The Secret TikTok Hack That Gets Rid Of Split Ends In Just 10 Seconds

We all have split ends, and we all hate them.

They can make our hair feel unhealthy, leaving us feeling like they are impossible to remove. Split ends are just like the ex you can't get rid of: they are always around.

Luckily, there's a simple hack that shows you how to remove those split ends without having to spend a ton of money at the salon.

This TikTok hack will teach you how to get rid of split ends in just 10 seconds.

In the video, TikToker Stefanie Williams starts by brushing out her super-straight hair. Then, she separates her hair into small sections and twists it. Twisting the small sections makes her split ends stick out, and she then uses scissors to snip away those stray hairs.

Since sharing this hair hack, her video has gotten millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes. Williams captioned the video as, “Repeat all over & do every 3 weeks,” but should you actually do this? Does the hair hack work?

According to experts and hair stylists, there are a few things to consider before trying this yourself.

Does the 10-second split-end removal technique work?

1. It's worth a try.

Unlike trying to mimic an actual haircut on yourself (which is impossible, even for a trained professional), this is a very easy and simple way to trim a few split ends. And it's really something that anyone can do.

According to Act+Acre co-founder and professional hair stylist, Helen Reavey, "This is a great way to make your hair feel a little healthier. What I like about twisting the hair is that it allows the shorter strands to pop up, so you are only trimming a minimal amount at a time, instead of cutting straight across an entire section.”

If you do choose to try this hack, just keep in mind that it's not meant to be an actual haircut that gives shape and volume.

2. Know that hair has variations.

While one stylist thinks this hack is a good idea to try, especially if you're at the end of your rope and desperate for healthy hair, not everyone agrees.

Shelly Aguirre, stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, adds, “The only reason I would not recommend this technique is that hair that is long will have some variation from scalp to ends from normal wear and tear.”

So, unless you have a wig, everyone has this slight variation. And it's completely normal, so don't feel like you're the only one.

3. Make sure your scissors are sharp enough.

“In order to truly cut off the split ends, you would need very sharp shears to ensure that the split ends are getting removed, and not actually causing more,” Aguirre suggests.

Although you definitely need the right tools to cut your own hair, this is why seeing a professional is ideal.

4. Use the right pair of scissors.

While professional shears really do make a difference, the next best thing people might have at home are nail or brow scissors. These scissors are sharp and small for better control.

“Kitchen scissors tend to be large and blunt, which can sometimes cause more damage to the ends or accidentally cut too much. So, try to find a sharper and smaller pair if you can,” says Reavey.

5. Regular trims are still the best option.

Though it's true that split ends will continue to split, this issue should be addressed from the ends. With regular trims, your hair will grow longer and healthier.

For long hair, see your stylist for a trim every 12 weeks, especially if you'd like your hair to grow even longer; for shorter hair, see your stylist every 6-8 weeks.

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly.