50 Happy Birthday Wishes To Send Your Favorite Coworker

You spend a majority of your day-to-day life with your coworkers, so it’s not surprising that work is sometimes where we find the greatest friends.
We all have our favorite coworker (which some may call a work wife or work husband) and when their birthday comes around it’s a good idea to send a happy birthday message to them.
The best birthday wishes for colleagues make them feel special and appreciated as both a friend and colleague — and above all, your birthday card should be appropriate for the office!
If you need some inspiration, here are some ideas for birthday messages for your coworker.
Birthday Wishes for Coworkers
- Happy birthday to the most awesome coworker around!
- There’s no one else I’d want to spend 40 hours a week complaining about work with. Happy birthday!
- Happy birthday to a great coworker and even better friend.
- You make work feel a lot less like work and more like fun. Wishing you many happy returns!
- Dear colleague, I hope your birthday brings you many happy reasons to celebrate! Enjoy your special day.
- Thank you for being so great to work with. Happy birthday, mate!
- Happy birthday to one of the reasons it’s so great to work here!
- How lucky are we to have you as a colleague? Happy birthday, dear!
- I know that I’m the greatest coworker in the world, but you’re a close second. Happy birthday!
- Happy birthday to the most awesome colleague ever. Thank you for being a blessing to me and everyone at the workplace.
- It is your birthday, and I hope we don’t set the workplace ablaze with the many candles on your birthday cake. Have a wonderful birthday!
- Wishing you the best birthday. May you focus more on counting the blessings in your life instead of the candles on your cake.
- In addition to payday and closing time, you are one of the few things that are bearable about work. Happy birthday!
Birthday Wishes for Your Boss
- May God bless you on your birthday the way he has blessed us with you as our boss. Happiest birthday to you!
- It’s a great pleasure working with a truly inspirational figure like you. Thanks for all the incredible support you give me and the team. Happy birthday!
- Happy birthday to the star of this office. Never stop shining!
- Though we’re praising you with birthday wishes today, know that you are best at being a boss all year round. Happy birthday!
- If wishes were flowers I would pluck a thousand for a wonderful boss like you. May this year bring you even more success!
- Not many people are lucky enough to have a helpful and selfless leader like you. Thank you for all of the support each and every day. Happy birthday!
- Happy birthday to a great boss who has an incredible way of making the office an exciting place for everyone. Have a wonderful birthday!
- The Sunday Scaries aren’t a thing when you get to work for a great leader like you. Happiest birthday to you!
- You are a wonderful boss, mentor, and role model. On your birthday, as always, I wish you all the best.
- Here’s to celebrating the birthday of the brightest, best employee in this organization. No, not me, you! Happy birthday.
- Happy birthday and big thanks for everything that you do, boss. Take the day off. We’ll keep working. We promise…
- You are a remarkable friend, boss, and mentor. It’s always a pleasure to work with you and I wish you many more years of success. Happy birthday!
Birthday Wishes For Employees
- The warmest wishes to a great member of our team. Enjoy your birthday!
- Wishing a great day to a wonderful person who means so many different things to our company. Happy birthday!
- Hope your birthday celebration is as fun as you make the office feel every day. Happy birthday!
- Happy birthday and big thanks for all you do for the team.
- Warm wishes for a very happy birthday and sincere thanks for your hard work throughout the year.
- Thank you for all your hard work during the past year. Wishing you a happy birthday!
- Happy Birthday to you from all of us! Working with you is a great honor and joy.
- Your birthday is an excellent opportunity for me to let you know that you are treasured and appreciated. Happy birthday!
- There are a few things that put a smile on my face at work, and you happen to be one of them. Wishing you a great year ahead.
- This company is grateful every day for your dedication and hard work. Happy birthday and cheers to another great year ahead.
- Happy birthday to a valued employee whose hard work has contributed to bringing this business the success it is enjoying today.
- You are the kind of employee that every company wants, which is why we are so fortunate to have you with us. Happy birthday!
- Thanks for everything you have done for us and we hope that it’s the beginning of a very successful year for you. Happy birthday!
Birthday Wishes For Customers & Clients
- There’s not a single day we don’t think about how lucky we are that you came our way, but no better way to tell you than your birthday. Happy birthday!
- Wishing you a great birthday and a memorable year, from all of us at [insert company here].
- Our whole team is wishing you the happiest of birthdays.
- May your birthday be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health, and much happiness.
- It’s customers like you that mean so many different things to our company! Wishing you the best on your birthday and throughout the year.
- We are overjoyed to share this special day of yours with you. We wish you nothing but the best things this life can ever offer. Happy birthday!
- We’re grateful every day for your loyalty to our company and wish you the happiest of birthdays.
- On your birthday, we want to let you know how grateful we are for your business.
- On behalf of the whole team, I would like to thank you for choosing us. Happy birthday!
- Wishing a cherished customer and friend a very happy birthday.
- Working with you has always been a pleasure. May all your birthday wishes come true!
- Our sincerest wishes from ([insert company here] on your birthday. Wishing you all the best today and throughout the coming year!
