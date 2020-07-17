50 Birthday Wishes To Send To Your Coworkers

Say "Happy Birthday" to your coworkers in a sweet, professional way.

Sending Happy Birthday wishes to coworkers can make a huge impact on their day.

Coworkers spend a large amount of time together and you share a very special bond with those who you work with. Obviously, you may not feel comfortable sharing certain aspects of your life with them and vice versa. But there is still a polite and caring way to show them that you acknowledge and appreciate them.

Birthdays are the one day out of the entire year where everyone wants to feel appreciated. It’s a day where people acknowledge you and show you how important you are to them. Despite this, people aren’t often very vocal about the fact that it’s their special day around strangers. It can be awkward letting random people know it’s your birthday because it is up to the people in your life to show you they care.

The truth is deep down everyone wants to know that there is someone in their life who will go out of their way for them on their birthday.

With that being said, the best thing you can do for a coworker makes an effort to remember their birthday (make yourself a calendar notification!) and send them a sweet happy birthday message to brighten their day.

Sending birthday wishes to coworkers is a great way to show a coworker that they are important to you and the rest of the team. However, this is only possible if your work environment functions as a community.

Workplaces can often sometimes feel very restrictive to the average person. You feel like there are boundaries that cannot be crossed, however, you spend the majority of your time in this environment. It’s easy to feel like your coworkers and the work environment is not conducive to being a part of a real community.

If you come to work every day feeling like nobody cares about your personal goals, achievements, or dreams, it can cause you to create a barrier between you and your coworkers to the point where you become a stranger to them.

Working in this kind of atmosphere can become draining and cause people to not share personal information — you might not even know anything about them including something as important as a birthday. This attitude ruins great work relationships before they even the chance to blossom.

A work environment is a great place for people to get to know each other in a professional sense and civil sense. In contrast to this, it's important to let your coworkers know that they matter on a personal level by doing kind deeds. Nobody wants to devote a large part of their life to an environment with a community of people who don’t even recognize them as human beings with personal wants and needs. When everyone in a workspace has this mentality, all employees will start to form a real community. A community of people who celebrate each other’s strengths and take the time to make everyone feel like they are special.

When there is a sense of community in a work environment, it no longer becomes a boring place where you go to do work and go home. It becomes a place where you all share professional experiences and create a bond from it.

Spend some time to think of creative ways to celebrate a coworker’s birthday. Make sure to think of something memorable so that they can share it with their family and loved ones.

Whether you decide to get them something or simply send them a special birthday message, remember, it’s the thought that counts.

Check out these 50 great birthday wishes for co-workers.

1. Working with you is a real treat. I hope your birthday is super sweet…just like you! Have a terrific day!

2. When we’re scheduled together at work the day flies by because you actually make working fun! Have an awesome birthday!

3. The warmest birthday greetings to my inspiring colleague! It’s great luck to have such an amazing person in our team.

4. We are glad that you’re a part of our team! Working with you is a great honor and joy! Wishing you the best of blessings and good luck on your birthday!

5. Happy Birthday to the most extraordinary colleague! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine at work! I hope you have a Happy Birthday and a great year!

6. A coworker like you turns workdays into an adventure! Thanks for livening up our workplace! Hope you have a Happy Birthday!

7. You’re one of the main reasons why I’m motivated to come to work each day. Best birthday wishes to you!

8. I just wanted you to know how much I appreciate having you for a coworker. Have a terrific birthday!

9. A colleague like you is a rare gem. I want you to know how much I appreciate the sparkle and shine you bring to our office. Have a super birthday!

10. Whether it’s dealing with difficult customers, taking on challenging projects, or spreading enthusiasm, you never cease to amaze me. Happy Birthday!

11. I’m so thankful to work with such a dedicated coworker and friend as you. Have a fun, fabulous Birthday!

12. Thank you for all the times you’ve helped me through the workday and encouraged me along life’s way. Wishing you the best on your Birthday!

13. When it comes to getting promoted, I can’t think of another coworker more deserving than you. Best wishes on your birthday!

14. You go the extra mile for your coworkers and clients, so I’m going out of my way to make sure you’re feeling appreciated on your birthday!

15. I’m so proud to see how far you’ve come since you joined us at our workplace. Here’s hoping you soar to new heights this year! Have a terrific birthday!

16. When I see your name alongside mine on the work schedule I break into my happy dance! Have a memorable Birthday and a terrific year!

17. Spending the day working with you is one of my favorite parts of being at this workplace. Have a Happy Birthday!

18. There’s something about your personality that just puts a smile on everyone’s face. Thank you for being you! Hope you have a great Birthday!

19. Your wacky sense of humor, positive spirit and compassion for others make you stand out from the crowd. Have a great birthday, co-worker. You deserve it!

20. How did I ever survive at this job before you came? You transform our workplace from ho-hum to hilarious! Happy Birthday!

21. I am happy to share next to a person as lovely as you a birthday more. I hope you a beautiful day full of joy and delightful surprises.

22. You have to fill your years with life, not that your life filled with years. Have fun on your birthday.

23. I wish you a year full of health, happiness, and much love. Happy birthday, coworker!

24. I hope you have a happy birthday next to the people who love you; I’m sure there are many because you are a charming person. Sending you lots of birthday wishes, coworker!

25. How good it is to share so many pleasant moments next to a great coworker like you. May God bless you and protect you. Happy birthday.

26. I wish you a year full of success in all facets of your life. Happy birthday, mate.

27. To the best working companion in the world, I wish that life transforms into beautiful realities all the wishes you most desire. Congratulations on your birthday!

28. Life makes it easier or harder for people, and something similar happens at work, depending on the people around you, the same job can be enjoyable and bearable or hell. Thanks for bearing through it with me, coworker! Happy birthday.

29. I hope you spend today surrounded by your loved ones. We are not family, but we feel like one. We love you very much and wish you all the best. A big hug, friend. Love, your work friends.

30. All your colleagues wish you prosperity and happiness today on your birthday.

31. They say birthdays are a reminder that you get older every year, but your vitality always says otherwise. We are happy to have you as a coworker. Congratulations.

32. Enjoy your birthday, live it to the fullest, and receive greetings from all of us who esteem you, your coworkers.

33. Congratulations on the day of your birthday — we hope you receive the blessings of God and your hopes and dreams become a reality.

34. On behalf of all the employees of the company we wanted to give you this surprise for your birthday, and we wish you excellent health, life — and desires to continue working with us. Happy birthday.

35. You are a very good worker; you are always level to solve problems in the best way, you never lose that human quality, and today on your birthday, we sincerely wish you many successes and prosperity in your life.

36. Thanks to your talent, you deserve this tribute for your birthday, from the whole team that you lead very efficiently. We wish you a happy birthday.

37. Thank you for being a good employee, for being a loyal coworker and also for sharing your knowledge without selfishness so that we can apply them at work and improve our productivity. Our best regards to your Birthday.

38. People who have the pleasure of working with you know what you’re worth not only as a worker but also for your excellent human quality. We wish you many more birthdays full of prosperity and good wishes from us.

39. Happy Birthday, dear coworker. Have a beautiful day with your loved ones — a big hug for you.

40. Have a beautiful day with your family and all your friends. Have an excellent time on your Birthday — a hug.

41. Thank you for being one of my favorite coworkers! You make my days brighter — so I hope your birthday is just as bright!

42. Congratulations on your special day, coworker! We all wish prosperity and great success in whatever you do!

43. All of us in our company are pleased to wish you a happy birthday! We want your joy, success, and fortune in life!

44. I feel fortunate to have such a fantastic coworker! Best wishes on your special day. I hope it brings you many excellent moments!

45. Happy Birthday to a great colleague to work! We want you to meet new opportunities and challenges with the same energy as always!

46. On your special day, I wish you to fly on the plane of ambition and land at the airport of success!

47. We are delighted to wish you a happy birthday! May you thrive wherever you go and whatever you do!

48. Kind people like you are great to work. On your Happy Birthday, I wish you a future full of bright possibilities!

49. Happy Birthday! You can feel on top of the world on your special day and throughout the year!

50. We would like to wish you a happy birthday and let you know that we appreciate your business. May you get the best of everything in life!

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.