Woman Marries Topless Waiter She Hired For Her Divorce Party

A woman revealed that she fell in love with a topless waiter that she'd hired for her divorce party, and they are now married with a baby.

According to Mirror, Gabriella Landolfi, 29, said that she wasn't expecting to meet and fall in love with "the one" when she threw a party to celebrate the end of her marriage in March 2019.

One of the waiters, John Landolfi, 28, instantly took a liking to Gabriella and even texted her the next day to "check how she was" doing.

After her divorce party, Gabriella ended up going on a date with the topless waiter.

"I never expected to get into a relationship with the topless waiter I hired for my divorce party – let alone marry him. But when I got to know him, I could see what an amazing guy he was," Gabriella said.

At first, Gabriella was wary of him because she thought that "he was too into his looks," but quickly realized that she couldn't have been more wrong.

"When I got to know him, I could see what an amazing guy he was. It was quite the whirlwind and I’m so glad I hired him," Gabriella, a humanities teacher, from Melbourne, Australia, said.

With encouragement from her friends, Gabriella decided to pursue a relationship with John, and within a month they were dating and had moved in together. By July 2019, Gabriella and John were engaged.

"I was just looking for a friendship and I never expected to find my wife," John, an insurance assessor, said. "I was doing my job and I never thought this would happen. Being with Gabbie just felt right. I never saw it as a whirlwind, it felt like we knew each other forever."

"It felt like I was finally free and wanted to celebrate. I don’t remember being able to speak to John that much, but I remember he said he would text me the next day when he left. I just laughed it off, so I was shocked when he did," she gushed.

After finding out John had a daughter from a previous relationship, it caused Gabriella "to like him and see that sweet side of him."

John eventually proposed on the top of the Rialto tower in Melbourne, Australia, and it wasn't a hard decision for Gabriella to say yes.

"I was shocked as we’d joked about getting engaged but I didn’t think it would happen so soon,” she said of the engagement.

In August 2020, Gabriella discovered she was pregnant, something she didn't think would ever happen to her. She had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) - a condition that affects how the ovaries work.

Unfortunately, the couple ended up losing their baby two weeks before their wedding in November 2020. "It was really hard," she said.

Though, Gabriella eventually got pregnant again in December 2020.

"It was a tough pregnancy, but we made it,” Gabriella said. "I was in and out of hospital hemorrhaging it was terrifying.”

Their son, Matteo, was born five weeks early on July 28, 2021, via an emergency C-section at Casey Hospital in Melbourne. He weighed 6lbs 4oz.

"He’s amazing,” Gabriella said of her son. "I can’t believe I’m a mum as I didn’t think it would be possible. I’ve been through a lot, and I never thought I’d meet my husband at my divorce party, but I wouldn’t change it."

"I have the most amazing family.”

