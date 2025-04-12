Answering These 6 Questions During A Meeting With Every Version Of Yourself Is The Fastest Way To Quantum Leap Your Life

The one thing that we can do to make sure we're constantly growing and evolving is to check in with ourselves. Through every moment and new chapter in life, real progress comes from self-reflecting and even working on traits and behaviors that we may not like about ourselves. It's even good to confront our flaws and faults, especially if those faults are holding you back from reaching your full potential.

However, there might be another method that can work even better than journaling and attending therapy, at least according to a content creator named Hattie Willoughby. In a TikTok video, the 54-year-old woman admitted that the best breakthrough she's found to help make that quantum leap in life came from asking every version of herself six important questions.

"I want you to imagine a boardroom meeting. You walk in, and every single version of you is present. Child you, the teenage version of you, the young adult version of you, the broken version of you, the version of you that wore a mask for so long," Willoughby began in her video. "The future version of you who's already got it all figured out."

All of these versions of you are sitting around this boardroom and have been waiting for you. It's time to roll up your sleeves and ask them six important questions.

1. 'What does each of you need to hear right now?'

Some of those past and future versions of you might need to hear some comforting words. They might need to hear some love and reassurance that they're on the right path or that things will get better for them as they continue down this path of life. Some might simply want to be seen, while others could demand answers to problems that have plagued them.

Whatever the end goal, this question is an opportunity for you to reconnect with the parts of yourself that you may have kept buried for too long. It's a chance for you to validate past experiences and even heal past wounds that may be impacting your forward momentum.

2. 'What have I been carrying for so long?'

Sometimes, we don't even realize the baggage we've been carrying for years. This question can be an opportunity for you to release any of that trauma that was probably never yours to hold on to in the first place. Acknowledging the trauma is the first step towards healing and peace.

William Gibson, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology and Marriage Family Therapy Program Director at Brandman University, explained to NBC News, “We seek to learn from our past experiences, which is a healthy behavioral pattern. This, however, includes carrying forward threatening and unhealthy ‘baggage.’ It is a component of human development to carry our personal perception of our past experiences with us. The key to healthier functionality lies in learning to manage our perceptions and strengthen ourselves as we mature in order to respond to our daily experience in healthier ways.”

3. 'If I fully trusted that this was all going to work out, what would I do next?'

Willoughby stressed that this question is an opportunity for the future version of you to speak since they've already gone through the hardships and come out on the other side. That version of you knows that you're scared now, but because they've already made the leap, they can let you know exactly what should happen next.

They're there to reassure you about the doubt you may be feeling when it comes to how your life will turn out. The world is such an unexpected place, and the unknown can feel quite terrifying, but the future version of you knows that it will all work out in the end.

Valeria Ushakova | Canva Pro

4. 'Which version of me have I been ignoring?'

Willoughby pointed out that the version of you that you've been ignoring holds the key to unlocking what you need the most. It could be the child version of you who needed love and protection or the teenage version of you who just needed someone to be vulnerable with. It's an opportunity to finally get the closure you've been needing by simply giving it to yourself.

By addressing these versions of yourself, you're gaining the necessary strength and power you need to move on with your life. Nothing is ever too painful or messy to confront, especially when it means coming out on the other side a different and more evolved individual.

5. 'What have I been too afraid to say out loud?'

Once you're able to finally say that thing you've been afraid to say, that's when everything will change for you. You'll be able to free yourself and all those versions of yourself from the shame that you may have been holding onto for too long. Willoughby insisted that the best place to reveal these truths and finally gain some clarity is sitting in this room with all of these versions of yourself.

6. 'What does a version of me who's already made it, already figured it out, refuse to tolerate anymore?'

"Let that future version of you speak," Willoughby said. "Because they hold the answer." There may be something that you're still putting up with that truly does not serve you anymore, and it's time to finally put some boundaries into place.

Whether it's a habit, mindset, or even the way you speak to yourself, the future version of you will be able to answer this question and help you finally come to a place that brings you peace and joy.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.