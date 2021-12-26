Woman In Labor Realizes She Is Sharing Room With Her Ex And His Wife

When Maddy Cifelli envisioned having her baby she thought she would have her own room with her partner Cody.

But, when she arrived to the hospital while in labor she had a surprise encounter.

Cifelli recorded a video in that moment from her hospital bed with her mask on. She shared the viral moment to TikTok and can be seen mouthing the lyrics, “what a time to be alive.”

The TikTok says she was placed in a labor room with her ex and his wife.

"When your ex and his wife are in the same labor and delivery room," she wrote in the video.

According to Cifelli, the hospital was too crowded for labor and delivery and the room had to be separated by a curtain.

Cifelli made a follow up video to explain the details to that shocking TikTok.

She said there was a complication in the pregnancy and was placed as high risk since she was only 25 weeks pregnant.

“The hospital has been completely crazy, the ER was packed, labor and delivery was packed. So, it was all great at first. Cody and I got our room. It was great, I literally told him the last time I was here I had to share a room with someone and it was a horrible experience cause she just kept yelling the whole time” she said.

“Then they walk in, we make eye contact. Luckily there is a curtain in between us but it was just so awkward like I felt like I just couldn’t talk.”

Cifelli goes on to say herself and Cody would whisper in the room.

However, she did clarify that this is not her ex-husband — who she shares a child with — but an ex from high school. Still pretty awkward.

The video has since gone viral and many had similar stories.

The TikTok, which was posted 5 days ago, has already been viewed 3.3 million times.

Many people in the comments have explained how themselves or someone they know have been in a similar situation.

Brittany Bae Ballard said, “my brother's current gf and ex gave birth in the same hospitals 2 doors apart on the same day. he was the dad to both”

Another comment from Miranda Renee read, “BRUH. my guys ex was the nurse when I was in the hospital”

Some users have also said they would never want to share a room in general.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

M said, “Omg I’m so thankful my hospital guarantees private rooms”

Similarly, Devynn Lance said, “I could never imagine sharing a room with anyone having a baby. Nope nope nope. I’ve had two babies and never shared a room!”

Many compared the event to an episode of the tv show Friends where Janice, Ross’ ex enters the room of Ross and Rachel.

Katelyn Harmon point this out and said, “this reminds me of that episode of friends where rachel gives birth and janice is in the same room lmao”

Cifelli simply responded, “yes” with cry laughing emojis.

One said, “Oh-my-God. This makes you Janice then”

To which Maddy replied, “Okay this is my fav comment”

Cifelli has said she thought it was funny and couldn’t help but laugh. Needless to say, this will make for a great story to tell her baby one day.

Sydney Taylor is a writer who focuses on News and Entertainment topics.