100 Beautiful Father's Day Quotes To Honor Dads Who Have Passed Away

Happy Father's Day in the sky.

When a person leaves this world, we miss them greatly — especially when it's a parent.

The pain of missing your dad becomes even more salient on Father's Day. When other people are sharing Father's Day quotes and messages honoring the dad they still have, it might hurt more than ever.

But something very important for you to remember is that they are always there watching out for you.

Sometimes you may smell his cologne or feel him hugging you.

It's just something that you desire more and more, and even though you cannot have it physically, you will always have it in your memory.

Fathers are a major part of a child's life. They are a daughter's first love and a son's role model. They are there to teach their children the way of the world.

And they should be appreciated for everything that they do, even after they're gone.

It means so much to them to know how they mean so much to you.

You just have to acknowledge them and give thanks for everything they have done and taught you.

When they are gone, it's hard to think about the good times — but that's the best way to remember them.

As each Father's Day passes, you will grow more used to accepting your loss even if you never fully accept it.

You just have to remember that your father loves you and his gaze is shining down on you. Remember the good times and then celebrate the love that you shared with your family for your father.

So, for this Father's Day, you can still celebrate all the love your father brought into your life before he passed. And his spirit will know deep within that you loved him very much.

100 'Missing My Dad' Quotes for Father's Day

1. “My Daddy was my hero. He was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things. But most of all he was fun.” — Bindi Irwin

2. “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.” — Winnie the Pooh

3. “My appreciation for my father’s greatness cannot be measured.” — Jennifer Williamson

4. “I love my daddy. My daddy’s everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad.” —Lady Gaga

5. “It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons.” — Johann Friedrich Von Schiller

6. “Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.” — Unknown

7. “I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” — Hedy Lamarr

8. “The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” — Antoine Francois Prevost

9. “Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy.” — Eskimo Proverb

10. “I know that I will never find my father in any other man who comes into my life because it is a void in my life that can only be filled by him.” — Halle Berry

11. “Say not in grief: ‘He is no more,’ but live in thankfulness that he was.” — Hebrew Proverb

12. “No matter how old we are, we still need our dads, and wonder how we’ll get by without them.” — Jennifer Williamson

13. “He shaped me into who I am. Dads can be so powerful and generous that way.” — Connie Britton

14. “Although our lives’ journeys have bid us to be apart, I am with you, you are with me, always in our hearts.” — Carolyn Ferreira

15. “Love has no age, no limit; and no death.” — John Galsworthy

16. “I only hope when I have my own family that every day I see a little more of my father in me.” — Keith Urban

17. “I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.” — Umberto Eco

18. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could ever give another person. He believed in me.” — Jim Valvano

19. “There is no expiration date on the love between a father and his child.” — Jennifer Williamson

20. “You have been there for me, no matter what bad choices I might have made… you lovingly repaired my broken spirit, helped me plot a new course, and set me free to fly on my own once again. There is no greater love than that. You will always be special to me, and no matter where life takes me, I’ll remember you with love.” — Marilyn K. Deacon

21. “A father's love is forever imprinted on his child's heart.” — Jennifer Williamson

22. “This is the price you pay for having a great father. You get the wonder, the joy, the tender moments – and you get the tears at the end, too.” — Harlan Coben

23. “I love my father as the stars—he’s a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart.” — Adabella Radici

24. “He didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.” — Clarence Budington Kelland

25. “Father! - to God himself we cannot give a holier name." — William Wordsworth

26. “May each tear and each fond memory be a note of love rising to meet you.” — Jennifer Williamson

27. “You will always be in my heart… because in there you’re still alive.” — Jamie Cirello

28. “Everything I do in my life I do to make my mum and dad proud. I want to carry on in my dad’s footsteps and make sure that his legacy lives on forever.” — Bindi Irwin

29. “To her, the name of father was another name for love.” — Fanny Fern

30. “When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

31. “Dad is and always will be my living, breathing superhero.” — Bindi Irwin

32. “A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way.” — Unknown

33. “Deeply, I know this, that love triumphs over death. My father continues to be loved, and therefore he remains by my side.” — Jennifer Williamson

34. “The loss of my father will always sting. But now, everything that I do is in honor of him and celebrates his life.” — Adrienne C. Moore

35. “There is no expiration date on the love between a father and his child.” — Jennifer Williamson

36. “When I was a child, all problems had ended with a single word from my father. A smile from him was sunshine, his scowl a bolt of thunder. He was smart, and generous, and honorable without fail. He could exile a trespasser, check my math homework, and fix the leaky bathroom sink, all before dinner. For the longest time, I thought he was invincible. Above the petty problems that plagued normal people. And now he was gone.” — Rachel Vincent

37. “You have been there for me, no matter what bad choices I might have made… you lovingly repaired my broken spirit, helped me plot a new course, and set me free to fly on my own once again. There is no greater love than that. You will always be special to me, and no matter where life takes me, I’ll remember you with love.” — Marilyn K. Deacon

38. "A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty". — Unknown

39. “Dad, wherever you are, you are gone but you will never be forgotten.” — Conrad Hall

40. “My dad was my best friend and greatest role model. He was an amazing dad, coach, mentor, soldier, husband, and friend.” — Tiger Woods

41. “I think about me and my dad taking a road trip from Phoenix to Nashville when I was 19. He’s no longer here with me, but I still drive that same 1994 Chevy truck. I never have bought a new car.” — Dierks Bentley

42. “The loss of my father was the most traumatic event in my life – I can’t forget the pain.” — Frank Lowy

43. "My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, "You're tearing up the grass." "We're not raising grass," Dad would reply. "We're raising boys."" — Harmon Killebrew

44. “No matter where I am, your spirit will be beside me. For I know that no matter what, you will always be with me.” — Tram-Tiara T. Von Reichenbach

45. “May each tear and each fond memory be a note of love rising to meet you.” — Jennifer Williamson

46. "Sometimes the poorest man leaves his children the richest inheritance." — Ruth E. Renkel

47. “You will always be in my heart… because in there you’re still alive.” — Jamie Cirello

48. “When I was little I bragged about my firefighting father: my father would go to heaven because if he went to hell he would put out all the fires.” — Jodi Picoult

49. "I keep thinking about you, Dad, even though it hurts. I’d give anything to relive those memories again.

Dad, I’m so thankful for all the memories we shared together. I only wish you were here to make more.

Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you. I wish I still had your wisdom to guide me through my every day."

50. "Every day without you has been hard, but on this day especially I can’t help but think how much I wish you were here with me." — Unknown

51. "You were the guiding light in my life, and today especially I’m reminded how lucky I was to have you for as long as I did. I love you to the moon and back." — Unknown

52. "How lucky am I to have had a father so special that I miss you this much? As much as I’m hate not having you around, I’m happy to know you’re at peace." — Unknown

53. "You may not be with me anymore, but my love for you will never die. I miss you, Dad." — Unknown

54. “It’s so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone.” — John Steinbeck

55. “I should know enough about loss to realize that you never really stop missing someone-you just learn to live around the huge gaping hole of their absence.” — Alyson Noel

56. “I love you every day. And now I will miss you every day.” — Mitch Albom

57. “Grief is like the ocean; it comes on waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.” — Vicki Harrison

58. “It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was.” — Anne Sexton

59. “When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies on the paths of men.” —Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

60. “Where you used to be, there is a hole in the world, which I find myself constantly walking around in the daytime and falling in at night. I miss you like hell.” — Edna St. Vincent Millay

61. “The pain passes, but the beauty remains.” — Pierre Auguste Renoir

62. “Death is a challenge. It tells us not to waste time… It tells us to tell each other right now that we love each other.” —Leo Buscaglia

63. “The risk of love is loss, and the price of loss is grief – But the pain of grief is only a shadow when compared with the pain of never risking love.” — Hilary Stanton Zunin

64. “No one ever told me that grief felt so like fear.” — C.S. Lewis

65. “Only people who are capable of loving strongly can also suffer great sorrow, but this same necessity of loving serves to counteract their grief and heals them.” — Leo Tolstoy

66. “You will lose someone you can’t live without, and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.” — Anne Lamott

67. “If I can see pain in your eyes then share with me your tears. If I can see joy in your eyes, then share with me your smile.” —Santosh Kalwar

68. "Death always has a way of taking people abruptly and separating families for good. In essence, it has brought us closer together because I now think about you every day. Though you are always on my mind, I will forever miss your presence." — Unknown

69. "I keep thinking about you even though it pains because you were the best dad any person could have. I could do anything just to rest in your arms one more time. I miss you more than anything else." — Unknown

70. "It hurts to know you are not here anymore. I can’t help but smile at all the memories and great times we had. I’m glad I hugged you every chance I had. Till we meet again dad, I love you." — Unknown

71. "Daddy, you were like a warrior who fought all my childhood battles. You brought me so much joy in our lives. You will always mean the world to me. That said, always know I will never stop missing you. Forever in our hearts." — Unknown

72. "Aside from bringing me into this world and nurturing me, you always made sure I was well protected and provided for. I owe you more than I could ever give in a lifetime." — Unknown

73. "Knowing you are no longer around shatters me into pieces, but I know we will meet someday. I miss you, dad." — Unknown

74. "You will always be my king, my ideal source of happiness, and the man who loved me regardless of all my flaws. I love you, now and forever, dad. I miss you more every day. You will forever be in my heart and mind." — Unknown

75. "Thank you for looking through all my flaws and always believing in me. Though it has been a couple of weeks without you, remembering how you stood by my side gives me strength and willpower. I miss everything about you, but your spirit will forever live on through us." — Unknown

76. "Thank you, daddy, for flourishing our home with happiness and warmth. It’s so hard to imagine you are no longer with us. You have been such a great Man, and one of the greatest icons of our time. I love you beyond description. Your presence will always be remembered. We miss you so much." — Unknown

77. "You will always be my biggest life inspiration. You gave me a reason to live and fight on even when all hope was lost. Everything I own is credited to your love and commitment. You are gone but will never be forgotten. I love you and Miss You too much." — Unknown

78. "Dad, the void you left in my heart can’t be filled by anyone, but I will hold on to the lovely memories we had together. Till we meet again. I love you dearly." — Unknown

79. "The worst part about losing you is that I won’t get hugs as warm or as cozy as yours. Dad, I will always miss you. Thanks for always being there for me." — Unknown

80. "I never thought being fatherless would make me feel so powerless and helpless. I miss you with every ounce and atom in me. I wish I had more time to show you how much you meant to me." — Unknown

81. "Every time I think about you, tears well up in my eyes. I don’t know how long it will take for me to get over this, but one thing will always remain; you will be my forever inspiration and icon. Even in death, I love you unconditionally." — Unknown

82. "Your departure has created a vacuum that could never be filled easily. I miss you so much and time can’t heal the pain of how much I wish to be with you. Till we meet again dad, I love you." — Unknown

83. "Death is an occurrence that can’t be avoided, but your passing away remains a shock to us all dad. What happened to all our planned tomorrows and promises? I miss you deeply." — Unknown

84. "Daddy, you will forever be my biggest support. You were our strength when life seemed so unfair and the greatest gift we could ever have. I can’t imagine what life will be without you. I miss your presence so much. Thanks for everything." — Unknown

85. "Thanks for loving me regardless of my shortcomings. Thanks for always being around and supporting all our dreams. All my life, I never experienced a love greater than yours. You will always be missed and loved. Rest with the angels." — Unknown

86. "Being called your daughter has been and will always be my greatest honor. When you called me a blessed child, you were not wrong. I will carry on with strength and valor, just as you taught me. I miss you dearly and I wish I could go back to when we would sit and laugh all night. Till we meet again, rest in peace." — Unknown

87. "Your absence has not been an easy thing to take in dad. You held a special place in my life and no one will ever replace you. Thank you for being the best dad in the whole world. Continue resting well in heaven. You will never be forgotten." — Unknown

88. "Your legacy remains a blessing to the people you left. We will never forget your dry jokes, warm hugs, and words of wisdom. I hope you are in a better place. I miss you, father." — Unknown

89. "Each time I remember how nice you were, I break down wondering why great people like you leave the world. Rest well. Till we meet again. I miss you." — Unknown

90. "Days might fade and years might pass, but I will always be daddy’s princess. You taught me most of the things I know, and instilled values in us. Nothing and nobody could ever replace you. Always thinking about you, dad." — Unknown

91. "Though you are gone, your spirit of excellence will live on through us. I promise to live up to all your expectations and give you the biggest smile in heaven. In the meantime, we will forever miss you." — Unknown

92. "I can’t wait for the day that we will be reunited. It makes me look forward to the day I will depart this earth. If you can hear me, always know that you were the best dad anyone could ask for. Thank you for giving us that."— Unknown

93. "Each day, I remember the good moments spent with you, and it motivates me to do better. I miss you daddy, more than you could ever imagine." — Unknown

94. "Before going through my daily activities every day, I create time to stare at your pictures and it gives me hope that I have you as my guardian angel. You are deeply missed, dad." — Unknown

95. "While you were still alive, you always proved to everyone how much you loved your family. Words are not enough to tell you how much I miss you. I love you." — Unknown

96. "Each time you appear in my dreams, I feel your lovely hands and your soft touch again. I wish you never left us. I miss you every day." — Unknown

97. "They say time heals every wound but losing you has taken a toll on me. Time doesn’t seem to heal the heartache this time. I miss you so much and I hope you are in a better place." — Unknown

98. "If tears could bring you back to the world, I know you would be alive now, but since we have no power over life occurrences, I will keep praying for you till the day we meet again. I miss you, father." — Unknown

99. "Your lovely advice and sweet corrections have gotten me through some of the worst days. I still feel your presence around me each time. You will live on through me, for as long as I live. You are part of my success story and I hope you remain happy, even in paradise. I miss you, father." — Unknown

100. "If there is a chance of you getting back, please do because I can’t find a friend in anyone else as I did with you. People as great as you should never have to leave the world for good. I miss you, my king. I love you father." — Unknown

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.