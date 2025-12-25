Do you often feel irritable, annoyed, in a rage, or just generally grouchy? Do you find yourself snapping or wanting to snap at everyone around you? Maybe your irritation explodes into anger and rage. Perhaps you don’t know why you feel so on edge all the time, and just wish it would stop.

If this sounds like you, then it's time you learned how to deal with rage before it's too late. After all, rage can push away people you love, make you lose valuable jobs or positions, and ultimately cause people not to trust you. You deserve better.

Advertisement

The art of being reasonable: a simple plan for breaking the cycle of anger

1. Understand why your rage is so strong

If the average person were asked to describe someone who was depressed, their answer would probably go something like this: Someone who's sad all the time, doesn’t want to interact with others, shows low motivation, and stays in bed a lot.

And while those behaviors are common signs of depression, some signs can be more subtle — like being more irritable and angry with everyone and everything around them.

Although symptoms such as irritability, anger, and lashing out with rage are not key to a depression diagnosis, these symptoms are pretty common in depressed people and can be associated with more severe, chronic, and long-term depression.

Advertisement

Depression can sneak up on you. People are programmed to consider overwhelming sadness as the first sign of depression, but in reality, the above symptoms can develop over time and can be harder to pinpoint.

Anxiety symptoms are actually symptoms of stress. Now, stress responses are your friend if you're in danger and you need to take appropriate actions. But stress responses can also be a foe if you use them too often or constantly.

People with anxiety disorders fall into the latter category and are stuck with that feeling all the time.

The more stressed a body becomes, the less patience it has. The behaviors and physical ramifications related to an individual's anxiety can make normal day-to-day problems seem more difficult and overwhelming, leaving you irritable most of the time.

Advertisement

Your system is always on high alert. And because your body becomes overly stressed, when a challenge arises, it can seem dramatic and magnified. This can cause you to react — or overreact — in an amplified manner by lashing out.

Bad moods can happen for any number of reasons, but sometimes, they might not have anything to do with your life circumstances. If you're always feeling on edge or irritated and can’t figure out why, you might want to make an appointment with your primary care doctor.

Many medical reasons can cause a shift in mood and irritability, such as hormonal imbalances, hyperthyroidism, sleep issues, chronic pain, and diabetes.

I’m not saying that because you have bad moods you have a health issue. But if you are frequently irritable, it isn't a bad idea to see your doctor to make sure a health issue is not to blame.

Advertisement

2. Take a deep breath and count to five

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Inhale through your nose, count to five, and exhale through your mouth slowly. Repeat this 10 times.

Advertisement

Sometimes, this is all it takes, and the moment has passed.

3. Assess what made you irritable and angry

Say to yourself, “I’m angry because___.”

Sometimes, vocalizing the issue can help you to look at it logically instead of emotionally. You might even conclude that it is something trivial that won’t matter to you in a few days or weeks to come.

4. Own it

Admit to yourself that you have been irritable and that it makes you feel lousy. Now, consider how the people around you feel if they have been on the receiving end of your irritability and didn’t deserve to be treated in that manner.

Advertisement

5. Extend grace instead of wrath

You have the power to choose how to react. Instead of cursing at the next car that cuts you off, consider that they might be in a hurry because of an emergency.

6. Focus on what really matters

In the grand scheme of things, just how important are those issues that always seem to be “getting your goat”? Try switching your attention to the more important, good things in your life that make you happy.

7. Take a break

Aleksandra Suzi via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Sometimes, you just need a physical break from the situation.

Take a short walk, find a quiet corner to gather your emotions, and get a cup of coffee. It will give your mind a chance to put things in perspective. If nothing else, it will protect you from the opportunity of saying something you might regret later on.

There are always things in life that cause you to become irritated at times. It happens to everybody.

Advertisement

It's concerning, however, if you're experiencing angry outbursts due to things that normally wouldn’t have bothered you in the past. Or, maybe your irritability feels extreme. Perhaps you feel your rage is out of control, but you're unsure about the cause.

If anger and rage are significantly impacting your social, occupational, or other areas of functional life, it’s probably time to seek out help. Your rage may be due to an underlying mental health condition.

Once you figure out the cause, you can better find a solution so you can focus on being happy more often than being full of anger.

Advertisement

Kris Henderson is a personal development coach who helps those who struggle with anxiety, ongoing stress, or grief learn how to thrive, not just survive