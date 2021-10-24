The 10 Best Books For The Resident Witch In Your Life — Recommended By Actual Witches

As the resident witch in many of my friends and family’s lives, I can tell you with certainty that we love a good witchy book.

Anything that teaches us more about witchcraft, or helps us expand a skillset, or is even just so outside our comfort zone that it becomes completely fascinating — we adore it.

If you’re looking for a great gift for the witch in your life, try one of these ten books, recommended by witches themselves.

1. The Witchy Homestead: Spells, Rituals, and Remedies for Creating Magic at Home by Nikki Van De Car

If the witch in your life is just starting out in their practice, this is a good option for them—something that goes through the basics of how to get set up with a magical practice at home. It turns the idea of homesteading on its head, showing that you don’t have to live on a farm or in the country to create your own witchy homestead.

The practice of honoring and welcoming all you need can work regardless of your location.

“I absolutely LOVED Witchy Homestead. Nikki Van De Car really puts you in touch with the magic of home-making and creating a safe and inspirational space to live in, wherever you are.

After this time of Covid when so many of us have been stuck in homes or apartments that have lost their luster, this book offers so many great ideas for practices and rituals to really renew your relationship to the place and space you live in, and how to make daily life nourishing and restorative. I mean, isn't this something we all need right now more than ever?? HIGHLY HIGHLY RECOMMEND.” —Amazon reviewer

2. City Witchery: Accessible Rituals, Practices & Prompts for Conjuring and Creating in a Magical Metropolis by Lisa Marie Basile

Living in urban spaces can be problematic for witches, who often rely on nature, privacy, and a lack of prying eyes from those around them.

But in a city or urban area, that’s not always possible. In City Witchery, Lisa Marie Basile explores how the city can be an asset to a witch’s practice, rather than a limitation.

“A lot of witchcraft books center around life in nature, but City Witchery is the perfect book for anyone who wants to find sacredness and magic in a place that can often be exhausting or populated—or with a little nature.

From rituals for energy magic and grounding to astrology practices and shadow work, as a city dweller, you’ll cast spells, write poems, and begin to see the city in a whole new light. It helps you honor both the good and messy parts of city living, as well as its history, land, and art.

This book is also perfect for anyone from any background or belief set, as it is inclusive and adaptable (hint: most of this book requires your imagination and intention, not tons of tools or a certain set of beliefs). Even if you don’t live in a city, this book provides ways to make your apartment or space magical and to make traveling more intentional and sacred!” —Lisa Marie Basile, author

3. Istoria Magic Academy Journal by The Hero’s Journal

Every witch needs a grimoire or book of shadows, and this guided journal is a fun way to get that done.

It’s themed like a magical quest and includes fill-in-the-blank pages for goals, reflections, tasks, time management, and more. Think of it as a bullet journal for the witchy brain.

“I love the new concept of going through the magic school, enjoying the story while making my own personal one.

I like really looking forward each day to what different illustrations I will see. Such fun!” —Valorie M., from a review on The Hero’s Journal

4. WitchCraft Cocktails: 70 Seasonal Drinks Infused with Magic & Ritual by Julia Halina Hadas

Beverages and alcohol have long been a part of many paths of witchcraft. Make it easy for your favorite witch to cast some boozy spells with WitchCraft Cocktails, a selection of 70 recipes for cocktails with ulterior motives.

They can make one to find a lover, one to connect deeper with the soul, one to bring about clarity, or one for another witchy reason. And don’t forget to toast them before you drink!

“Learn how to make magically delicious drinks, layered with intention and meaning, with WitchCraft Cocktails. The perfect gift for the witch in your life, WitchCraft Cocktails walks you through both craft cocktail and magic basics, from the folklore and magical properties of various herbs, ingredients, and stones, to how to mix up a delicious and spirited libation.

This is a great book for anyone who wants to learn how to make their own spellbinding syrups, shrubs, and magical mixes of all kinds, to serve at bewitching gatherings or enjoy in reflection on their own." —Julia Halina Hadas, author

5. The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook: Bewitchingly Delicious Recipes for Fans of the Halloween Classic by Bridget Thoreson

In 1993, the world met the Sanderson sisters, the magical and demonic witches of Salem, Massachusetts.

Since then, Hocus Pocus has become a beloved part of modern culture and a favorite movie of witches around the country. Now your favorite witch can take matters into their own hands (and kitchen) with 60 recipes inspired by the movie, the witches, and the nostalgia of it all.

“This is such a fun and nostalgic cookbook for Hocus Pocus fans! My favorite recipe is the Life Potion Soup for a cold winter day.” —Amber Gibson, freelance journalist, and writer for Kitchen Witch

6. The Devil's Tome: A Book of Modern Satanic Ritual by Shiva Honey

Don’t be alarmed at the “Satanist” aspect of this book—speaking from my perspective of being an actual witch, Satanists are some of the nicest and most knowledgeable people you could meet. Shiva Honey is a minister at The Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, and shares her journey to Satanism.

She cuts through misunderstandings about the practice, looks into the science behind rituals, and helps anyone who’s interested start a Satanic journey of their own.

“This book is great for the dark goddess who wants to transform her world and step into her power. It’s grounded in both the science and mysticism of ritual and can help you unlock your inner magic.” —Shiva Honey, author

7. Missing Witches: Recovering True Histories of Feminist Magic by Risa Dickens and Amy Torok

Missing Witches traverses the world, from Haiti to Mesopotamia, seeking out the histories of witches lost to the past and helping witches from everywhere connect with the history of their craft.

The book is structured around the sabbats, or witch’s holidays, and provides rituals, invocations, offerings, and other spellwork to help uncover feminist witch history.

“The writing is beautiful and engaging, but most importantly for me, it helps reconnect us with the history of witchcraft that so many of us have lost access to in our family lines.” —Julia Skinner, owner of Root Kitchens and author/illustrator of The Hidden Cosmos: A Fermented Oracle + Recipe Deck

8. Spells for the Modern Mystic: A Ritual Guidebook and Spell-Casting Kit by Kelley and Brandon Knight

This book is broken into six sections—self-protection, ancestral power, love, transformation, wealth, and personal spaces—where witches can explore everything they need to know to make changes in each of those aspects of their lives.

They can try out things like a ritual for getting cash quickly, setting up an ancestral altar, and protecting the space around them.

"Spells for the Modern Mystic is a comprehensive book of tried and true spells and rituals for the main areas of your life. Fledgling witches will gain a base knowledge of ritual and candle magick. Advanced practitioners will be introduced to some novel concepts to incorporate into their practice.

But the best part of all is that you have everything you need to get started with the contents in the kit and household items. It just might be the last spellbook someone would ever need.” —Kelley Knight, author

9. Apocalyptic Witchcraft by Peter Grey

This is a more unique book about witchcraft in general, following the history of it from prehistory through the witch trials to modern versions of witchcraft. It tells the story through poetry, prose, and imagery, and would be a good gift for the more cerebral witch in your life.

“It’s a bit controversial; it’s a bit brash. But it’s alluring as well because it shouts some truth to your face.” —Victoria Alicea, owner of 5th Alchemy

Llewellyn’s Spell-A-Day Almanacs come out annually.

They include a spell for every day of the year, plus information about sabbats, folklore, moon phases, correspondences to ingredients and colors, and more. For someone who’s trying to maintain a regular practice, these books make it easy and structured.

Review: “I get these books every year, as a way to keep my spellcasting muscles strong.

They’re generally fun and easy to do spells. Keeping up with it on a daily basis is almost meditative, and I consider it a form of witchy self-care.” —Jennifer Billock, author

And if that's not enough sorcery for you, here are a few more witchy products sure to get you in the occult spirit all year round:

Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer and best-selling author. She's been published in The New York Times, Smithsonian, Wired, and National Geographic Traveler. Follow her on Twitter.