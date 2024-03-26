Boss Makes A Sign Sharing All The Phrases He Wishes His Employes Would Say — ‘I Really Don’t Need A Raise, My Review Alone Was Enough’

A boss has come under fire after making a sign filled with phrases that he believes his employees should say.

In a TikTok video, a career content creator named Robyn Garrett shared a screenshot of a hand-drawn sign that has been circulating on social media of a boss who claimed that he only wants his employees to be agreeable to both him and their job positions.

The boss made a sign sharing all of the phrases he wished his employees would say.

"A delusional boss made this sign and it is one of the most unintentionally hilarious things I've ever seen," Garrett said.

The sign consisted of a myriad of phrases that he wanted his employees to say, and most, if not all of them, consisted of him wanting his employees to grit their teeth and not complain about work, including pay raises and having a healthy work-life balance.

Garrett pointed out that not only is the sign ridiculous but it appears to have been made for little children, which makes sense since the person who made the sign definitely has a child-like mindset to even spend the hours it must've taken to create it. Even worse than making the sign, however, was the gall he had to hang it in the office as if his employees were more than grateful to be told they shouldn't have any opinions or criticisms when it comes to their boss.

Dividing up all of the phrases into categories, Garrett started with phrases that this unnamed boss wanted his employees to say regarding being paid more. Some of them ranged from employees saying, "I really don't need a raise ... My review alone was more than enough," to "I can't believe how much money you pay me, do you want some back?"

Unfortunately, they got more absurd as Garrett continued. Another category consisted of employees being told they should be happy with working instead of going on vacation, or even working through the weekend to get work done early.

Not only that, but this boss apparently wanted his employees to never cause an issue, and claimed that they should be telling him he's right and they're wrong. "You're right, I'm wrong," one phrase read, while another stated, "I'm sorry ... that problem was all my fault!"

There are a plethora of issues with this sign, but the number one is probably how clear it is that this boss seemingly only wants robots to work for him, instead of people with opinions and comments about the work they're doing, and the leadership they're under. Of course, this type of thing is wildly unrealistic and also doesn't help with growing a company and making sure it's treating all of its employees fairly.

Most employees have admitted to not feeling heard in the workplace.

It's ironic that this boss has created phrases for his employees to say because it means that the things his employees do say, whether it's about pay raises/promotions, or wanting a clearer work-life balance probably go unheard. Unfortunately, that is the case for many other employees at various companies.

According to a 2021 study by Workforce, 63% of workers feel their employer has ignored their voice, and 75% don't feel heard on critical issues, such as safety, benefits, and time-off requests. As a result, 34% of employees would rather quit or switch teams than voice their genuine concerns to management.

"Clearly, the biggest issue isn't the surveys themselves, but the perception, true or otherwise, that not enough is being done with the results," Samer Saab, founder and CEO of Explorance, told PR Newswire. "Many business leaders simply lack the tools to effectively analyze text-based employee feedback and speed the insight to action cycle."

This boss' sign is incredibly disrespectful to his employees and implies that everyone should just be grateful for whatever they are given without complaints or comments. It's incredibly unrealistic to assume that and it disregards the basic needs that employees are entitled to, including rest from work and pay raises if they're going above and beyond.

A one-sided communication style does not do well in a workplace environment, much less any type of environment or relationship, whether professional or not. Moving forward, employers must create mutual respect with their team members if they ever want to promote job satisfaction. No one wants to work at a company that treats them as less than a human being whose only purpose is to drive up revenue and make sure a company prospers.

