100 Heavenly Angel-Inspired Names For Your Own Little Cherub

Find a heavenly name for your baby girl or boy.
When you have a baby, it feels as though you have a heavenly little cherub of your own, so it's only fitting that you bestow them with the name of an angel. Angels, which are present in various religions, are supernatural beings with greater power than humans.
Often, angels are said to be servants and messengers of God. Some say they are benevolent intermediaries between heaven and humanity, while others describe them as protectors and guides for humans.
When thinking of a name for your baby girl or boy, there is no shortage of angelic names to look towards for inspiration.
From fallen angels (those who sinned and were subsequently cast out of heaven) to guardian angels (angels tasked to protect and guide a particular person or group), there are plenty of names of angels in the Bible, and elsewhere, to choose from.
In fact, several angel names, such as Michael, Samuel, and Gabriella, have even made it to the top 100 most popular names at some point due to their undeniable beauty and grace.
To help you pick the best name for your bundle of joy, you may find some inspiration in this list of angel names.
100 Best Angel Names For Boys & Girls
Male Angel Names for Boys
1. Angelo
Origin: Italian
Meaning: Angel; messenger
This quintessential Italian name may be perfect for your newborn.
2. Cael
Origin: Irish
Meaning: Slender
If your baby boy is born between June 21 and July 22, then Cael — the name of the angel of the Cancer zodiac sign — is an ideal name.
3. Castiel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: My cover is God
In recent years, this biblical name has gained popularity due to its presence in the television show "Supernatural."
4. Daniel
Origin: Greek
Meaning: God has judged
One of the most popular baby names of recent years is an outstanding choice for your cherub.
5. Dara
Origin: Hebrew, Slavic, or Irish
Meaning: Pearl of wisdom; gift; oak tree
Although Dara is a traditionally male name, in modern days it is an excellent name for both boys and girls.
6. DeAngelo
Origin: Italian
Meaning: From the angel
This masculine name is perfect for a bouncing baby boy.
7. Engel
Origin: German
Meaning: Angel
Although there is no shortage of names that mean angel, Engel is a strong and unique choice.
8. Gabriel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God is my strength
In Abrahamic religions, Gabriel is the archangel who spreads the news of Jesus' birth and presides over Paradise as the angel of mercy, life, joy, judgment, truth, and dreams.
9. Javan
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Ionian
If you're of Greek ancestry, the name of the son of Noah and the guardian angel of Greece may be the perfect fit for your baby boy.
10. Malak
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: Angel
Malak is an adorable name for your little angel.
11. Micah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Who resembles God
Micah is a distinct and modern alternative to Michael.
12. Michael
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Who is like God
In the Bible, the archangel Michael led the other angels to victory in a war against Satan, making this popular baby name incredibly powerful.
13. Michelangelo
Origin: Italian
Meaning: Combination of Michael and Angelo
Name your newborn after the Renaissance painter known for the creation of the Sistine Chapel.
14. Nathaniel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Gift of God
If the existence of your newborn feels like a miracle or gift from God, show this in his name.
15. Raphael
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God has healed
Pay homage to the angel of healing.
16. Raziel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Secrets of God
In Judaism, Raziel is the Keeper of Secrets and angel of mysteries.
17. Uriel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God is my light
If you anticipate a fiery and passionate child, name your baby after the flame of God.
18. Zachariel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God's command
Although you can still nickname your baby boy Zach, Zachariel is a much more unique version of Zachary.
19. Abaddon
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Destroyer
Give your baby boy the powerful name of the angel prince of the inferno and the minister of death.
20. Kafziel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Speedy one of God
This angel name is connected to the planet Saturn.
21. Zadkiel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: The righteousness of God
Name your child after the angel Zadkiel, the one who prevented Abraham from sacrificing his son.
22. Yael
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: To ascend
Yael is an angel who attended the throne of God.
23. Ramiel
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: The thunder of God
Don't you want your baby boy to be powerful like thunder?
24. Samuel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God has heard
Samuel was a prophet in Judaism.
25. Malach
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Angel
Name your baby boy after the word that literally means "angel" in Judaism.
26. Haniel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Favored of God
Your baby boy will be in God's favor if you name him this.
27. Orifiel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: My neck is God
Orifiel is an angel who can look into the past.
28. Kemuel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Helper of God
Kemuel is the angel who stands guard at the window into heaven.
29. Evangelos
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Good messenger
Let's hope your baby can communicate when they have a name like this.
30. Zerachiel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God's command
Name your child after the angel of children, healing, and the sun.
31. Raguel
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Friend of God
This angel was all about harmony and fairness.
32. Camael
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Strength; courage; compassion
Give your baby boy a fighting chance with this strong name.
33. Hannibal
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Grace of Baal
If you're into horror movies, this angel name is for you.
34. Ingram
Origin: German
Meaning: Angel-raven
Give your boy this unique name from Germany.
35. Engelbert
Origin: German
Meaning: Angel-bright
What a darling way to dote on your boy, but with the light of angels.
36. Dominion
Origin: English
Meaning: Sovereign authority
Dominion also means “watch,” depicting the special angels who protect your little one.
37. Iblis
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: Remain in grief
According to some, the archangel Iblis is also a jinn or genie.
38. Lucifer
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Light-bearer
Name your baby after the original fallen angel.
39. Orias
Origin: Unknown
Meaning: Unknown
If the first question you ask someone is "what's your zodiac sign?", it's only fitting to name your baby after a fallen angel who is well-versed in astrology and teaches the virtues of stars.
40. Esper
Origin: African
Meaning: Magical
This name has magical and supernatural origins in African culture.
41. Halo
Origin: English
Meaning: Divine light
Give your baby boy a halo he can take throughout life.
42. Hariel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God's savior
Want your son to be God's savior?
43. Jophiel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Beauty of God
Pay tribute to the wonder God is with this name.
44. Daimon
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Deity
This is the Greek version of the name Damon.
45. Celio
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Belonging to heaven
This name is very popular in Brazil.
46. Abhinoor
Origin: Hindi
Meaning: Angelic
This name was incredibly popular a few years ago, and now might be the chance to bring it back.
47. Andras
Origin: French and Greek
Meaning: Man; warrior
This unique name is similar to popular choices like Andrew and Andre.
48. Azza
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: Strong
Azza makes for a fun and bubbly baby name.
49. Bathin
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: Highly secretive
If you're intrigued by crystals and herbology, name your baby after the fallen angel who knows everything about gemstones and herbs.
50. Gadreel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: God is my helper
Give your baby a name that will inspire help.
Female Angel Names for Girls
51. Evangelina
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Messenger
This is a version of the name Evangeline.
52. Aniela
Origin: Polish
Meaning: Angel; messenger
This is the Polish translation of the name Angela.
53. Tien
Origin: Vietnamese
Meaning: Angel; fairy
If you're looking to combine the celestial with the angelic, this name may be the perfect fit.
54. Gotzone
Origin: Eastern European
Meaning: Angel
This is the female version of the name Gotzon.
55. Angelisa
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Messenger
Angelisa is not only a beautiful name, but one that your baby girl will be proud of.
56. Angela
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Messenger of God
Angela is actually a popular Christian name for girls.
57. Parisa
Origin: Persian, Iranian
Meaning: Like an angel
Parisa almost sounds like Paris, but with an angelic meaning.
58. Erelah
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Angel
This is a unique name to use for your baby girl.
59. Angelique
Origin: French
Meaning: Angel
Angelique is the French version of the name Angela, and its popularity rose thanks to a fun character in the movie "Dark Shadows."
60. Laila
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: Of the night
Laila is the angel of conception who oversees children.
61. Rosangel
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Rose of an angel
If your favorite flower is a rose, this is a beautiful name choice.
62. Angel
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Angel
If you're stumped for the best angel names, why not just call your baby girl Angel?
63. Melek
Origin: Turkish
Meaning: Angel
Go for a more exotic name with Melek.
64. Heaven
Origin: German
Meaning: Paradise
Name your child after the place their soul will one day go and be in the home of angels.
65. Michelangela
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Who is like God
This is the feminine version of Michelangelo.
66. Angelette
Origin: French
Meaning: Little angel
Your baby girl is definitely a little angel in her own right.
67. Angelica
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Angel
This bright and beautiful name also means angel.
68. Angelina
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Messenger of God
The stunning and talented Angelina Jolie can be credited with the popularity of this name.
69. Arella
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Angel or messenger from God
This original name has a beautiful ring to it.
70. Ariel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Lion of God
Though the name Ariel may make you think of mermaids, the name is also possessed by the angel of nature who protects seas, animals, and plants.
71. Batya
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Daughter of God
Batya is a charming name for a bewitching baby girl.
72. Charmeine
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Singer
Take inspiration from the angel of harmony.
73. Dalili
Origin: Swahili
Meaning: A sign from the gods
Similar to Delilah, this is a cheerful and alluring name.
74. Dina
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Judged or delicate
Your baby is sure to grow up smart when sharing a name with the angel of learning and wisdom.
75. Eden
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Place of pleasure
Name your baby girl after Paradise itself.
76. Evangeline
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Bearer of good news
This name is equally elegant and alluring.
77. Gabriella
Origin: Italian
Meaning: God is my strength
In the United States, this beautiful name is used within a variety of cultures including Latino, Italian-American, and in the Jewish community.
78. Layla
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: Night; Holy
This lovely name made its way onto the top 100 girls' names in 2020.
79. Mariangela
Origin: Spanish
Meaning: Rebel angel
Although this name sounds peaceful, it is sure to promote a rebellious nature in your baby girl.
80. Michelle
Origin: French
Meaning: Who resembles God
This classic name is undeniably timeless.
81. Mitra
Origin: Hindi
Meaning: Angel
Name the light of your life after the Hindu god of the sun and friendship.
82. Rabia
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: Spring
If you're looking for a name that signifies change and new beginnings, Rabia is a stunning choice.
83. Seraphina
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Ardent or fiery
This heavenly name — which is derived from Seraphim, or the highest-ranking of angels who stand nearest to the throne of God — gained popularity in 2009 when actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck chose it for their daughter.
84. Amy
Origin: French
Meaning: Beloved
This name demonstrates just how loved your baby girl will undoubtedly be.
85. Lilith
Origin: Babylonian
Meaning: Belonging to the night
Adam's first wife appears as a powerful woman in TV shows like "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."
86. Siofra
Origin: Irish
Meaning: Elf; changeling
The Irish version of Sofie, but just as beautiful.
87. Angie
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Messenger of god
Skip the nickname process for Angelina and just name your kid Angie!
88. Vanina
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Bring good news
Wouldn't you want good news to come to your kid?
89. Atchara
Origin: India
Meaning: Angel
Name your girl this Indian variation of angel.
90. Diana
Origin: Greek
Meaning: Divine
Name your little girl after a literal princess!
91. Eloa
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Goddess
Make your little one a goddess.
92. Esme
Origin: French
Meaning: Kind defender
Esme is gorgeous and heavenly, just like your baby girl will be.
93. Daksha
Origin: Indian
Meaning: Brilliant
Manifest your baby to be a genius with this name.
94. Celine
Origin: French
Meaning: Heavenly
Name your child after singer Céline Dion.
95. Alya
Origin: Arabic
Meaning: Heaven
This name is very popular in Guinea, West Africa.
96. Flauros
Origin: Latin
Meaning: Self-reliant
Remind your baby that she should only rely on herself in this world.
97. Adina
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Adorned; gentle; mild
Adina comes from a soldier who was named in the Bible.
98. Buğlem
Origin: Turkey
Meaning: Angel that heralds the heaven
A unique and beautiful name that will remind you of the heavens.
99. Barbiel
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Lightening
Name your baby after pure power.
100. Armoni
Origin: Hebrew
Meaning: Deceitful angel
While it's pronounced like the designer brand, this name also demonstrates that not all angels are perfect.
