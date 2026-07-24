People Who Reach A High Level Of Awareness Usually Find 6 Behaviors Very Unattractive

Nobody is going to find the same things or traits attractive, as we all have our own tastes and preferences. But you can't build a relationship based on how someone looks. Instead, it's essential to pay attention to how they act.

For people with high levels of awareness, they tend to find others with a good personality attractive, while others with negative or questionable behaviors are deemed unattractive. It's those small habits that make people less appealing.

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When someone reaches a high level of awareness, they find these behaviors unattractive

1. Putting too much focus on physical traits

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The things that make a person attractive go way beyond how they look. And though people can't help who they're attracted to, the problem arises when someone likes another person only because of those traits.

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People with high levels of awareness think others who only care about looks are immature. They know that physical beauty is superficial, and the way someone treats themselves and others really defines the type of person they are.

2. Paying zero attention to style

Style is unique to each person. Someone may find a certain style too flashy while another person may embrace it. But the way a person dresses affects the way others perceive them. When someone puts effort into the way they present themselves to the world, it shows others they care.

Clothing is usually the first thing someone notices about us, and they use that to form an opinion. Though those who are very aware know that appearance isn't everything, there's still something attractive about rejecting apathy.

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3. Sounding unintelligent and ignorant

When someone is curious, they're more likely to have deep conversations about different perspectives to learn more. But that doesn't mean they use big words or make themselves sound more intelligent than they are.

A person acting smart actually sounds unintelligent to others. Aware people find this incredibly unattractive because they know that it's not genuine. They can tell when someone is being fake.

4. Not prioritizing physical health

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Taking care of yourself happens in many different ways. It could be exercising or paying close attention to your diet. When someone prioritizes their physical health, it benefits them mentally and physically, of course.

But it's incredibly unattractive to highly aware people when others don't take care of themselves. Even if they aren't exercising every day, the people they want to be around make their personal hygiene a priority. And while we all have off days, if it's a pattern, it's hard to find them appealing.

5. Conforming to social norms

One way people find awareness is through themselves. They reflect on and analyze their behaviors to figure out who they are and how they can change for the better. But when someone rejects their uniqueness to fit in, it's a very unattractive behavior.

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People with high levels of awareness don't appreciate those who don't express their individuality, whether they're too afraid to embrace it or because they haven't figured out who they are yet. It's not only a sign of immaturity, but of a lack of confidence.

6. Ignoring mental health

Very aware people are in tune with their mental health, giving themselves regular check-ins to learn about their well-being. But when they're around someone who purposely lets their emotional health slip, it's incredibly unattractive.

They're highly cognizant of their emotions and can't quite grasp why some people aren't. They may experience others dumping all their trauma onto someone else or suppressing how they feel in favor of pleasing another person.

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People who are aware look for others in the world who care about themselves and aren't afraid to admit when they need help. To them, it just shows that they're authentic in a deep way.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.