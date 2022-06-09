Woman Wakes From Month-Long Coma To Learn Her Fiancé Ghosted Her & Moved In With New Girlfriend

An Australian woman, Brie Duval, woke from a month-long coma to learn that her life had been entirely flipped upside down — and not because of her brain injury.

Duval shared a story of the accident that caused her to be in a coma on her TikTok, mentioning that she fell off a retaining wall across a bar and suffered numerous injuries to her ribs, spine, and bones.

After waking up from the coma, she realized her fiance had left her for another woman.

Duval woke up from her coma after three weeks and suffered temporary amnesia.

She didn’t remember much of her life, however, she started remembering bit by bit as she recovered.

One major detail in her life was having a fiance for the past four years, however, he was nowhere to be seen during her coma.

"I was finally given my phone and my first thought was to call him and just see if he knew what happened. He hadn't been to see me," Brie told The Mirror.

She tried to get a hold of him, calling him a few times, but he didn’t respond to her calls and instead blocked her on every platform.

"So I opened my phone going to message him when a message pops up from this woman that says I am now with [partner's name]. I have moved him out. He's now living with me and my son, please do not contact him.

Duval had been blocked by him and has not had contact with him since.

"I have not heard from him since I have been in hospital, he's completely and utterly left me in the dust. So I don't even have closure as to why this happened."

The woman believed her fiance was her ‘soulmate’.

She mentioned that this incident happened back in 2020, however, she still feels hurt by her fiance’s actions.

After being together for four years, he didn’t even give her a reason nor had she gotten any closure for their separation.

“After four years, I was incredibly surprised. We were best friends for years. I never thought in a million years this would happen,” she said. “Especially at such an awful time in my life. I thought he was my soul mate, but I thought wrong.”

She explained that the emotional trauma after waking up from a coma was terrible, especially since she was alone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even her parents were unable to visit her as she was in Canada and they were in Australia — due to the lockdown, they were unable to leave the country.

Her mom had also set up a GoFundMe page to help bring her daughter back home.

Her accident helped her find a new respect for life.

Her doctors mentioned that she only had a 10% chance of surviving and was put in an induced coma in order to aid her survival.

Duval further mentioned that she had good support from people while she was in the hospital and she would FaceTime with her parents regularly.

She moved back to Perth to recover from her accident and be closer to her family and friends.

She also mentioned that she is glad to share her story and her experience of the accident.

“The emotional toll of being so close to death has impacted me in a positive way," she said. "I am now so grateful for the little things in life that I took for granted and have so much more appreciation for life."

The incident has given her a new perspective, a new outlook after recovering from such a bleak situation.

“My experience has taught me that life is so frail and short," she added. "I now want to make the absolute most of my life and jam-pack it with as many memories as I can.”

