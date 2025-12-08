The Art Of Being A Unicorn: 4 Simple Habits Of People Who Make Life Feel More Magical

Trying to find a unicorn can have numerous interpretations depending on the company you keep, but one thing is certain: a unicorn is a truly rare creature. Those who want to find the physical manifestation of a unicorn may never achieve success because they're usually looking for the wrong things.

We think of a unicorn as a majestic horse-like creature with a single horn that contains magical abilities. Yet, a unicorn could just as easily be a rhinoceros that lets nothing stop it. Or a narwhal, sleekly slicing through the frigid northern seas. The same goes for a unicorn-type person: They might seem to have magical abilities to others, but their true rarity comes from an ethereal presence they have about them.

Here are 4 simple habits of people who make life feel more magical:

1. They're naturally curious

Couples counselor Larry Michel knows the most precious habit of a unicorn-type person is their ability to ask questions. An inquisitive nature shapes every part of how they live and work. They approach new ideas with curiosity rather than fear, probing, experimenting, and refining. Setbacks are not failures to unicorns — they're merely challenges to reveal the next step.

Unicorns continuously learn and seek knowledge outside their comfort zone and invite challenging perspectives. Discomfort is not something they avoid. They lean into it because they know discomfort leads to the greatest breakthroughs and successes. Unicorn people have a never-ending curiosity and questioning that fuels their evolution and positions them to make an extraordinary impact: on people, the world, and themselves.

2. They're incredibly self-aware

One rare habit unicorns share is the ability to fiercely protect their energy and time, suggests life coach Lisa Petsinis. Many people say yes out of obligation or fear of disappointing others, but loading up your plate is ultimately counterproductive. Unicorn types understand that saying yes to everyone else is a no to themselves. A no to rest, creativity, focus, personal wellbeing, and impact. They are intentional about what they commit to because they know energy is a scarce resource and mismanaging it leads to burnout and poor results.

Unicorns are incredibly self-aware. They know which environments drain them, which conversations are going to leave them more inspired, and which relationships will enhance their potential. They might decline multiple coffee chat requests to save energy for deep thinking work, say no to a tempting project because they know it will pull them away from their primary focus. By choosing deliberately, they operate successfully within their bandwidth, enabling them to bring the best version of themselves into the world.

3. They make their dreams real

For life coach Susan Allan, a unicorn is found in its rarity rather than its impossibility. Unicorn people use their whole brain and have the rare ability to keep consistent focus on a goal and have clarity for exactly what is required to achieve said goal.

A unicorn possesses a visionary skill for manifestation. Their ability to make their dreams happen stems from having empathetic communication skills to motivate people. This requires that their social game is highly skilled as well.

4. They are incredible listeners

Active listening is more than just listening, says career coach Ellen Kamaras. It's about being mindful when you listen. It’s a tool used in parenting, therapy, education, customer service, and professional and personal relationships to facilitate and improve communication.

Manuela Heberle, a professor at Park University, adds, "Active listening goes beyond just listening — it means being attentive to what someone else is saying. The goal of active listening is to understand the feelings and views of the person. Active listening is therapeutic and an essential component of effective communication.”

