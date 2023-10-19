As Halloween creeps up on us, it's time to start preparing for the holiday. Regardless of what you and your partner plan on doing for October 31, odds are you're going to need some Halloween costume ideas.

Instead of going for the usual couples' costumes, try mixing it up this year by going as a famous couple.

Yeah, I know what you might be thinking — it feels a little strange to you to dress up as a celebrity couple, even if it is Halloween. But really, it's no stranger than slathering yourself in fake blood, dragging your feet around, and yelling at anyone who walks by that you're going to eat their brains like an extra from The Walking Dead.

Yeah, now that you've seen it written out, you're starting to change your mind.

Don't worry. We got you.

Dressing up as a celebrity couple with your significant other can be a lot of fun and a really unique idea if the normal couples' costumes are making you bored. And you can go in a lot of different ways with it. You can go with old-school classic romance, a throwback couple, a current couple, or just something silly and fun.

Here are the 12 best celebrity couple Halloween costumes ever:

1. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

The legendary Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton were notorious for having one of Hollywood's most torrid love affairs.

Their most famous movie is, without a doubt Cleopatra. You and your honey can re-create the look by picking up a set of Cleopatra and Marc Antony costumes.

2. Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall

Another one of the most famous old Hollywood couples is Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Their love defied generations — literally. When they met, she was 19 and he was 44.

You'll have to go full of classic Hollywood glamour for this one. Guys can go with a suit, hat, and trench coat, while ladies can wear a streamlined dress with a stylish coat, cute hat, and low pumps. Complete the look with 1940s-inspired hair and makeup.

3. Snooki and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

This time we're throwing it back to Jersey Shore. Okay, we know what you might be thinking — but it is Halloween, after all. And whether we'd like to admit it or not, Jersey Shore was a big part of pop culture. Plus, this could be a funny costume for you and your partner.

4. JFK and Jackie O

You can't go wrong with this couple's costume. JFK and Jackie O are a very popular choice for a celebrity Halloween couples costume. And since it's so popular, it's also super easy.

For JFK, all you need is a suit and tie — preferably a red one. And for Jackie, the iconic skirt suit and matching hat. If you really want to get into the patriotic spirit, pick up some little American flags for you to wave around.

5. Beyonce and Jay-Z

This is another really popular idea for a celebrity couple's costume. Go bold and copy the couple's most recent public outfits.

6. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

This is a seriously adorable celebrity couple costume idea. And it doesn't hurt that Lucille Ball was a total icon and trailblazer.

7. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Make sure to include her smudged lipstick from their steamy car makeout.

8. Barbie and Ken

Classic and apropos in light of the feminist hit movie.

9. Popeye and Olive Oyl

You have to admit they are a very cute (not to mention one of the most famous) cartoon couple.

10. Ice-T and Coco

Extra points for including Baby Chanel.

11. Johnny Cash and June Carter

A romantic choice, obviously. Whether you go prop or real with the guitar is totally up to you.

12. Peanut Butter and Jelly

I challenge anyone to name one couple more famous than peanut butter and jelly.

If everyone is always saying that you and your other half were meant to be, then this is the perfect couple costume for you! Feel free to let your partner know that they are the peanut butter to your jelly.

Sloane Solomon is a professional writer, editor, and former contributor to YourTango. She has had her work published on Yahoo, MSN, and other outlets.