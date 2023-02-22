Employee Claims She'd Clock, Sit In The Break Room All Day & Then Clock Out For An Entire Month Before She Was Fired

A woman who was employed at Amazon has gained support after revealing that she would clock into work and do nothing while still getting paid before she eventually quit.

In a TikTok video, Savannah Beneventi recalled all of the different ways that she has quit jobs in her life, and while working at Amazon, Beneventi claimed that during her shift, she would sit in her workplace's breakroom and do absolutely no work.

She claims that for a month, she'd clock in for work and sit in the break room for her entire shift.

In Beneventi's video, she explained that she has a habit of quitting jobs over seemingly minor inconveniences, and the same thing occurred while she worked for Amazon.

"I got so tired of working at Amazon because everyone watches you all the time," she began.

As a solution to the annoyance of being watched, Beneventi would "clock in" for her shift at the warehouse and instead of doing tasks required as part of her position, she'd go into the break room for the 10 hours that she worked.

She continued, saying that she would do it "every single day" for at least "a month," until she was eventually caught.

When asked by her superiors to explain why she was sitting in the break room instead of working, Beneventi decided to just quit instead, seeing as she wasn't even enjoying the job as it was.

Savannah Beneventi explained how she was able to get away with it for so long.

In a follow-up video, Beneventi clarified how she was able to get away with not doing any work while employed by Amazon after a user accused her of lying about the entire situation.

"There used to be a feature on the Amazon app where you can clock in and out from home or wherever you were," she recalled.

However, she claims Amazon eventually stopped having their workers use that feature because employees weren't coming into work but were still clocking in and out while being at home.

"So, [Amazon] stopped it, and you had to physically scan your badge, come [and] clock in, so I couldn't leave the premise because when you leave, you have to scan your badge."

Not only did employees have to scan their badges, but they would also have to walk past security, and if they see you didn't clock out, they would do it for you.

As a way to get around it, Beneventi said she would clock in, and just stay somewhere in the building to get out of having to work.

"I have no idea how I didn't get caught in the break room," she remarked. "I would alternate between tables, and I would sit there and watch movies."

TikTok users praised Beneventi for the creative way she managed to avoid working and shared their own experiences.

"I would drive super close to the building, clock in, not even go inside & leave the premises," one user shared.

Another user added, "a ton of [people] did this when I worked there, but usually they'd walk around the floor pretending to work."

When another user chimed in that they "could've done that" while working at Amazon, but were unable to due to their every movement being tracked, including "toilet breaks," Beneventi noted that the same thing happened to her.

"They tracked my bathroom breaks too. I used to hide in there but got caught so I resorted to the break room," Beneventi said.

A fourth user remarked, "This is honestly so hilarious, I commend you."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.