11 Behaviors That Instantly Make A Man Look Low-Class And Slimy, According To Psychology

There’s been a huge uptick of low-class, slimy men out in the dating pool, and it’s unattractive. It’s so unattractive that it’s one of the driving factors in my decision to cease dating.

I also know that I’m not alone in that decision, nor am I alone when it comes to the reason behind the decision, either. Not a day goes by that I don’t hear another girl go, “Yeah, I’m done with guys. I don’t want a grown child to take care of.”

Low-class guys are out there, and they’re plentiful. Having charm is real and it can make girls' hearts melt. But that’s also a problem. While a lot of "charming" qualities can be endearing in the short term, as I’ve discovered, they can be slimy and horrible in the long term, especially when you want to date a real man.

Here are the behaviors that instantly make a man look low-class and slimy:

1. Needing to be taken care of 24/7

Look, I get it. We’re humans and we often need others to care for us, because we’re social creatures. But there’s a limit to how much you can expect a woman to take care of you.

If you expect girls to pick up after you, pay your bills, be your coach, and praise you for just breathing near them, you shouldn’t be dating. What you want, in this case, isn’t a wife — it’s a mom.

Having to be a grown man’s parent isn’t attractive at all. Having been there, I can tell you it’s nerve-wracking.

2. Telling her to 'go back to the kitchen'

Srdjan Randjelovic / Shutterstock

Most girls I know just rolled their eyes or laughed along with the guy who said this stuff back in high school. It was something most girls just tolerated.

However, it’s not high school anymore, and it’s pretty demeaning to be with a guy who would talk about your gender that way. Girls, if you’re reading this, tell him to make you a sandwich.

This reflects deeply ingrained societal gender roles and beliefs, often rooted in patriarchal structures, and can be interpreted as a form of sexism or subordination.

Research has found that this type of remark can be deeply hurtful and damaging to a woman's sense of self-worth, identity, and ability to pursue her goals.

3. Claiming they have weight requirements for dates

Everyone is entitled to have their preferences, but saying you won’t date anyone over 150 pounds is a big red flag. I’ve dated guys like this, and what I’ve personally found is that none of them were ever really vested in my personality.

It was always about the looks and never about me as a person. It’s not cute anymore. (Actually, was it ever cute?)

Research suggests men's weight preferences in women can be influenced by factors like stress levels, age, and social media exposure, with some studies indicating that stressed men may find heavier women more attractive. Childhood stress may shape a man's preferences for specific characteristics, such as a partner's weight, that they perceive as providing stability or protection.

4. Being a mama's boy

Nothing is worse for a woman than dealing with a man who’s a slave to his mom. This kind of behavior almost always comes with serious issues, as well as a really weird hatred of women. Do yourself a favor and if you see warning signs of this in your relationship, bail.

5. Negging

Negging may occasionally work with younger girls who are inexperienced or have issues that need to be addressed, but eventually, they catch on. The older you get, the more vile this kind of behavior becomes and the less you tolerate it. Grown men shouldn’t have to resort to negging to get a date and most girls over the age of 25 know that.

6. Bro behavior

In college, hearing a guy brag about the crazy parties his fraternity has may be cute, particularly if you’re in Greek Life as well. But once you’re out in the real world, hearing about how he still hangs out with his fratboys and binge drinks isn’t so cute. It just makes him look like he peaked in college.

Bragging, regardless of gender, can have negative interpersonal consequences, such as being perceived as less likable, even attracting people with ulterior motives, and potentially leading to social comparison and feelings of inadequacy in others. Research from The University of Georgia reports that stress bragging may make individuals seem less competent, leading to higher stress and burnout in colleagues.

7. Playing the pity card

I’ll admit it. I’ve gone on many, many pity dates because I felt bad for a guy and also because I thought the guy would appreciate me more. Hint: they didn’t appreciate anything.

After one too many whining, pouty messages, I realized that they were overgrown babies and that nothing about them was manly. These days, the minute I hear whining is the minute I grow disgusted and contemptuous toward said man.

8. Being a slacker

APIWAN BORRIKONRATCHATA / Shutterstock

When you’re in high school and college, seeing that one guy who’s mellow and doesn’t ever remain employed can be cute. It’s cute in a “devil may care” kind of way.

Once you hit a certain age, though, you’ll end up realizing that slackerdom often means that he’s depressed, has no goals in life, and also doesn’t have many interests. And... that’s not cute.

9. Being a total party animal

If anyone understands the boyish charm of dating someone who parties all the time, it’s me. However, coming home to an apartment that’s messy to the point of permanent damage and noticing half of your stuff missing isn’t fun. When you add in the issue of party animals often being cheaters, this trait becomes a lose-lose situation no matter how you look at it.

10. Being obnoxiously loud to get attention

A lot of younger guys will get loud, shout, hoot, and holler just to get attention. Sometimes, when you’re young, this can be cute.

The problem is that guys who do this are often really insecure and have no idea how to behave in a social situation. I’d prefer quiet guys over loud ones these days, simply because I’ve learned that being quiet is often a sign of maturity. Psychology recognizes that attention-seeking behaviors can manifest in various ways, including excessive loudness or disruptive conduct.

Some research suggests that certain behaviors, like being loud or attention-seeking, can stem from individuals struggling to express emotions appropriately or having difficulty establishing healthy social connections.

11. Doing stupid stunts to show off

In middle school, having a guy who would eat a bug for you might have been cute. When you’re pushing 30, seeing a guy eat a bug for you would probably make you hurl. Just saying,’ it may be time to leave the playground stuff to the kids.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, New Theory Magazine, and others.