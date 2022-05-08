50 Beautiful Mother's Day Quotes From The World's Most Loving Sons

Your mother is one of the most special people in your life and there’s nothing quite like the bond between mother and son.

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to recognize everything your mom has done for you since the moment you were born. But when your heart is overflowing with love for your mom, it can be tough to come up with the words that accurately express just how much she means to you.

Whether you’re looking for the best mother-son quotes for an Instagram tribute to your mom or need some inspiration for what to write in a Mother’s Day card, these Mother’s Day quotes will let your mom know much you love her.

Mother’s Day Quotes from Son

1. “Happy the boy whose mother is tired of talking nonsense to him before he is old enough to know the sense of it.” — Augustus Hare

2. “I know that despite whatever stupid thing I do, I'd be able to go to my mom and she'd still love me. I honestly believe that.” — Nellie Christine

3. “My mother was the making of me. She was so true, so sure of me; and I felt I had something to live for, someone I must not disappoint.” — Thomas Edison

4. “A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.” — Washington Irving

5. “Mother's love is bliss, is peace, it need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” — Eric Fromm

6. “The only love that I really believe in is a mother’s love for her children.” — Karl Lagerfield

7. “Happy is the son whose faith in his mother remains unchallenged.” — Louisa May Alcott

8. “No man is poor who has a Godly mother.” — Abraham Lincoln

9. “We are born of love; love is our mother.” — Rumi

10. “My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.” — George Washington

11. “A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest.” — Irish Proverb

12. “When you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” — Mitch Albom

13. “There is an endearing tenderness in the love of a mother to a son that transcends all other affections of the heart.” — Washington Irving

14. “He didn't realize that love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves its own mark.” — J.K. Rowling

15. “Men are what their mothers made them.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

16. “May each of us remember this truth; 'one cannot forget mother and remember God. One cannot remember mother and forget God.' Why? Because these two sacred persons, God and mother, partners in creation, in love, in sacrifice, in service, are as one.” — Thomas S. Monsoon

17. “A boy's best friend is his mother.” — Joseph Stefano

18. “A queen could leave her throne. But a mother never leaves her son.” — V.E. Schwab

19. “Moms are as relentless as the tides. They don't just drive us to practice, they drive us to greatness.” — Steve Rushin

20. “Compassion is like mother giving love to her children. Mother’s ways are higher than others, even when everyone rejects, mother accepts with her arms open and wide.” — Amit Ray

21. “If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” — Stevie Wonder

22. “You may have tangible wealth untold; caskets of jewels and coffers of gold. Richer than I you can never be. I had a mother who read to me.” — Strickland Gillian

23. “A mother’s love doesn’t make her son more dependent and timid; it actually makes him stronger and more independent.” — Cheri Fuller

24. “A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” — Victor Hugo

25. “Thank you, Mom, for the way you managed yourself during the childish, mean, selfish, insensitive, irresponsible, unreasonable, hateful moments I put you through. From your example I learned to be patient, positive, kind, selfless, sympathetic, reliable, sensible, and loving. You have my endless appreciation.” — Richelle E. Goodrich

26. “My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” — Michael Jordan

27. “You loved me before seeing me; You love me in all my mistakes; You will love me for what I am.” — Luffina Lourduraj

28. “The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” — Honour de Balzac

29. “There is no one who takes care of us as lovingly as our mother does. She is our living God.” — Mohtasham Usmani

30. “Mothers see the angel in us because the angel is there.” — Booth Tarkington

31. “Sons always bask in their mother's love.” — Hendrith Vanlon Smith Jr.

32. “She sacrifices her dream to make my dream come true.” — Luffina Lourduraj

33. “Mother's ways are higher than others, even when everyone rejects, mother accepts with her arms open and wide.” — Amit Ray

34. “A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” — Amit Kalantri

35. “Mother’s love is infinite. A child can’t outgrow it and a mother can’t conceal it.” — Michael Bassey Johnson

36. “A mother is all tolerating like nature; kind, loving, and majestic beyond measures.” — Debasish Mridha, MD

37. “Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.” — Nitya Prakash

38. “The word mother must be replaced with the word extraordinary because they precisely are!” — Mehmet Murat Ildan

39. “Moms make it work no matter what.” — Elizabeth Tambascio

40. "A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." — Princess Diana

41. "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." — Cardinal Meymillod

42. "When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this Earth." — Mitch Albom

43. "Mothers are inscrutable beings to their sons, always." — A.E. Coppard

44. "The mother’s heart is the child’s schoolroom." — Henry Ward Beecher

45. "No man succeeds without a good woman behind him. Wife or mother, if it is both, he is twice blessed indeed." — Godfrey Winn

46. “If a man has been his mother’s undisputed darling he retains throughout life the triumphant feeling, the confidence in success, which not seldom brings actual success along with it.” ― Sigmund Freud

47. “A mother understands what a child does not say.” — Jewish Proverb

48. “Ain’t a woman alive who could take my mama’s place.” — Tupac

49. “I listen to my mother, and that keeps me out of trouble. I’m a good son.” — Mr. T

50. “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” — Rudyard Kipling

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.