'I Don't Want A Job, I Don't Want To Be A Corporate Girly — I Want To Be Home Cooking, Cleaning & Making Brownies'

In a society driven by ambition and career growth, one mother is voicing a different aspiration. Jasmine Dinis, a mother who takes pleasure in her domestic role, is proving that mothers don't have to work a full-time job if they have the option not to do so.

Sharing her philosophy of "intentional motherhood & marriage" on the video-sharing app TikTok, Dinis boldly expressed her disregard for corporate aspirations and her deep desire to embrace her role as a stay-at-home mother and wife.

However, not everyone is on her side.

She doesn't want a job; instead, she wants to be home 'cooking, cleaning and making brownies.'

"I don't want a job. I don't wanna be a corporate girly. I don't wanna climb the ladder. I don't wanna be a boss babe. I don't wanna do any of that," she said.

What she craves instead is the warmth of her kitchen, the aroma of fresh brownies, and the satisfaction of a clean home.

"I wanna be cooking in the kitchen. I wanna be cleaning. I wanna be shopping. I wanna be making brownies. I wanna be cooking dinner, making homemade meals every night, almost every night. I wanna do all the things," she said.

A number of people took to the comments to share their own experiences being a stay-at-home mom.

"Retired boss babe here. Worked 12-14hrs days. Now I'm home and I gotta say, I love it here. I love slowing down and smelling the roses," one person commented.

But it's not a one-size-fits-all philosophy. The decision to forgo a career in favor of domesticity can be fraught with challenges and fears. Some pointed out the perils of financial dependence on a partner.

"The trauma I have from my mom not being able to leave a mentally abusive marriage due to finances, is why I work. I always need control and an escape," one person wrote.

"I want this SO bad, but the fear of being solely dependent on a man is terrifying. It's used as a weapon, so I'll make my own money," another person added.

Other people clarified that it's a privilege to have a partner who makes enough income to make staying at home possible.

"This is a privilege!! I want this too but have to pay the bills," one person wrote.

Yet, the encouragement for her lifestyle was not lacking.

"Being a wife and mother is a beautiful thing. Not everyone is made for the corporate world. Take care of your beautiful family girl!!" one person wrote.

Dinis' video sparked a discussion about financial independence and the intrinsic value of motherhood and domesticity.

She proved that it's a personal choice to want to be a stay-at-home parent rather than a working one.

In a world where the traditional roles of women are continually evolving and expanding, Dinis's voice is both a reminder and a challenge. It's a reminder that ambition and success can be defined in myriad ways, that the domestic sphere holds its own value and rewards. But it also challenges conventional wisdom, prompting reflection on what it means to choose an intentional and contented life in a domain often overshadowed by the glitz of corporate success.

Ethan Cotler is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news, and human interest stories.