The Art Of Standing Out: 8 Simple Habits Of A Hard-To-Ignore Person

You know that person who walks into a room and somehow the energy shifts? What is it about them? It's not that they're the loudest or the most polished. It's not some secret charisma gene the rest of us missed out on. It's something much simpler: being genuinely curious in a world full of people half-listening while they wait for their turn to talk.

So what makes someone hard to ignore? Turns out, it comes down to a handful of small, intentional habits that anyone can start practicing today.

Here are 8 simple habits of a hard-to-ignore person:

1. They are unpredictable

There’s a reason Picasso became so famous, and his pieces sold for such high prices. He kept himself in the public eye, but he struck the right balance between visibility and unpredictability. He constantly changed his style, and this caught everyone off guard. If people know your next move, they lose interest.

2. They are bold

Dmytro Sheremeta / Shutterstock

Once you’ve made a decision, whether it’s to pursue a new project, contribute in a meeting, write an article, or go on that date, you need to be bold and fluid in your movements. This signals confidence, not only to those around you but to yourself, too. This results in a positive feedback loop that raises your status and feeds into your identity as an assertive and attractive human.

One study basically found it wasn't the role people were put in that changed how powerful they felt; it was their posture. Standing tall made people feel and act more powerful, and shrinking down did the opposite. In other words, how you carry yourself matters more than your actual role.

3. They tune into the fine print

It may seem inconsequential to forget to iron your shirt, comb your hair, or cut your nails, but these details get noticed. Always be aware of the message you transmit in all that you do.

People are surprisingly well-attuned to picking up on these little things. The small details hold more power than brazen displays. Now you need to find the balance in addressing the superficial while not being overly self-conscious.

4. They occasionally go MIA

The more you are seen, the less visible you become. Your presence is stronger in the mind than in the flesh. This means that when you aren’t there and you are missed, this is when you feature more strongly in the emotional experience of others. This is why strong relationships thrive on occasional absences. Strike a balance between being seen in person and being remembered in mind. You become more visible by occasionally making yourself invisible.

Research from the University of Oxford analyzing mobile phone records found that people deliberately invest more time in communication to prevent relationships from decaying, but interestingly, the longer the gap between contact, the more effort people put into reconnecting.

5. They don't hide their oddball traits

Most of us subconsciously dedicate our lives to being like everyone else. We learned that pain is attached to standing out. We can’t bear the idea of banishment from the crowd. But to stand out is to gain an unfair advantage in a homogenous world. You must develop your quirks and own your ‘strange.’

You needn’t be a walking freak novelty. That’s try-hard. Just demonstrate fearlessness in your uniqueness, whether in your appearance, talents, or behaviors. This will lift you far higher than the masses.

6. They let others speak

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

I barely spoke in class at school, and I was generally invisible. It wasn’t until later in life that I learned the value of contributing but not giving too much away. Let others make mistakes by speaking too much, thus appearing ordinary. Not you. Maintain an air of mystery by withholding information and listening more, like a clever cat. This increases people’s interest to the point they are dying to ask you questions.

Disclosing too much too fast can doom a relationship, even when oversharing is reciprocal. Sharing "too much information" or revealing private things can be categorized as oversharing, depending on the audience, and is often viewed negatively. Resist the urge to spill everything to someone you don't know that well to maintain an element of intrigue.

7. They maintain objectivity

Those who turn heads demonstrate a refreshing individuality that others seem to lack. Those with a compulsion to back up one team, argue for a cause, or pledge allegiance to a particular faction inadvertently give up their power.

There’s nothing wrong with this per se, but those who garner the most attention are rarely disciples of any one doctrine or dogma. They take only one side: their own. This independence, bordering on the aloof, draws people to you.

8. They choose the slower lane on purpose

Unless you’re in an emergency, hurrying suggests you are not in control of your reality and lack faith in your abilities. This applies to your speaking style, physical movements (I can struggle with this after a few coffees), and your general approach to life and its challenges. Impatient rushing doesn’t just lower your status; it frustrates others.

Research has found that merely the experience of feeling rushed, regardless of whether you actually are rushed, impairs executive functioning and induces distress. When you slow down your movements to a calm and controlled rate, you communicate that you're in control of yourself, whereas quick, jerky movements communicate that you aren't.

Slow down, and you transmit confidence. This calms you, calms others, and makes life considerably easier.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.