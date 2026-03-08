Roughly 88% of people are open to making a career change, and it's easy to understand why. Deloitte's Global Millennial Survey found that work remains central to millennials' sense of identity, coming second only to friends and family, which means staying stuck in the wrong career doesn't just feel bad; it affects who you are.

When you’re a millennial, there is one thing that seems common to all career advice we get: don’t be ungrateful. But what if we need to make a career change? Is it okay to walk away from a paycheck to follow your passion? Yes, but you should also make a few smart moves first and treat the decision with the weight it deserves.

Before you walk away from a paycheck to follow your passion, do these 7 smart moves so you don't regret it later:

1. First of all, be very clear about your money

In Worth It: Your Life, Your Money, Your Terms, Amanda Steinberg describes ignorance about finance as a “money coma” that affects women at a disproportionate rate. One takeaway is that not being knowledgeable about finances means we are dependent. When considering a job change, be realistic about what level of income you need to support your lifestyle.

Financial experts warn that a career change comes with real risk, and "strategic planning can create financial stability and a strong foundation for the future." Building a runway of at least three to six months of savings before you leap gives you the breathing room to make a smart decision instead of a desperate one.

2. Find mentors and role models

You need to find people who do what you want to do. We live in the age of social media — you can not only see where that person is now, but how they got there. That’s great guidance, because it gives you a road map to what you want. Moreover, if you can talk to that person and maybe ask them for advice, you’ll be covering miles in no time.

Research shows that 75% of executives credit their success to having a mentor, and 90% of employees with career mentors report being happy at work. Finding someone already doing what you want to do is one of the most statistically reliable moves you can make.

3. Don’t feel pressured to choose a certain career

In Western culture, we look up to business owners and self-starters as brave pioneers who go against the grain. It puts a lot of pressure on individuals to do something grand with their career, but don’t buy into it. Don’t feel pressured to leave a “boring” job you love, and also don’t feel obligated to stay in a stressful job because it “looks good.”

Jeff Saperstein, an ICF-certified career coach, states, "Most people seek meaning and purpose in their work to feel personally rewarded. Use the requirements of how you feel about yourself, working with the people in your collegial circle, and the social or spiritual impact on the world to make a difference you are proud of."

4. Figure out what you want, specifically, from your work life

“Everything” is not a productive answer to that. “More security” or “independent projects” are good characteristics to look for, however. You can see if these are in the cards at your current company (or the company to which you apply) by asking your managers how you can go about it. Pick a job or company that’s going to give you satisfaction.

Patricia Bonnard, an ICF leadership coach, advises that "When you have a choice to make about which job offer to accept, check in with yourself. Sense into which options bring you closer to what you like, how you want to feel on the inside, who you are, and who you want to be."

5. Consider freelancing only if you can set boundaries

There are lots of misconceptions about “working for yourself,” but this one is crucial — it’s not inherently well-balanced. You have to set boundaries. Regardless of what you do, you need a life that is not all ‘work,’ otherwise, you’ll burn out. When you work for someone else, there are structures in place to keep you from doing that — even if some are more strictly enforced than others. When you freelance, it’s easy to become chained to your laptop 24/7.

Research from IPSE found that 78% of freelancers work even while on holiday, and around 10% take no time off at all in a given year. Without firm limits on your time, freelancing can actually put you at higher risk for burnout than a traditional job ever did.

6. Figure out what's actually bothering you about your current job

Even non-millennials are known to change companies if they are in an environment that makes them miserable. On the flip side, it is not unheard of to start a certain job and realize it is not for you (cold-calling, in my case). You need to seriously consider what exactly isn’t working for you currently and what you need to change to be happy.

People are ten times more likely to quit a job because of a toxic work culture than because of pay, making it the number one reason employees leave by a wide margin, according to MIT Sloan researchers. That's worth sitting with before you walk away from an entire career field when the real problem might just be your current environment.

7. Remember: You are allowed to try different things

I write fiction and poetry, but I’m also doing a full-time research and teaching job. Some might say I am spreading myself too thin, but I know I am the sort of person who has to see something for herself before she writes it off completely.

Maybe you have absolute certainty about what you want from life — if so, I am very jealous of you, please teach me your ways — but if you do not, it’s okay to give something a go if you have the chance. You won’t be locked into a job forever.

"Ultimately, it's a good idea to reassess your current career situation. It will give you a renewed sense of peace and purpose or the motivation to prepare for a transition," career and executive coach Brent Roy explained.

Figuring out your career is not an exact science. Be patient with yourself and understand that at some point, you’re going to take a job you don’t love — and that’s okay. Find a mentor to speak with, learn all that you can about the careers you’re considering, and make an informed decision from there. Just don’t compare yourself to others, because no two paths are identical, and nothing is wrong with either of them.

