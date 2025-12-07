If You've Achieved These 12 Things By 70, You've Lived A More Purposeful Life Than Most People Ever Will

Everything that happens to us is because of our choices, whether in this life or a past life. Nothing ever just happens to us. Once we realize that, we can start to see that we truly have control and can choose to make our lives exactly what we want.

There are many different paths we can choose to take in our lives. If we listen and pay attention, we can take our highest path. We are all meant to be abundant and happy. But it's up to us to take action toward it. If you've reached 70, having cultivated relationships and a strong sense of who you are, you've already achieved more than many people do in a lifetime.

If you've achieved these things by 70, you've lived a more purposeful life than most people ever will:

1. You trust your inner self

Our inner self is always helping us out; we just need to make a point to listen. Consistent meditation is very helpful with that.

Research published in 2023 found that meditation specifically enhances awareness, connection, and insight in older adults, with awareness described as "an undistracted and intimate attentiveness to one's thoughts, feelings, and surroundings, which can support a sense of calm and deep satisfaction."

2. You pay attention to signs

Don't ignore them. There's always a deeper meaning in everything, so take the time to look deeper. Looking at just the surface level won't get you far. Really open up and look deeper.

3. You know the intention behind everything you do

Look deep at the intent behind what you are doing. Are you doing it to get back at someone? Or are you doing it to stroke your own ego? Take the time to think about the deeper reason why you're doing something.

4. You learn from the lessons that show up in your life

There's always at least one lesson showing up for you to learn and grow from at any point in your life. If you can see it and learn it the first time, it will prevent it from showing up in your life over and over.

When it has to repeat over and over, it usually comes in the form of a harder struggle each time to get you to notice. So, noticing sooner can save you a lot of trouble.

5. You set intentions for what you want

If you don't set intentions often, it's like you're going through life aimlessly, waiting for something to happen. Our spirit guides want to help us create the life we want, but if we aren't clear with our intentions, they can't help us with it.

Also, the more intentions you set and prayers you send out, the stronger our prayer and intention signal becomes, which makes it easier for them to come to fruition and be taken more seriously. If we don't make it clear what we want, it can't happen.

If you focus on what you don't want, you're giving it energy, and more of that will show up in your life. Our actions create and show the universe what we want. If we focus on things we don't want, we're going to get what we don't want, over and over.

So, pay attention to what you focus on. Don't give what or who you don't want any energy. When something happens that you do want, celebrate it and maybe do a little dance or something, and show the universe that you want more of that.

6. You practice gratitude

This shows the universe that you're grateful for what you have and opens it up for more to come into your life. For those of you who think you don't have anything to be grateful for, there's always something — a roof over your head, hot water, food, legs, arms, vision, hearing, etc. The more you focus on being grateful for what you do have, the better.

Making a daily habit of writing down what you're grateful for might sound like somewhat of a self-help cliché, but the science behind it is real. Research found that people who kept a gratitude journal experienced more positive moods, greater optimism about the future, and even better sleep compared to those who journaled about hassles or everyday events.

7. You follow through

Nothing will just happen — you must take physical action towards it. Remember, you have free will, and your actions create everything in your life.

It can be scary sometimes to take new action, but it's always worth it. So many people think about something they want, but never take the steps to actually get it. Don't let fear stop you from creating the life you want.

8. You let yourself feel happy

We're here to experience ourselves in the physical form, so make it an enjoyable experience! So many people worry too much and take things too seriously. One of the most common things I hear from spirits is that they wish they didn't worry as much and that they enjoyed themselves more.

9. You stay in the moment

So many people let things pass by without fully experiencing them. Be present in each moment. We only ever have the now, so experience it fully.

Research published in The Journal of Aging & Mental Health found that being present was positively associated with age, and that the tendency to focus on what's in front of you may become especially important for well-being with advancing age. The people who've figured out how to stop dwelling on past regrets or anxiously planning for tomorrow tend to be the happiest.

10. You don't stay anywhere longer than is good for you

This includes relationships, friendships, etc. Your soul needs to learn and move on, and not get stuck in a pattern that is not good for you. There's always a better choice. It may not always be easy, but it's worth it.

11. You genuinely love yourself

Let go of any guilt or insecurities. Don't let the past hold you back. Release yourself from that chain, so you can move forward. By the time you reach 70, you've lived enough life to have a few regrets, some missteps, and plenty of moments you wish you could do over.

Research on self-compassion in older adults has found that treating yourself with kindness rather than harsh judgment allows you to accept responsibility for past mistakes and move on, rather than getting stuck in denial or excessive self-blame.

12. You are you

Changing who you are for someone else will never allow you to move forward. You keep finding ways to use your natural, God-given gifts more often, which is the key to creating a purposeful life.

An overview of 75 studies found a positive relationship between authenticity and well-being, while research shows that outside influence, i.e., validation from others, is negatively correlated to life satisfaction. When you spend your life shapeshifting to meet other people's expectations, you lose touch with who you actually are, and that disconnection eventually takes a toll.

The more you use it and align with your core self, the better. You're here to express yourself, and that is who you are on the deepest soul level. Use these tips to choose your highest path available to you and experience your life the way you want to — that's why you're here.

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.

