40 Best Mother's Day Instagram Captions To Show Mom Some Love

These will make you her favorite child, no doubt.

On May 10th, you finally get the chance to shower your mom with love and affection. And what better way to celebrate her than to shout her out on your social media?

Using Mother's Day Instagram captions will let the world know that you’re the luckiest child in the world.

Besides, who doesn’t want an excuse to go through photos and find the perfect shot of you and your mom?

This year, Mother’s Day might be a little different. We have limited access to stores, and due to coronavirus closures, it’s impossible to take our moms out for a spa treat or special meal.

But this year, more than ever before, it’s important for us to really focus on what (or who) matters to us most.

If quarantine has you apart from your mother, this day might be pretty hard. But just because you can’t give your mom a hug in-person today, it doesn’t mean you can’t show her some virtual love with one of the best Instagram captions around.

Whether you’re going for a hilarious or heart-warming caption, or think your mom will love a quote or song lyric, these Instagram captions will draw in some love for you and your mom.

Funny Instagram captions...

1. Life doesn’t come with a how-to guide, but it does come with a mom.

2. I turned out amazing, so you must have done something right.

3. If in doubt, call mom.

4. She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.

5. I’ll always love you, but I may never accept your follow request.

6. Thank you for driving me for all those years... to sports practice, but also crazy.

7. To the woman who rosé me right.

8. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. That must have been hard during my teens.

9. In a shocking turn of events, you were right, Mom. About literally everything.

10. I’m your favorite child, and you’re one of my favorite parents.

Heartfelt Instagram captions...

11. Moms are like buttons: they hold everything together.

12. The biggest compliment I’ve ever received is that I’m turning into my mother.

13. Thank you for not only teaching me greatness, but showing me how it’s done.

14. Home is wherever you are, Mom.

15. I don’t need a superhero when I have my mom.

16. Behind every great woman is an even greater mom.

17. To the world, you are a mother. But to me, you are my world.

18. Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart.

19. You are my favorite role model, biggest cheerleader, and best therapist.

20. The older I get, the more I realize I’ll never stop needing you to show me the way.

Quotes for Instagram captions...

21. "It's not easy being a mother. If it were, fathers would do it." —The Golden Girls

22. "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power." —Maya Angelou

23. "A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else's." —Princess Diana

24. "All that I am or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." —Abraham Lincoln

25. “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” —Rudyard Kipling

26. "Where you lead, I will follow." —Carole King

27. "I love you a thousand yellow daisies." —Gilmore Girls

28. "He didn't realize that love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves its own mark." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

29. "My mother is a walking miracle." —Leonardo DiCaprio

30. "Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face." —George Eliot

Song-inspired Instagram captions...

31. "Always know that you've got a daughter that's so, so proud you took the high road." —Beyoncé, "Ring Off"

32. "So, mother, I thank you for all you've done and still do. You got me, I got you. Together we always pull through." —Christina Aguilera, "Oh Mother"

33. “I only love my bed and my mama, I’m sorry.” —Drake, "God's Plan"

34. "You might have a mom, she might be the bomb, but ain't nobody got a mom like mine." —Meghan Trainor, "Mom"

35. "You've given me everything that I will need to make it through this crazy thing called life." —Carrie Underwood, "Mama's Song"

36. "I know you were on my side even when I was wrong. And I love you for giving me your eyes, staying back and watching me shine." —Taylor Swift, "The Best Day"

37. "So now I see through your eyes, all that you did was love. Mama I love you, mama I care." —Spice Girls, "Mama"

38. "So when you’re lost and you’re tired when you’re broken in two, let my love take you higher 'cause I still turn to you." —Justin Bieber, "Turn to You"

39. "The only thing I ever had was you, it's true. And even when the times got hard, you were there to let us know that we'd get through." —Good Charlotte, "Thank You, Mom"

40. "Dear mama, don't you know I love you? Dear mama, place no one above you." —Tupac, "Dear Mama"

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.