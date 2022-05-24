25 Funny Brother Memes For Trolling Your Sibling On National Brother's Day

We all have a different kind of brother. Some brothers that love to wrestle you down to the ground and mess around, to the brothers who tease you when you make an embarrassing mistake.

There are also some brothers who aren’t blood-related. Teammates who stuck by your side even when times were tough. They are the people who raised you even higher than you got to put down in life. Whatever the case may be, we all have people that we consider brothers.

For me, when I was younger I was not a good athlete. I competed in sports but I never did that good of a job. My breaking point is when I dislocated my knee cap. My brother encouraged me to start working out with him, and after 4 years I can now say, thanks to him, I have accomplished so much in my sports life.

There are probably situations in your life when you have hit rock bottom, where you felt hopeless, where you needed help. Then you received a helping hand from someone.

Brothers help us become better people, whether they are younger or older. When they’re younger they teach us to appreciate the moment, always be friendly, and that some days you need to cry out your pain. When they’re older, they teach us life lessons, good values, and opportunities that can make you a better person.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate all of the brothers in the world. The brothers who have defended us when we need it. The brothers who gave us a helping hand. The brothers who taught us how to be a man or a woman.

Take a look below at a collection of the best funny memes about brothers, sincere brother quotes, and relatable sayings about having brothers as siblings to help you appreciate everything having a brother brings to your life.

25 Funny Brother Memes and Quotes

1. Shhhhh...

"When you slap your little brother and he starts to cry."

2. Stop crying, bro.

"Picks a fight with you, cries to mom when you win."

3. When you're the better-looking sibling...

"Sometimes I feel ugly, then I look at my brother and I'm okay!"

4. This is relatable to any sibling.

"When your mom doesn't let you go out on a Friday night: I swear, I'm so [angry] at my mom. As soon as she's of age, I'm putting her in a home."

5. Don't be a snitch.

"When a sibling tells on you in front of your parents: (Whispering): 'I'll kill you.'"

6. What's the difference between a brother and sister?

"Brothers Caring vs Sisters caring"

7. Brothers are resilient!

My sister after I slightly push her: "Mamaaaaaaa"

My brother after I open his rib cage: "Tis but a scratch!"

8. Brothers only have one purpose.

"Your brother exist to remind you how fat you are."

9. Older brothers aren't what you'd expect.

Others: "You have an older brother? He must be protective and nice!"

10. There's nothing better than sibling rivalry.

"When your mum is lecturing your brother over something you did and you are watching trying to act like you innocent."

11. Well, if this isn't all big brothers...

"Hears little sister crying, turns TV volume up"

12. We should all think this highly of our brothers.

"What my brother thinks of himself vs. what he actually is"

13. You said too little for your brother's liking.

Me: *passing by*

Brother: *passing by*

Me:

Brother:

Me:

Brother: "Shut up."

Me: "I DIDN'T SAY ANYTHING"

14. This is next level trolling.

"Me turning off the bathroom light when my brother is on the toilet or in the shower"

15. When your older brother is a master of manipulation...

My little brother:

Me: "Tell mom you're hungry and you want McDonald's."

16. Older brothers are truly incredible.

"How I look at my amazing older brother when he does something I wasn't able to do."

17. Because brothers are the coolest!

"When your mum makes you take your little brother out with you."

18. The blame game was a fun pastime.

"When you break something but your brother gets in trouble bc you're the innocent princess"

19. There's nothing like brotherly love.

"How siblings play together"

20. Oh, the hypocrisy...

Me: "Mom can I go out?"

Mom: "Be home by 9."

Brothers: "Mom I'm going out."

Mom: "OK see you in 4 days."

21. The perfect brother beats your video games for you.

Me when my younger brother says he can't beat a boss: "My time has come."

22. Yep, he'll shut up real quick.

"My brother when I lightly touch him in front of my mom vs. when he realizes he's in front of my dad"

23. That's what happens when you live under one roof.

"My relationship with my little brother 90% of the time during childhood in one meme"

24. Brothers remember turning the living room into a wrestling ring.

"Let me try this on you, I won't do it for real.'

25. Because brothers can make even the simplest facts seem incredible.

"My 14 year old brother telling me that 76x22x48x97,000x0 is equal to 0"

6 year old me:

Steven Hall is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.