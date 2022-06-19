45 Best Father & Son Quotes To Send For Father's Day

Whether it's your father, your son or your brother, we need men to teach young boys how to behave and become respectable young men, and we need men to teach their children what they should be looking for in a relationship.

There's no question that men are important in our culture and society, and we celebrate that each year on Father's Day. It's a day meant to thank our dads for being there, supporting us through thick and thin, and remember the fathers and grandfathers that paved the way for us.

It's especially a day for sons to pay homage to their fathers — because one day these sons may become fathers themselves. So, what better way to say thank you to dad than to send him a heartfelt quote on Father's Day?

Look to these dad and son quotes about what it's like to grow up to be a good man, quotes about fatherhood, and wise advice for becoming a man.

Thank dad for being there with the best father son quotes for Father's Day.

Father To Son Quotes

1. "The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams, and aspirations he sets not only for himself but for his family." — Reed Markham

2. "Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventures, story-tellers, and singers of songs." — Pam Brown

Photo: Pexels

3. "The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature." — Antoine Francios Prevost

4. "Life doesn’t come with an instruction book — that’s why we have fathers." — H. Jackson Brown

5. “When a father gives to his son, both laugh; when a son gives to his father, both cry.” — William Shakespeare

6. "Don't wait to make your son a great man — make him a great boy."

7. "Do I want to be a hero to my son? No. I would like to be a very real human being. That's hard enough." — Robert Downey, Jr.

8. "Every father should remember that one day his son will follow his example instead of his advice." — Charles F. Kettering

Photo: Pexels

9. "Of all the titles I’ve been privileged to have, 'Dad' has always been the best." — Ken Norton

10. "Giving your son a skill is better than giving him one thousand pieces of gold." — Chinese Proverb

11. "Not every father gets a chance to start his son off in his own footsteps." — Alan Ladd

12. "Becoming a dad is one thing — being a dad is many things." — Steve Chapman

Photo: Pexels

13. "Good fathers make good sons."

14. "You don’t raise heroes, you raise sons. And if you treat them like sons, they’ll turn out to be heroes, even if it’s just in our own eyes." — Walter M. Schirra, Sr.

15. "My father didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it." — Budington Kelland

16. "Becoming a dad means you have to be a role model for your son and be someone he can look up to." — Wayne Rooney

17. "Until you have a son of your own... you will never know the joy, the love beyond feeling that resonates in the heart of a father as he looks upon his son." — Kent Nerburn

18. "No love is greater than that of a father for his son." — Dan Brown

Photo: Pexels

19. "Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man." — Frank Pittman

20. "If the relationship of father to son could really be reduced to biology, the whole earth would blaze with the glory of fathers and sons." — James Baldwin

21. "A father doesn’t tell you he loves you. He shows you."

22. "I am a family man, and my most important role is a father to my son." — Ed Skrein

Son To Father Quotes

23. "I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection." — Sigmund Freud

24. "Dads are like chocolate chip cookies: they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place." — Hillary Lytle

Photo: Pexels

25. "I have a hero. I call him dad."

26. "A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." — Billy Graham

27. "One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." — George Herbert

28. "A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow."

29. "Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad." — Anne Geddes

Photo: Pexels

30. "Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first." — Matthew L. Jacobson

31. "My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it." — Clarence Buddington Helland

32. "No matter how tall a son grows, he will always look up to his dad."

33. "My father was my teacher. But most importantly he was a great dad." — Beau Bridges

34. "It's not flesh and blood but the heart that makes us father and son." — Johann Schiller

Photo: Pexels

35. "We became friends, not just father and son." — Richard Bergeron

36. "The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get." — Tim Russert

37. "My father gave me my dream. Thanks to him I could see a future." — Liza Minnelli

Photo: Unsplash

38. "A man knows when he is growing old because he begins to look like his father." — Gabriel Garcia Marquez

39. "Boys do not ache for their father's masculinity. They ache for their fathers' hearts." — T. Real

40. "My father used to say that it's never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, 'You never know what you can accomplish until you try.'" — Michael Jordan

41. "The older a man gets, the more he values everything his dad gave him."

Photo: Unsplash

42. "Forget Batman: When I really thought about what I wanted to be when I grew up, I wanted to be my dad." — Paul Asay

43. "When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years." — Mark Twain

44. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: he believed in me." — Jim Valvano

Photo: Unsplash

45. "My dad is my best friend, my father, and my boss. When I do something that is exciting and he likes it, it feels three times as good as you can imagine." — David Lauren

Steven Hall is a writer and aspiring journalist whose work covers travel, politics and sports. He's a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and Radio Television Digital News Association.