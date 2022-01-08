Woman Uses Serial Code On Tampon Found In Boyfriend’s Bedroom To Investigate Whether He Cheated

Women go above and beyond to catch cheating partners. Checking text messages, tracking their iPhone location, snooping around their belongings.

But one woman is putting the rest of us to shame with her next level sleuthing skills.

Lois, who goes by @loissa5 on TikTok, went viral for her clever response to finding a tampon in her boyfriend’s bedroom on her first visit to his home.

In her viral TikTok, she traces the tampon’s serial number to find out if he was cheating.

“I’ve just found a tampon and a mascara under Finn’s wardrobe and he’s in denial that he’s had a girl here,” Lois explains in the video that shows her crouching down to get a closer look of the item.

Lois says in a follow up video that her boyfriend told her she was the first girl he’d ever had in his room so she knew that these items needed to be investigated.

Lois contacted Tampax to do some more sleuthing.

She showed a screenshot of the email she sent to the tampon manufacturer in which she inquired about when the tampon with this serial number was made.

"I have a tampon with the code 93452080N2 on the side. It's yellow; regular. Can this tell me when it was manufactured?” she writes.

Credit: TikTok

"I found it in my boyfriend's draw so I am doing some investigation. Thank you."

Luckily a kind woman at Tampax was happy to lend her knowledge.

"The code on the wrapper (or on the box of tampons) is the production code, and indicated the date the tampons were manufactured,” the reply reads.

“Based on the code you provided, the tampon in your photo was made December 11, 2019."

With this knowledge, Lois could confirm her boyfriend had not cheated.

She created a video explaining that she and her boyfriend were not officially dating when she found the tampon and were not together on the date it was manufactured so he did not cheat.

She also explains that she found the tampon in her boyfriend’s college home so it’s possible it belonged to the girl who lived there before him.

Lois also shut down any haters who were calling her a “red flag” or telling her boyfriend to “run” by explaining that the whole thing had become a bit of a joke between her and her boyfriend and he was aware of the email that was sent.

While there were some critics, there were also plenty of people who were impressed by Lois’s snooping skills.

“He knows to NEVER mess with you, investigation qweeeen,” wrote one supporter.

“Tampax customer service deserves an 10/10,” said another.

Others stressed that men should take the video as a warning that nothing will get between a suspicious girlfriend and the truth.

“Men really don’t realise how smart we are tho,” said another user.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango.