His chemistry with Jude Law is stupendous.

88. Thelma and Louise (1991)

The 90s girl power flick to end all 90s girl power flicks, it's ironic that one of the things "Thelma and Louise" are best known for is being a star-making vehicle for Brad Pitt. But eye-candy aside, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon are must-see as best friends till the end.

89. Titanic (1997)

This tragic romance will draw you in with its attractive actors and aesthetics, only to shatter your heart, but it’s worth it to escape into the exciting storyline of the film.

“Titanic” will teach you the swift power of true love, and that sometimes crying for two hours counts as recreation. It also stars the amazing Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

90. Toy Story (1995)

This unconventional kids’ movie is beloved by all viewers of all ages. Besides being a rare opportunity to empathize with inanimate objects, “Toy Story” reminds its audience of the importance of friendship and childhood imagination.

91. True Romance (1993)

Christian Slater was one of the 90s most universal crushes, and "True Romance" is a huge reason why. Slater and Patricia Arquette play Clarence and Alabama, lovers on the run from the mob. Also featuring Brad Pitt. Man, that guy's all over this list.

92. The Truman Show (1998)

While "Liar Liar" showcased Jim Carrey's physical comedy, "The Truman Show" showed us his dramatic chops. As the unwitting star of the world's biggest reality show, Carrey's Truman delivers laughs, tears, and hope.

93. Twister (1996)

​

We got cows! This weather disaster movie thrills thanks to still-stellar special effects and believable performances from Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton.

94. The Virgin Suicides (1999)

"The Virgin Suicides" parallels a dreamy suburban aesthetic with the disturbing elements of its dark plotline and distressing psychological implications. This film is the perfect combination of style and substance, making for a multi-faceted cinematic experience that can’t be missed.

95. Waiting to Exhale (1995)

The second Terry McMillan adaptation on this list, "Waiting to Exhale" follows a group of friends as they struggle with relationships while leaning on one another. Like all Whitney Houston movies, this one has an incredible soundtrack.

96. Wayne’s World (1992)

Based on the hit "Saturday Night Live" characters Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey), "Wayne's World" is one of the best SNL movies ever. When their cable-access show gets picked up by a network, Wayne and Garth have to decide whether or not it's worth it to sell out.

97. The Wedding Singer (1998)

You might be reluctant to believe Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler make a cute couple, but they won’t take long to convince you in this goofy-but-charming romantic comedy.

98. Welcome to the Dollhouse (1995)

Todd Solondz's dark comedy is the opposite of every other coming-of-age teen movie on this list. The movie follows Dawn "Wiener Dog" Wiener, an unpopular girl, as she struggles with bullying, crushes, and the hell that is being a pre-teen girl.

99. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Sandra Bullock is an utter delight in this romantic comedy about a train token collector who falls in love with a man who rides the Chicago "L" and to whom she's never spoken — until she saves his life when he falls off the tracks and into a coma.

Things get out of hand fast when she meets his handsome brother (Bill Pullman).

100. Wild at Heart (1990)

If you love David Lynch's "Twin Peaks," you'll love "Wild at Heart." Featuring stellar performances from Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern, Lynch himself best described the film as being about "finding love in hell."

101. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan team up once again for the AOL age as two rival bookstore owners who are unknowingly engaging in an online romance. Sigh. "You've got mail." What words could be more magical?

102. Speed (1994)

We follow Los Angeles police officer Jack, who has angered a retired bomb squad member Howard Payne by foiling his attempt at taking hostages. In revenge, Payne arms a bus with a bomb that will explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour.

With the help of a passenger, Annie, Jack and his partner Harry try to save the people on the bus before the bomb goes off, while also trying to figure out how Payne is monitoring them. It's a crime drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat!

103. Boyz n the Hood (1991)

This 90s movie follows the lives of three young men living in the Crenshaw ghetto of Los Angeles. It discusses questions of race, relationships, violence, and future prospects. It was written and directed by John Singleton.

104. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Though the original "Terminator" movie is excellent, the franchise continues with "Terminator 2." The film follows a cyborg that is identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, who now has to protect her 10-year-old son John from an even more advanced and powerful cyborg.

105. Half Baked (1998)

Voted the best feel-good movie of the year, "Half Baked" follows three buddies on their mission to get a friend out of jail. The group ends up coming up with wildly crazy schemes, and stars comedian Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz, and Jim Breuer.

Courtney Enlow is a single mom and writer whose work focuses primarily on feminism, pop culture, mental health, and where those worlds collide. Her work has appeared in publications like Vanity Fair, Glamour, Vulture, SYFY FANGRRLS, Bustle, Huffington Post, and more.