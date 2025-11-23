The Art Of Achievement: 7 Simple Habits Of Naturally High Achievers

Naturally high achievers aren't just born that way. People become successful by practicing the right habits on purpose, day after day, without fail. While high achievers might seem to possess an almost magical ability to reach their goals, the truth is that their success stems from simple, repeatable practices that compound over time.

Whether you're looking to advance your career or simply become the best version of yourself, understanding these habits can unlock your potential for achievement. Let's explore the fundamental practices that naturally high achievers use to turn their ambitions into reality and how you can start incorporating them into your life today.

Here are 7 simple habits of naturally high achievers:

1. They don't spend time ruminating on setbacks

Most people make their lives far harder than they need to be by spending considerable chunks of time in their thoughts. This won’t bring the intended benefits. We make ourselves feel considerably worse through worry. This destroys our focus and the performance needed for taking action and making an impact. Train yourself to recover from setbacks by getting back into motion quickly.

Rumination has multiple negative consequences, including interfering with problem-solving and instrumental behavior, research has shown. When rumination is identified as an avoidance behavior that worsens mood, alternative coping responses focused on action can break negative patterns.

2. They consume what few consume

If you’re reading what 95% of your colleagues or peers are reading, you’re doing the opposite of differentiation. This applies to experiences, too. Being and thinking more like anyone else makes it harder to compete and stand out. Read and consume what most others are not. Success isn’t about fitting in. You want to do everything you can to bring value in a way no one else can match.

High-level thinkers understand that extraordinary insights emerge from unique experiences, which is why they always try to take the road less traveled, explained physician Dr. Akshad Singi. Even though they've read the bestsellers, they prefer to read the rare books that most people may not have even heard of, dare to try watching movies in a foreign language instead of watching what millions have watched, and travel to locations that are not the most popular.

3. They're a little provocative

Those who go far rarely set out to be liked by everyone. They prioritize creating polarity in their audience. This means that many people who come across what they share will dislike what they stand for. This also means that, over time, they collect a group of highly loyal supporters too. It’s easier to make an impact with those who love you than with those who merely like you.

Research on polarization reveals that when people share a strong common opinion or stance and discuss an issue, they become more extreme together. The magnetic personalities of polarizing people often attract a loyal following, where people who resonate with their ideas, style, or ethos become staunch supporters, creating a powerful source of validation and encouragement.

4. They work when others are chilling

Successful people often have a powerful purpose that makes it a no-brainer for them to turn down invites and offers from others to ‘stop working so hard and come and join us.’ This needn’t mean being anti-social, especially when social engagements offer new forms of social capital opportunities.

According to productivity expert Jennifer S. Wilkov, "Time blocking is not just for you. It sets a boundary for everyone else. This is your time to get what you want done without being interrupted." So, this takes awareness — a lot of which will point to the need to exert boundaries on meetings that hold you back from making ground in pursuit of your goals. When they’re partying, you’re creating momentum.

5. They face issues directly instead of dodging them

Successful people don’t become successful by avoiding problems. Problem-avoidance and comfort-seeking are for the general masses who are satisfied with a vanilla existence. You will have problems no matter what you do, so find them, seek ways to solve them, and focus on the big problems.

Research on entrepreneurial mindset shows that high achievers with a growth mindset actively seek out challenges and view them as opportunities for growth rather than obstacles, fostering resilience, creativity, and a proactive approach to problem-solving. Instead of shying away from difficulties, successful entrepreneurs approach challenges with curiosity and a desire to expand their skills and knowledge, reframing challenges as learning experiences to develop resilience and continuously improve their abilities.

6. They're more attuned to criticism than praise

People who don’t get very far are the same people who preach the need to ignore criticism and take note of the praise you receive. Not super successful. They get worried when no one is criticizing them. And they take careful notes when they do. They’re more interested in negative reviews than glowing ones because there is always at least a grain of truth in what the haters say.

When you actively seek feedback from colleagues and supervisors, you show a willingness to learn and improve, demonstrating your commitment to your career. Leadership coach Dr. Sue Kohn-Taylor explained that accepting and acting on feedback is a hallmark of emotionally intelligent individuals who thrive in their professional lives

7. They're unreasonably focused

The super successful are rarely described as normal.’They often received criticism about being unreasonable, overly obsessed with their work, ‘over the top,’ and unable to create balance.

Research on grit found that this trait accounted for success outcomes beyond IQ and talent, including educational attainment, grade point average among Ivy League students, and retention at West Point Military Academy. The achievement of difficult goals entails not only talent but also the sustained and focused application of talent over time.

If you’re doing what appears ‘unreasonable’ to most and bringing more attention to fewer points of focus than most, you’re on the right track. When most people give up or change track, you’re relentlessly showing up repeatedly, even when it gets boring and even when it’s the last thing you want to do.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

