51 Best Halloween Quotes To Get You In An Eerily Good Mood

It's Halloween-time, and we have Halloween quotes for every mood you may be feeling at this time of year — from spooky to funny to (eerily) romantic.

That's right. Be prepared for the ghouls, ghosts, and goblins who will be out there looking for love on Halloween night. What? They need it too!

The best Halloween quotes don't have to be creepy and crawly. In fact, some of the most famous love quotes are from gothic horror novels like "Dracula."

Remember, even Frankenstein's monster had a bride!

If you're thinking of sending a scary story to a friend, posting a creepy quote on your timeline, or captioning your Halloween instagram pics and want to find something to write besides a boring "Happy Halloween," use one of the Halloween quotes below to give your October 31st that special extra something.

Below are some of our favorite Halloween quotes, including cute, funny and spooky love quotes from classic romantic horror movies and novels.

51 Halloween quotes to get you in a spooky good mood

1. "My experiments did not turn out quite like yours, Henry. But science, like love, has her little surprises — as you shall see." — "Bride Of Frankenstein"

2. "Darkness falls across the land / The Midnight Hour is close at hand." — Rodney Lynn Temperton

3. "The world turned upside down — in a good way — for one black velvet night." — Karen Fortunati

4. "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare, "Macbeth"

5. "Halloween is not only about putting on a costume, but it's about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves." — Elvis Duran

6. "If human beings had genuine courage, they'd wear their costumes every day of the year, not just on Halloween." — Douglas Copeland

7. "On Halloween, witches come true; wild ghosts escape from dreams. Each monster dances in the park." — Nicholas Gordon

8. "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and cauldron bubble." — William Shakespeare, "Macbeth"

9. "Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat ..." — Unknown

10. "The farther we've gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we've come to need Halloween." — Paula Guran

Halloween Love Quotes

11. “I would die for her. I would kill for her. Either way, what bliss.” — Gomez, "The Addams Family"

12. "Do you believe in destiny? That even the powers of time can be altered for a single purpose? That the luckiest man who walks on this earth is the one who finds true love?" — Bram Stoker's "Dracula"

13. "Wait a second I just want to tell you something ... I was in love the first time I saw you." — "The Strangers"

13. "There is something at work in my soul, which I do not understand." — Mary Shelley, "Frankenstein"

14. "I put a spell on you because you’re mine." — Jay Hawkins

15. "It's amazing, Molly. The love inside, you take it with you. See ya." — "Ghost"

16. "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allen Poe, "Annabel Lee"

17. “I envy people that know love. That have someone who takes them as they are.” ― Jess C Scott, "The Devilin Fey"

18. "I have crossed oceans of time to find you." — Bram Stoker's "Dracula"

19. “I loved her not for the way she danced with my angels, but for the way the sound of her name could silence my demons.” — Christopher Poindexter

20. “With this candle, I will light your way into darkness. With this ring, I ask you to be mine.” — Victor Van Dort, "The Corpse Bride"

Funny Halloween Quotes

22. "Do you have to open graves to find girls to fall in love with?" — "The Mummy"

23. "For a witch, you certainly don't know much about how hauntings work." — Colleen Houck

24. "I've seen enough horror movies to know that any weirdo wearing a mask is never friendly." — Elizabeth, "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives"

25. "During the day, I don't believe in ghosts. At night, I'm a little more open-minded." — Unknown

26. "Halloween was the best holiday, in my opinion, because it was all about friends, monsters, and candy, rather than family and responsibility." — Margee Kerr

27. “No good deed will I do again.” — Elphaba, "Wicked"

28. “That’s the problem. He was dead to begin with.” — Ichabod Crane, "Sleepy Hollow"

29. “Witch parking. All others will be toad.” — Unknown

30. "This date is not going well; I want to die all over again." — "Warm Bodies"

Halloween Movie Quotes

31. "You know what we are, Vivian? We're romantics. And the thing about romantics is, we never give up." — "Blood And Chocolate"

32. “Goodbye cruel world.” — Winifred Sanderson, "Hocus Pocus"

33. "My dearest friend, if you don't mind I'd like to join you by your side. Where we can gaze into the stars ... And sit together, now and forever. For it is plain, as anyone can see. We're simply meant to be." — "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

34. "Real love is to offer your life at the feet of another." — "Let The Right One In"

35. "I saw someone today. A boy. You know how when you meet someone ... and you think you like them? And then, the more you talk to them, you see parts that you don't like. Like that guy on the bench. And sometimes, you end up not liking any parts at all. But this boy is different. I like every part of him." — "May"

36. "Each year, the Great Pumpkin rises out of the pumpkin patch that he thinks is the most sincere." — Charles M. Schulz, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown"

37. "Villainy wears many masks, none so dangerous as the mask of virtue." — Ichabod Crane, "Sleepy Hollow"

38. "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." — Aggie Cromwell, "Halloweentown"

39. "It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare." — Brackett, "Halloween"

40. "It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus!" — Max, "Hocus Pocus"

41. "Be afraid, be very afraid." — Ronnie, "The Fly"

Cute Halloween Quotes

42. "I like the way you see things I like the way you see me." — "House At The End Of The Street"

43. "There is something haunting in the light of the moon." — Joseph Conrad

44. "Shadows mutter, mist replies; darkness purrs as midnight sighs." — Rusty Fischer

45. "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us." — Tim Burton

46. "She used to tell me that a Full Moon was when mysterious things happen and wishes come true." — Shannon A. Thompson

47. "Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" — Jack Skellington, "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

48. "Trick or treat, bag of sweets, ghosts are walking down the street." — Unknown

49. "Sticky fingers, tired feet; one last house, trick or treat!" — Rusty Fischer

50. "There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight." — Unknown

51. "When the witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers 'tis near Halloween." — Unknown

Rachel Freeman is a writer who is a frequent contributor to YourTango.