Woman Proposes That There Should Be 'Adults-Only' Suburbs So She Can Live Away From 'Screaming' Children

A woman has sparked a debate after proposing the idea of a "child-free" neighborhood.

In a TikTok video, Kitch Catterall, who is from Melbourne, Australia, admitted that she's tired of going places in her neighborhood where there are "screaming" children because all they do is disturb her peace.

As a solution, Catterall jokingly provided the idea of having neighborhoods where children are not allowed and are only inhabited by adults, which has caused quite a stir.

Catterall proposes the idea of having 'adult-only' suburbs that are free of children.

In Catterall's video, which has boasted over 250,000 views, she voiced the possibility of someone creating an area for her to live in peace without children interrupting her daily schedule.

"I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adult-only suburb, where everything in it is only for adults,” she said.

“Because I am so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming and I just have to put up with it.”

Catterall explained that she had just come back from taking a swim, and while the pool had a separate section for children to play in, instead they had congregated in the lap lane area and were "jumping and screaming" while she was trying to swim.

"And that's just allowed because they're allowed everywhere," she pointed out.

Catterall acknowledged that for "people like me that are evil and hate kids we should have our own suburb where we can just be quiet and undisturbed.”

TikTok users were divided by Catterall's proposal.

Catterall's video has gained thousands of comments, including from other parents, who agree that there should be more child-free activities and places.

"As a parent of two small children, I completely understand what you’re saying and respect that child-free people need space too,” one user wrote.

Another user added, "I love kids and I still love this idea and would move there," while a third user chimed in, "Child-free pools, restaurants, movies, and planes would be amazing – from a mom."

However, other users criticized Catterall's suggestion.

"It's called a retirement village," a fourth user pointed out, while another wrote, "You used to be a kid mate.. ya know. So get over getting older."

Another commenter pitched that it should be the other way around and that there should be “more kid-friendly places so that us mums can take our screaming kids there to let off some energy."

“I need a break too,” they added.

Catterall immediately responded to the user's comment, agreeing that there "absolutely" should be more areas for only children.

"I definitely understand you can’t control everything your kids do as well which is why it would be great if there were areas where they just weren’t allowed to be – and then nobody has to feel bad or guilty or irritated,” she explained.

