Moms Honest Admission That Motherhood 'Sucks' & She 'Regrets' It Gets Mixed Reactions

People often sugarcoat the journey of motherhood, posting adorable videos and photos of their children that give many of baby fever and often emphasize how much they love being a mother.

Due to the glamorization of motherhood, some women may find themselves unprepared when they begin to experience the difficulties of it all and underestimate just how drastically their life changes.

One mother’s brutally honest take on motherhood took the Internet by storm and brought out mixed reactions from viewers.

The Australian mother shared that she thinks motherhood ‘f–king sucks.’

Nikki, a mother to her infant son, revealed her true feelings about motherhood in a video she later deleted on TikTok.

“Motherhood f–king sucks and I hate it,” she admits in the video.

In the video, she lists all the things about motherhood that she detests: Having to feed and burp her son, putting him to sleep, being the default parent, doing the same thing every day, holding him all the time, tiptoeing around her house while he sleeps, and paying attention for long periods of time.

After getting extremely vulnerable with viewers, many of them were concerned about the mother’s choice of words and questioned her love for her son, which ultimately forced her to remove the video.

However, a few months later, Nikki posted a follow-up video to the original and shared whether or not her view of motherhood had changed.

“I still hate it,” she says. “It been f–king months and it still sucks.”

She defended her opinion and believed that she “doesn’t need to justify” the love that she has for her son.

She added that when she posted her original video she was “fresh in the trenches” of motherhood, as her baby was only a few weeks old at the time. Nearly five months later, her feelings remain the same.

Although motherhood has not been a positive experience for Nikki, she shares that she is “amazing” at it.

“Do I like it? No. But I’m amazing at it,” she says.

She also offered some wisdom to those who expressed that her video contributed to the fact that they would not be having children themselves.

“The thing is, it’s [motherhood struggles] kind of unavoidable. Parenthood will test your every single limit,” she says. “I’m not kidding when they say that, it’s f–kig true.”

While Nikki believes that motherhood does not “get easier,” it does “feel more familiar” over time as you establish a routine and roll with the punches.

“There are still days where I sit in his room in the dark furious that he’s not sleeping and wishing I was dead,” she admits.

However, she advised viewers not to let her video influence their decision on having their own children and that motherhood can look different for everyone.

Nikki was faced with mixed reactions after her video.

Some viewers reminded her that becoming a mother was her choice and that she had no right to complain.

“Who forced you to have children?” one TikTok user commented.

“Typical behavior of these Millenials, it was her choice to have kids and this is the exact reason their kids end up juvenile delinquents,” another user wrote.

Others expressed their concern over the well-being of her son especially if he ever came across his mother’s admissions in the future.

“I hope your kids see all the things you put into the world and hold you accountable 'cause I’m sure it plays into their world as well,” one user shared.

“That poor baby,” another user wrote.

However, other mothers praised Nikki for her honesty and confessed they often struggle with the same feelings she experiences.

“It’s like hating your job but loving your co-workers!” one user shared.

“I still l hate it seven years on! Motherhood is not for me and that’s why I’m one and done!” another commented.

“I love my child more than life. I hate every minute of motherhood,” another user confessed.

“I love my babies more than anything but I would 100% not recommend motherhood,” another added.

Mothers felt seen and heard by Nikki, who admits the way she described motherhood was harsh, but “sometimes it does suck and that’s ok.”

