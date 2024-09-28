34-Year-Old Bartender Shares How Much She Earns In Tips In One Month After A Customer Insults Her Occupation — ‘Some People Are Career Bartenders’

After years of being ridiculed for her bartending profession, Randi Coleman took to TikTok to address the haters and shed some light on the stigma that surrounds her job.

“I’ve been a bartender since I was 17 years old. I’m 34 years old now, for context,“ Coleman said. "Last night, I had this guy come in… he came to me and said, ‘So, what do you want to do when you grow up?’”

Instead of feeling compelled to explain herself or validate her career choices, she took a much simpler approach to defending her profession, she shared just how lucrative it could be.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old career bartender shared how much she brings home in tips for the month after a customer insulted her job.

“I told him that I’m a grown-up and I’m doing what I want to do,” she said. “He kind of fueled me. So, now that I’m heading to the bank, I’ll count my money on camera.”

Advertisement

At the end of the day, her bartending career is just a job — it pays her bills, gives her financial security, and helps to fund other areas of her life without constant stress or anxiety.

Of course, there are struggles, just like any other job, but she’s comfortable.

However, bartending and other service jobs are often socially degraded, especially when compared to full-time salaried roles. Is it jealousy? Envy? Or are they simply looking to fuel their own egos by rejecting non-traditional career paths?

Instead of pursuing a traditional career path, the bartender said she’s stuck with stuck with serving drinks because she enjoys it.

“Not every server or bartender is using that job as a stepping stone to their next place in life,” Coleman said. “Some people are career bartenders — like myself. I’ve done this my whole life, I’ve chosen to do this, and I enjoy it.”

Advertisement

This option of stability — and more specifically, the removal of overwhelming job stress — is exactly why over 40% of Gen Z workers are opting out of college and instead going into industries like bartending or trades.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

It’s easier to separate your identity from your job, focus on maintaining a healthy livelihood, and, of course, avoid the overwhelming debt in the form of college loans.

It is a smart choice for many people, yet it’s been deemed socially irresponsible by the masses.

“I made $6,305 just from tips in the past month,” Coleman said. “That’s about $82,000 a year… So, I’m not changing my career any time soon. I love what I do, and I’m a grown-up.”

Many people pigeonhole themselves into unfulfilling careers simply because of societal pressure.

Stigmas surrounding service jobs aren’t new and are rooted in a long, messy, and traumatic history of gender stereotypes, racism, and classist attitudes.

Advertisement

Since these professions have grown in popularity, the stigma has changed to resentment and envy from some corporate careerists who’ve spent decades paying off loans and clawing their way up the ladder.

Changing attitudes about work from younger generations like Gen Z, could be the catalyst for change, however.

So, as this TikTok bartender preaches, not every service worker is trying to save money for school or earning extra money with a side hustle on the weekends. Not everyone is looking for a job that defines their entire life, existence, and identity. Not everyone is fueled by the constant anxiety and drive of a corporate career.

Advertisement

Not only are service jobs like bartending lucrative and fulfilling for many people, but they are worthy of respect just like any other job.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories