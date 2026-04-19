6 Behaviors People In Their 50s And 60s Outgrow Once They Get Serious About Their Peace

There is a certain kind of clarity that arrives in your 50s and 60s. It is the kind that makes you look at certain habits and quietly wonder why you held onto them for so long.

Research in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that emotional growth in this season of life is not just possible but natural. The people who experience it most tend to be the ones who actively choose to stop tolerating behaviors that no longer serve them.

Advertisement

It's critical to remember: These behaviors below are not character flaws. They are patterns most people in their 50s and 60s eventually outgrow once they decide their peace is worth protecting over being right.

Here are 6 behaviors people in their 50s and 60s outgrow once they’re serious about their peace:

1. People in their 50s and 60s outgrow letting anger make decisions for them

Getty Images / Unsplash+

Yelling, name-calling, and belittling are not acceptable or peaceful behaviors. You should identify and manage this behavior as soon as possible. It’s okay to feel angry sometimes, but it’s not okay to let your anger get the best of you. Don’t act out in anger, even if you think that your reaction is justified. As soon as you act out in anger, you become the problem.

Take a moment to breathe and think about how you want to respond. If someone is aggravating you, try to remain calm and have an open conversation with them instead. If someone is becoming overly aggressive towards you, walk away. You don’t need to expose yourself to that type of aggressive behavior.

Psychologist Nick Wignall explained that the healthiest way to handle anger is to acknowledge it and act on it assertively if needed. Yelling or acting out makes people feel attacked and turns you into the problem. "It's perfectly healthy to feel frustrated and angry," he noted. "But how you deal with those feelings can be very unhealthy."

Advertisement

2. They outgrow saying things indirectly instead of just saying them

Getty Images / Unsplash+

Attacking someone online from the comfort of your screen, leaving angry notes on the fridge, indirectly blaming someone for something, or giving someone the “silent treatment” are all forms of passive communication that you should avoid.

A 2023 study in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found that passive and avoidant communication patterns are linked to higher levels of anxiety & depression, as well as relationship dissatisfaction. The conversation you keep putting off is rarely as damaging as the slow burn of everything you leave unsaid.

Being passive-aggressive is never justified, and there are far better ways to communicate. Stop avoiding face-to-face discussions, stop running away, and start having open, honest conversations to resolve your issues. Confrontation isn’t a bad thing, but avoiding confrontation definitely is, so get talking.

Advertisement

3. People in their 50s and 60s outgrow constant comparison

Shoham Avisrur / Unsplash

Accusing others of being more privileged than you, saying that your life is unfair, or trying to one-up anyone around you is an unhealthy comparison. If you constantly compare yourself to others, you will surely become miserable. Everyone has different struggles and joys in life, but you shouldn’t compare yours to others.

Comparing yourself to people who appear to be doing better is a negative sign of self-esteem issues and contributes to feelings of inadequacy that linger well beyond the social media scroll, a 2025 study explained. The people most likely to feel genuinely good about their lives are the ones who stopped using other people's Instagram highlights as their benchmark.

Your success or failure is about you, not anybody else, so stop asking other people for praise or pity. The only person you should compete with is yourself. Try to focus on personal growth and improve yourself as a person instead. Everyone has a different journey, and everybody needs to follow their own path.

Advertisement

4. They outgrow grudges that hurt them more than anyone else

Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash+

Unreasonable resentment towards others, thinking overly negatively about someone, and feelings of intense loathing are behaviors that need to go. Hatred can rise out of jealousy, differing opinions, or hurt feelings. Not only is hatred a complete waste of your time and energy, but it’s also completely unnecessary. It’s okay not to like a person, but you have nothing to gain by hating them.

A 2023 Harvard study found that forgiveness reduces anxiety and depression, and that letting go of resentment also lowers blood pressure and improves sleep. One researcher described it as holding a grudge is like taking poison and hoping the other person is the one who gets sick.

In fact, if you dislike a person so much, then stop giving them your attention and energy. If you genuinely don’t like a person, become indifferent towards them, instead of openly hating them, and free yourself of any negative feelings.

Advertisement

5. People in their 50s and 60s outgrow drama and gossip

Getty Images / Unsplash+

Laughing at someone’s misfortune, wanting revenge, celebrating mean behavior, trivial arguments, or gossiping will only hurt you. You may joke about being petty, but the joke’s on you.

These classic “mean girl” behaviors are not something to be proud of. Pettiness is a defense mechanism for your own insecurities. Clinical psychologist Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten explains that close-mindedness and defensiveness, the same energy that feeds gossip and pettiness, are some of the most corrosive traits a person can carry into their relationships and daily life.

People who genuinely thrive, Whiten notes, are the ones who get curious about new perspectives instead of staying stuck in old grievances. It’s negative and counterproductive. Stop focusing so much on other people and take a look at your actions. Being unapologetically petty is childish behavior.

Advertisement

6. They outgrow defending habits they know aren't working

Getty Images / Unsplash+

Excusing your behavior by saying that it’s “just the way you are,” defending your poor actions, or justifying yourself when you are called out is not the way to live your life. Don’t make excuses for your behavior.

People who are naturally more forgiving of themselves and others tend to report higher life satisfaction and lower levels of depression and hostility, according to studies by Johns Hopkins Medicine. Taking real responsibility for your actions turns out to be one of the most freeing things you can do, because it also means you are in control of changing them.

You are in control of your behavior, so you can change it. Your actions don’t have to determine your personality, and having a ‘take it or leave it’ attitude won’t get you very far. You won’t earn respect from others if you don’t treat them with respect. Making excuses for poor behavior is extremely disrespectful.

Instead, you need to take responsibility for your actions and change your behavior accordingly. These behavior patterns can be very hurtful to others, but they can also harm you. Identifying and managing these self-destructive behaviors is the key to living a happier, more productive life.

Unwritten publishes content on relationships, love, mental health, wellness, and more.

Advertisement